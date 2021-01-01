Not arsed about this now. It's too late, the moments gone. I do want them stripped of everything they've won under their current owners and relegated to the lower leagues though.
I hear you. It would still be unsatisfactory because the joy and celebration of winning was not there, for coming runner up. They would have been robbed of that by a cheating Man City.
Still, even at that point I lean to the runner up getting the medal as being preferable to no medal being awarded.
Where I am in full agreement is that the titles should be stripped from Man City - titles, cups, whatever they won during the period under review - if found guilty, it should all be stripped from them.