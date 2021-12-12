« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33600 on: Today at 12:55:39 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:24:17 am
I've heard a fan of Wrexham say that what City are doing is a good thing as it breaks the "cartel" at the top.

The Cartel.🤣
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33601 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:50:44 pm
Their fans simply cant accept theyve done anything wrong even when faced with some harsh truths.

Delaney is a top journalist
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-ffp-fraud-news-premier-league-b2279693.html

 but yeah, its the dippers and the rags and their unholy cartel who at to blame apparently

Delusional twats - hope they get thrown out of all competitions for a couple of years. It wont give back the titles obtained under false pretences, but it will hurt them.

My missus has hated City fans for decades, just a horrible bunch of twats, we're just seeing the delusions and lunacy that makes up the average city fans
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33602 on: Today at 01:46:08 pm
Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the Premier League charges against the club:

"My first thought is that we have already been condemned, what happened is this same that happened with Uefa.

"We had already accusations and now we are charged. The club proved they were innocent (from Uefa charges).

"You know what side I am."
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33603 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm
Pep Guardiola: "It's not going to be one month, two months, three months. It will be longer, I know that."


Pep Guardiola: "In this country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. This didn't happen with #ManCity.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33604 on: Today at 01:50:51 pm
Journos with such predictable soft questions.

Typical divisive shit. Nothing about there are over 100 charges and how can that possibly be reasonable to think its all made up.

Nobody challenging his empty cries of being a victim.

Surely these have all been warned by Abu Dhabi.

Weak hacks as usual.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33605 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm
Has there ever been a more vile manager in the league than Guardiola?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33606 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm
Fans also need to do more about this in my opinion. Ideally, there should be boycotts of any game involving Man City by opposing fans. If people wont do that, then regular chanting about them being dirty cheating c*nts. We complain about journalists giving them an easy ride, the match going fans are giving them an easy ride too.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33607 on: Today at 01:58:16 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:50:51 pm
Journos with such predictable soft questions.

Typical divisive shit. Nothing about there are over 100 charges and how can that possibly be reasonable to think its all made up.

Nobody challenging his empty cries of being a victim.

Surely these have all been warned by Abu Dhabi.

Weak hacks as usual.

I very much doubt that
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33608 on: Today at 01:58:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:57:23 pm
Has there ever been a more vile manager in the league than Guardiola?
I can think of a couple that run him close.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33609 on: Today at 01:58:41 pm
Quote

More from Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola: "The club they speak with all of us, but I didn't speak [about it to the players]. We did training as normal to try to beat Aston Villa. All the big moments we have had still belong to us - for our fans, our people. No-one can pull that away, it is impossible.

"After the courts can dictate what happened. At the end it is nice. I am fully convinced we will be innocent.

"But what will happen next? Will it stop now? It is not because of Uefa. Since Abu Dhabi took over the club - since day one it was like that."


Prick throwing his toys out the pram.

Maybe if I keep saying lalalalala with my hands over my ears or keep saying "I know you are but what am I" it'll all go away
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33610 on: Today at 02:00:19 pm
All that cheating and still can't win a CL, hopefully they won't get the chance again for a while
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33611 on: Today at 02:00:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:57:23 pm
Has there ever been a more vile manager in the league than Guardiola?

I'll always despise Jose more.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33612 on: Today at 02:00:53 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:47:38 pm
Pep Guardiola: "It's not going to be one month, two months, three months. It will be longer, I know that."


Pep Guardiola: "In this country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. This didn't happen with #ManCity.

Well PED, seeing as how there are emails saying "ooops, I only sent you £88 million instead of the £91 million I should have sent so you can pay it back as sponsorship", you're fucking guilty, you bald fraud. :wave
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33613 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm
I for one am shocked that a manager who served a ban for cheating as a player has come out in defence of his paymasters cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33614 on: Today at 02:01:50 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:58:16 pm
I very much doubt that

Nah, they were just offered a trip to the beach in a G wagon
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33615 on: Today at 02:02:11 pm
They're his people, does that mean he'll be stood on the touchline when City play Portsmouth in a couple of years time ?  My guess is he'll abandon ship and take another cushy little job.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33616 on: Today at 02:03:12 pm
Never has the name Fraudiola been more apt. Used to find it a bit cringeworthy when fans called him that but it suits him.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33617 on: Today at 02:04:36 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 01:58:41 pm
Prick throwing his toys out the pram.

Maybe if I keep saying lalalalala with my hands over my ears or keep saying "I know you are but what am I" it'll all go away

Aren't they supposed to technically not be state owned?

He's just put his foot in his mouth there.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33618 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:46:08 pm
Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the Premier League charges against the club:

"My first thought is that we have already been condemned, what happened is this same that happened with Uefa.

"We had already accusations and now we are charged. The club proved they were innocent (from Uefa charges).

"You know what side I am."

No they werent found innocent. They were found guilty but the time had expired on their crimes. Innocent people dont pay any fine.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33619 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm
Just incase we re not innocent, we will accept what the judge decides.
The c*nt knows full well they are guilty.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33620 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:46:08 pm
Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the Premier League charges against the club:

"My first thought is that we have already been condemned, what happened is this same that happened with Uefa.

"We had already accusations and now we are charged. The club proved they were innocent (from Uefa charges).

"You know what side I am."

I hope a journalist corrected him and mentioned how they didn't prove they were innocent?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33621 on: Today at 02:06:50 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:46:08 pm
Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the Premier League charges against the club:

"My first thought is that we have already been condemned, what happened is this same that happened with Uefa.

"We had already accusations and now we are charged. The club proved they were innocent (from Uefa charges).

"You know what side I am."

Hes gone the full Trump there.

No Ped, you werent found innocent, you got away with it on a technicality.
