I've heard a fan of Wrexham say that what City are doing is a good thing as it breaks the "cartel" at the top.
Their fans simply cant accept theyve done anything wrong even when faced with some harsh truths.Delaney is a top journalist https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-ffp-fraud-news-premier-league-b2279693.html
but yeah, its the dippers and the rags and their unholy cartel who at to blame apparently Delusional twats - hope they get thrown out of all competitions for a couple of years. It wont give back the titles obtained under false pretences, but it will hurt them.
Journos with such predictable soft questions.Typical divisive shit. Nothing about there are over 100 charges and how can that possibly be reasonable to think its all made up.Nobody challenging his empty cries of being a victim.Surely these have all been warned by Abu Dhabi. Weak hacks as usual.
Has there ever been a more vile manager in the league than Guardiola?
More from Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola: "The club they speak with all of us, but I didn't speak [about it to the players]. We did training as normal to try to beat Aston Villa. All the big moments we have had still belong to us - for our fans, our people. No-one can pull that away, it is impossible."After the courts can dictate what happened. At the end it is nice. I am fully convinced we will be innocent."But what will happen next? Will it stop now? It is not because of Uefa. Since Abu Dhabi took over the club - since day one it was like that."
Pep Guardiola: "It's not going to be one month, two months, three months. It will be longer, I know that."Pep Guardiola: "In this country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. This didn't happen with #ManCity.
I very much doubt that
Prick throwing his toys out the pram.Maybe if I keep saying lalalalala with my hands over my ears or keep saying "I know you are but what am I" it'll all go away
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the Premier League charges against the club:"My first thought is that we have already been condemned, what happened is this same that happened with Uefa."We had already accusations and now we are charged. The club proved they were innocent (from Uefa charges)."You know what side I am."
