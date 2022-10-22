« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 835 836 837 838 839 [840]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2194044 times)

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,598
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33560 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 08:31:22 am
Heres the thing the PL are gonna be looking at this as what is least harmful to their brand.

At first I was excited at the prospect of them being stripped of titles but realistically I cant see that happening because it would just open too many cans of worms legal wise. Lets be honest the PL benefit financially from them and it creates another big televised game. They cant just tell everybody the last 10 years have been a con, I think they are gonna focus more on future punishment that past.

If that is the case then the damage is done because they have already benefitted by building the club to be dominating English football.

Think if they are found guilty and its a big IF it will all focused on punishment for future seasons but all too late in my eyes.
Disagree strongly with this. The PL is more than 75% ManU, Arsenal and LFC to the eyes and wallets of global fans. ManU vs Barcelona is a big game, LFC vs Real Madrid even bigger. If City are found guilty and not punished in an appropriate manner then our big PL clubs are off and the PL is fucked as a global event, leaving the door open for ESL, which could develop into a monster monster comp. I don't think the PL can afford this risk.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33561 on: Today at 09:24:17 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...

I've heard a fan of Wrexham say that what City are doing is a good thing as it breaks the "cartel" at the top.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33562 on: Today at 09:29:32 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...

Depends how far down the leagues you go doesnt it ?

Quite a lot of lower league fans hate the PL as they see it as they destroyed the game over here in some ways they have a point it has got too big.

Someone who supports lets say Exeter are unlikely to care about anything other than their own club its just a game they not be deep thinkers as in their head they not ever get to PL level.

That is my take / experience of what I hear / read.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,730
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33563 on: Today at 09:34:20 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:24:17 am
I've heard a fan of Wrexham say that what City are doing is a good thing as it breaks the "cartel" at the top.

Fans need to understand that these are separate arguments.

I actually agree with the idea of reforming FFP (or something like it) to try and level the financial playing field as much as possible. However currently these are the rules. Rules that everyone else has been playing to. City have broken those rules and should be punished.

Fans saying it's fine as it breaks the cartel are essentially saying that it's fine for the banker in monopoly to just take extra money from the bank to catch up with the players who are winning the game.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,477
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33564 on: Today at 09:43:18 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:24:17 am
I've heard a fan of Wrexham say that what City are doing is a good thing as it breaks the "cartel" at the top.

A fan of Wrecsam looks at this rotten club and dreams of it happening for Wrecsam

Weird moral universe such people live in

They are welcome to it. Decent people know the truth
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33565 on: Today at 09:44:13 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
unsurprisingly, despite this news being but a couple of days old - the media appear to have already dropped the City scandal like a hot brick....not a dicky bird in the press....and you'd need a jewellers eyepiece to find any reference to it anywhere on the BBC, despite the potentially monumental ramifications.....just confirms what we already know...they're all wetting their beaks..all riding the train .all snorting the gravy from the same trough........they don't want the status quo altered one single jot......watch the push back start to creep in over the forthcoming months......the repulsive fat kunt Samuel is leading the bunker narrative....others will fall in line

Yep.  They're all on the gravy train and don't want it to come to a stop!  The oil states have the media and (likely) the government on their sides too.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33566 on: Today at 09:44:59 am »
This all does have a bit of a whiff around it doesn't it?  Pretty much THE biggest PL story since its inception and only a number of days after the announcements the sports sections of many media outlets are barely even mentioning it.  I've even seen an article appear almost from nowhere talking about the rivalry between Liverpool and City and highlighting the bottle throwing incident from before Christmas.  They're talking about this (as bad as it was) rather than the FFP infringements City were charged with this week!  I mean, they're not even trying to hide any agenda here are they?
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,561
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33567 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
Probably achieving the opposite of what they want to achieve by trying to push it under the rug. The Premier League will have the big clubs crying to throw the book at Abu Dhabi, and in the media....no interest whatsoever. As if no-one cares about them. If they had any sense they'd be writing big articles about how unfair it is or whatever, try and invent some arguments. Apathy isn't going to help them.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,834
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33568 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:53:51 am
Its should be non-stop chanting of Cheating bastards, you know what you are at every single game this season.

Surely by now, even the most brainwashed city fan must be starting to see the reality of the situation.

Villa do enkoy giving them "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that" ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33569 on: Today at 10:10:48 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:07:35 am
Surely if the PL believes their case, then they need some immediate actions now on City. You would think bare minimum City should be forced (or suspended) to submit the documents/info withheld for more recent seasons.
In terms of media managing the narrative (Cantona example) - Would love to see all Prem League leading fan groups with a campaign with a clear and consistent message that we expect change and consequence. Have a media campaign and big bannered messages at all grounds at all games. (German fan groups, for example, seem good at this messaging across their league) It would leave an impression and keep the subject visible and current.

Hopefully SoS will be making contact and getting this organised as football is the fans game and we should set the narrative to show the PL what the rest of the clubs fans want to happen.  At the same time it shows the media and Man City just how opposed to cheating we are.

Shove some banners out there,

Liverpool 30 years no title - Cartel?
Man Utd 10 years no title  - Cartel?
Arsenal 18 years no title   - Cartel?
Spurs 51 years no title     - Cartel?
Man City                          - CHEATS.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33570 on: Today at 10:35:51 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:24:17 am
I've heard a fan of Wrexham say that what City are doing is a good thing as it breaks the "cartel" at the top.
People by and large are unthinking sheep. They form their views from headlines, soundbites and what other people are saying on their social media. As a result, the City line - and it is very much a city attack line - of cartel has gained traction.

People now just use cartel without thinking any more deeply about what it means and its been reduced to cartel bad, city good.

Anyone would think that mere membership of this elite group of clubs would be sufficient to guarantee unfettered success.

Remind me, who did they used to sing you're not famous anymore, champions league you're having a laugh, to? Who did they call loserpool and other equally witty names.

Yet again it's bollocks, but yet again it shows the power of PR.

Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,552
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33571 on: Today at 10:49:20 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:34:20 am
Fans need to understand that these are separate arguments.

I actually agree with the idea of reforming FFP (or something like it) to try and level the financial playing field as much as possible. However currently these are the rules. Rules that everyone else has been playing to. City have broken those rules and should be punished.

Fans saying it's fine as it breaks the cartel are essentially saying that it's fine for the banker in monopoly to just take extra money from the bank to catch up with the players who are winning the game.

The answer to inequality in football isn't more inequality via the 'lottery win' of state ownership. Reforming the game for financial parity would be a good thing for sure. Liverpool football club aren't exactly saints when it comes to capitalism, as I'm sure we all know, but we're a hell of a lot better than what goes on at city.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33572 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
It never ceases to amaze me how readily people can abandon morality, fair play and general decency just to win a shiny trophy or football match. How they try to rationalise it and excuse it. Footie is getting a bit toxic. Think I'll stick to MotoGP and Superbikes.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33573 on: Today at 11:01:37 am »
I simply don't know who this side is.

The Premier League is 19 clubs. Aston Villa don't have a game this weekend
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,730
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33574 on: Today at 11:01:38 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:49:20 am
The answer to inequality in football isn't more inequality via the 'lottery win' of state ownership. Reforming the game for financial parity would be a good thing for sure. Liverpool football club aren't exactly saints when it comes to capitalism, as I'm sure we all know, but we're a hell of a lot better than what goes on at city.

Where did I suggest it was???
What a bizarre thing to say.

As for the rest of your post, yes I agree.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,111
  • Scrubbers
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33575 on: Today at 11:02:09 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 09:20:34 am
Disagree strongly with this. The PL is more than 75% ManU, Arsenal and LFC to the eyes and wallets of global fans. ManU vs Barcelona is a big game, LFC vs Real Madrid even bigger. If City are found guilty and not punished in an appropriate manner then our big PL clubs are off and the PL is fucked as a global event, leaving the door open for ESL, which could develop into a monster monster comp. I don't think the PL can afford this risk.

Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33576 on: Today at 11:05:57 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 04:33:04 am

The sad thing is your average Man City fan would have you believe that Sheikh Mansour is just a private businessman who bought the club out of the interests of his hearts to make Manchester a better place and as an investment.     They honestly believe that all their shady Abu Dhabi business dealings have nothing to do with the fact their owner is deputy PM of the country and his men control the Abu Dhabi investment fund.   Their brainwashing is now approaching Brexit levels.   I believe only a penalty of relegation / all titles stripped would actually make them think hang on a second maybe these guys aren't so good after all. 
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33577 on: Today at 11:08:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm
The ESL can only exist and have purpose as the European NFL. Big clubs with big following, carefully picked to cover all the big European markets. The original idea when they invited the 6 English clubs was incredibly stupid. Who the fuck cares about Man City, Chelsea or Tottenham? They are not even the biggest clubs in their own cities/markets. On the other hand, including Celtic would make sense, maybe even Aston Villa.

Not sure I see the point of the idea. The NFL didn't have a team in its second biggest market for 20 years, and it didn't hurt the league at all. On the other hand, the NFL (NFL/AFL back in the day) has had 2 teams in New York since the 60s, when by such logic it only needs one. The NFL also has teams in places that by that logic shouldn't even be considered like Green Bay, which the NFL would be significantly poorer without.

Any ESL idea would have to contain the biggest and best clubs, regardless of location. Chelsea and Man City are regularly in the latter stages of the CL, regardless of their ownership or morals, and to omit them because other bigger clubs in those cities are already in it would lead it to being a complete joke, especially if the idea is to omit them in favour of Sparta Prague or Legia Warsaw etc just to tick off a geographical checklist. Would it also not have Atletico and Inter? What if Roma and Lazio were 1 and 2 in Italy, or Rangers and Celtic both got rich owners and started competing at a European level, would it leave two of those four out to make room for HJK Helsinki and Rapid Vienna, for example?

The idea would lead us back to a Fairs Cup style concept, where only one club in a city could qualify, and it was a joke of a tournament where teams in 9th or 10th qualified for Europe some years. The idea you're talking about is a league for tv, not a league based on competition and excellence, which would not last the distance and would be rejected in short order.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,561
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33578 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
It isn't the idea....its just Peters latest Mbappe where he's not going to let go of it 'being a European NFL'.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,564
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33579 on: Today at 11:15:36 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 07:04:31 pm
I'll be honest, I haven't paid full attention to this outside of the headline of them being investigated for 100 odd offences because I just assumed/still assume it's a red hearing and nothing will change and no punishment will be given out, however reading the last couple of pages there seems to be a feeling this could be the start of something, why is that the vibe? or is it just hoping at this point?


As Ken Early pointed out for the PL to have listed 100+ charges against the most successful and richest club in its league in recent years means they have to see it through because the damage to the brand is massive. They can't just give a fine. This is a real existential crossroads for the PL.

I think it was Gavin Cooney who noted part of the reason executives in other leagues believe the PL is so globally popular is that from the outside it is viewed as stable and well regulated compared to the likes of Serie A.  Now you've got a Lance Armstrong type situation where the past decade has the potential to be viewed as a sham.

If the PL doesn't come down after all those charges, they are fucked
« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:13 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33580 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:12:00 am
It isn't the idea....its just Peters latest Mbappe where he's not going to let go of it 'being a European NFL'.

Oh yeah, I get that, I'm questioning the idea he advocated, I'm not thinking it's going to happen.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33581 on: Today at 11:26:49 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:54:05 am
Im old enough to remember Cantona violently attacking a feller at Palace. He launched himself into the crowd, he slammed into the front row. He had been sent off by the ref and the fans were giving him stick for it.
That night the news was full of his previous assaults on referees and players alike. The common thread was, he will never play in England again. He was already banned from the French team btw.
Next morning the phone calls had been made and Paddy Crerand was wheeled out claiming Cantona was a poor innocent victim whose patience had finally snapped. More media apologists were found pronto.
He had been sent off for a bad challenge, remember. You could see the rage in his face as he walked off. He was ready to blow his top. The media were then turned by the United machine onto the palace fans and one in particular, despite Cantona launching in the general direction of the front row.
He was eventually given a ban, but not a lifetime one. The Salford media and the BBC pension fund  who owned shares in United had set the narrative that a serial thug, was the poor victim of the whole thing.
The media had shaped opinion.

The lad he attacked actually did time in prison for that incident, I think.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33582 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:26:49 am
The lad he attacked actually did time in prison for that incident, I think.
That fella is actually dead now.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • Kop 306
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33583 on: Today at 11:33:14 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:26:49 am
The lad he attacked actually did time in prison for that incident, I think.
I think that was more to do with the fact he volleyed the lawyer in the courtroom after the verdict which was a fine and a stadium ban
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33584 on: Today at 11:37:06 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 11:33:14 am
I think that was more to do with the fact he volleyed the lawyer in the courtroom after the verdict which was a fine and a stadium ban

Ah, o.k
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:31:40 am
That fella is actually dead now.

RIP
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,834
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33585 on: Today at 11:43:56 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:12:00 am
It isn't the idea....its just Peters latest Mbappe where he's not going to let go of it 'being a European NFL'.

Considering us, Chelsea, Utd and Arsenal are owned by Americans, it's a valid point Peter has. We've already seen Boehly spout stupid fucking ideas straight out of American sports, so don't be surprised if at the ESL meetings, they've been throwing NFL/MBL/NBA ideas around.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,834
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33586 on: Today at 11:45:33 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:52:32 am
It never ceases to amaze me how readily people can abandon morality, fair play and general decency just to win a shiny trophy or football match. How they try to rationalise it and excuse it. Footie is getting a bit toxic. Think I'll stick to MotoGP and Superbikes.

Can't wait for the season to start  (and for Non followers, he hasn't crashed here)

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,730
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33587 on: Today at 11:50:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:12:00 am
It isn't the idea....its just Peters latest Mbappe where he's not going to let go of it 'being a European NFL'.

What's he going to do when there is an actual European NFL?
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33588 on: Today at 11:54:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:45:33 am
Can't wait for the season to start  (and for Non followers, he hasn't crashed here)



Another sport with cheating going on, why would you be interested in that - he's clearly leaning on the ground for support as he can't balance on two wheels.  I guess the best riders are only interested in joining your team if you're a member of the "cartel" in MotoGP?  Other teams will just have to work hard as the cartel members to train riders to better ability, or maybe those teams can just get new owners who will buy not only the best riders but provide them with nice shiny new stabilisers.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,408
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33589 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 04:28:35 am

If they sold Coutinho they would get Barca to pay 280 miilion and then refund half of it through Abu Dhabi businesses to cook their books. 


That's Abramovich's Chelsea. David Luiz to PSG, Oscar to China, Morata, who flopped in the PL then was sold for more than they paid for him.

Chelsea fans were always singing the praises of Marina Granovskaia, their CEO, how she managed to always get transfers done for lower than expected fees, and got higher fees when selling.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:18 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,561
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33590 on: Today at 11:55:27 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:50:58 am
What's he going to do when there is an actual European NFL?

Pretend it was all a wind-up I'd guess :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,870
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33591 on: Today at 11:58:16 am »
A key member of Manchester City's official supporters' club says he will be a fan whatever happens regarding alleged financial rule breaches - but admits their achievements would be "tainted" if found guilty.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64586213
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,561
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33592 on: Today at 12:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:58:16 am
A key member of Manchester City's official supporters' club says he will be a fan whatever happens regarding alleged financial rule breaches - but admits their achievements would be "tainted" if found guilty.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64586213

If? What about the UEFA investigation which found them guilty but was time-barred? Surely that taints all of their European achievem....ahhhh
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33593 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:01:01 pm
If? What about the UEFA investigation which found them guilty but was time-barred? Surely that taints all of their European achievem....ahhhh

It didn't per se. CAS refused to opine on the matter. (Which for reasons I have bored you all with already, is bizarre, but if you go to a quasi-judicial body, you get quasi- legal findings). They did find them guilty of the failure to provide proper documentation though
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,190
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33594 on: Today at 12:14:48 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:54:37 am
Another sport with cheating going on, why would you be interested in that - he's clearly leaning on the ground for support as he can't balance on two wheels.  I guess the best riders are only interested in joining your team if you're a member of the "cartel" in MotoGP?  Other teams will just have to work hard as the cartel members to train riders to better ability, or maybe those teams can just get new owners who will buy not only the best riders but provide them with nice shiny new stabilisers.

I bet nobody picked him up on his bald tyres either.  Cheating AND driving an unroadworthy bike.  Shocking.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33595 on: Today at 12:20:25 pm »
The "at least we'll still have the memories" stuff from City fans angers me. :no Those memories shouldn't have been theirs to have in the first place, the cheating scumbags. If the Premier League loses this battle with City and fails to make a real example out of that club, football at the top level in this country is done.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33596 on: Today at 12:24:52 pm »
Ultimately, we have all been denied at least 3 x PL titles on the last day of the season and the emotion / euphoria that goes with it. We may never get those moments again so the punishment has to be of the highest level. Not me personally, but fans have spent thousands of pounds wanting to see our team win the league and this has been denied by cheating. I remember the 80s and 90s but my 10 year old lad doesnt. How can he be compensated? He can't.....
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,561
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33597 on: Today at 12:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:20:25 pm
The "at least we'll still have the memories" stuff from City fans angers me. :no Those memories shouldn't have been theirs to have in the first place, the cheating scumbags. If the Premier League loses this battle with City and fails to make a real example out of that club, football at the top level in this country is done.

Plus...they're pretty pointless memories. Like having memories of great success if you're a big Lance Armstrong fan who went to France every time he won the Tour. I mean...great. You'll always have the memories, but the memories will be of success which was wiped out because your team was cheating and now mean absolutely nothing in every sense of the word. If things go the way they should, then they'll go back to not having won the title since 1968.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 835 836 837 838 839 [840]   Go Up
« previous next »
 