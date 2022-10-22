The ESL can only exist and have purpose as the European NFL. Big clubs with big following, carefully picked to cover all the big European markets. The original idea when they invited the 6 English clubs was incredibly stupid. Who the fuck cares about Man City, Chelsea or Tottenham? They are not even the biggest clubs in their own cities/markets. On the other hand, including Celtic would make sense, maybe even Aston Villa.

Not sure I see the point of the idea. The NFL didn't have a team in its second biggest market for 20 years, and it didn't hurt the league at all. On the other hand, the NFL (NFL/AFL back in the day) has had 2 teams in New York since the 60s, when by such logic it only needs one. The NFL also has teams in places that by that logic shouldn't even be considered like Green Bay, which the NFL would be significantly poorer without.Any ESL idea would have to contain the biggest and best clubs, regardless of location. Chelsea and Man City are regularly in the latter stages of the CL, regardless of their ownership or morals, and to omit them because other bigger clubs in those cities are already in it would lead it to being a complete joke, especially if the idea is to omit them in favour of Sparta Prague or Legia Warsaw etc just to tick off a geographical checklist. Would it also not have Atletico and Inter? What if Roma and Lazio were 1 and 2 in Italy, or Rangers and Celtic both got rich owners and started competing at a European level, would it leave two of those four out to make room for HJK Helsinki and Rapid Vienna, for example?The idea would lead us back to a Fairs Cup style concept, where only one club in a city could qualify, and it was a joke of a tournament where teams in 9th or 10th qualified for Europe some years. The idea you're talking about is a league for tv, not a league based on competition and excellence, which would not last the distance and would be rejected in short order.