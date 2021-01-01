« previous next »
Heres the thing the PL are gonna be looking at this as what is least harmful to their brand.

At first I was excited at the prospect of them being stripped of titles but realistically I cant see that happening because it would just open too many cans of worms legal wise. Lets be honest the PL benefit financially from them and it creates another big televised game. They cant just tell everybody the last 10 years have been a con, I think they are gonna focus more on future punishment that past.

If that is the case then the damage is done because they have already benefitted by building the club to be dominating English football.

Think if they are found guilty and its a big IF it will all focused on punishment for future seasons but all too late in my eyes.
Disagree strongly with this. The PL is more than 75% ManU, Arsenal and LFC to the eyes and wallets of global fans. ManU vs Barcelona is a big game, LFC vs Real Madrid even bigger. If City are found guilty and not punished in an appropriate manner then our big PL clubs are off and the PL is fucked as a global event, leaving the door open for ESL, which could develop into a monster monster comp. I don't think the PL can afford this risk.
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...

I've heard a fan of Wrexham say that what City are doing is a good thing as it breaks the "cartel" at the top.
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...

Depends how far down the leagues you go doesnt it ?

Quite a lot of lower league fans hate the PL as they see it as they destroyed the game over here in some ways they have a point it has got too big.

Someone who supports lets say Exeter are unlikely to care about anything other than their own club its just a game they not be deep thinkers as in their head they not ever get to PL level.

That is my take / experience of what I hear / read.
