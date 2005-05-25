unsurprisingly, despite this news being but a couple of days old - the media appear to have already dropped the City scandal like a hot brick....not a dicky bird in the press....and you'd need a jewellers eyepiece to find any reference to it anywhere on the BBC, despite the potentially monumental ramifications.....just confirms what we already know...they're all wetting their beaks..all riding the train .all snorting the gravy from the same trough........they don't want the status quo altered one single jot......watch the push back start to creep in over the forthcoming months......the repulsive fat kunt Samuel is leading the bunker narrative....others will fall in line
Im old enough to remember Cantona violently attacking a feller at Palace. He launched himself into the crowd, he slammed into the front row. He had been sent off by the ref and the fans were giving him stick for it.
That night the news was full of his previous assaults on referees and players alike. The common thread was, he will never play in England again. He was already banned from the French team btw.
Next morning the phone calls had been made and Paddy Crerand was wheeled out claiming Cantona was a poor innocent victim whose patience had finally snapped. More media apologists were found pronto.
He had been sent off for a bad challenge, remember. You could see the rage in his face as he walked off. He was ready to blow his top. The media were then turned by the United machine onto the palace fans and one in particular, despite Cantona launching in the general direction of the front row.
He was eventually given a ban, but not a lifetime one. The Salford media and the BBC pension fund who owned shares in United had set the narrative that a serial thug, was the poor victim of the whole thing.
The media had shaped opinion.