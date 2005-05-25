« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33520 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
Just have to say, BBC slapping the Super league article to the top with open comments while hiding the City story immediately and never opening it up for comments, well it says a lot doesnt it.

Well, the good news is that ESL story and the Man City story are deeply connected. If there is no severe punishment for Man City, the ESL will become a reality ...


Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33521 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm »
I think they'll find that the fan reaction to the Super League proposal is far less malleable than the first time round. The two biggest clubs are both for sale, partly because of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia's moves to own the league. Lots of fans want the state-owned clubs reined in, still others just want to be state-owned themselves, but none of them want the current status quo of the Premier League letting Man City break all the rules and get away with it. I'd reckon that there won't be that much of an outcry against ideas for change (although Sky et al. will try), and hopefully that will further encourage the Premier League to actually take some proper action, prove that they mean business, and punish City accordingly. Once that's done, it might set a precedent for greater transparency that will largely neuter Saudicastle as well. And then neither of England's crown jewel football clubs will have to be sold to nation states - it would be pointless - and we can work from there. It won't be perfect, but it could be a hell of a lot better than the last decade and a half.


Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33522 on: Yesterday at 10:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
I think they'll find that the fan reaction to the Super League proposal is far less malleable than the first time round. The two biggest clubs are both for sale, partly because of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia's moves to own the league. Lots of fans want the state-owned clubs reined in, still others just want to be state-owned themselves, but none of them want the current status quo of the Premier League letting Man City break all the rules and get away with it. I'd reckon that there won't be that much of an outcry against ideas for change (although Sky et al. will try), and hopefully that will further encourage the Premier League to actually take some proper action, prove that they mean business, and punish City accordingly. Once that's done, it might set a precedent for greater transparency that will largely neuter Saudicastle as well. And then neither of England's crown jewel football clubs will have to be sold to nation states - it would be pointless - and we can work from there. It won't be perfect, but it could be a hell of a lot better than the last decade and a half.

Quote
Let's see. Juventus have been stripped of titles and thrown out of Serie A for match fixing. Barca couldn't register players last year because if they did they would fall foul of La Liga finance regs. And Real Madrid might be owned by it's members but the money comes from the Spanish government!

These 3 make Man City look clean.


Offline decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33523 on: Yesterday at 10:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:34:34 pm
That City fan on the overlap "I got to watch De Bruyne and Aguero, they aren't guilty if anything comes out".

When they have the proof of these players getting paid double by different companies, they'll be found guilty as hell.

Whether they were paid a double salary or not, one of the lines I have a huge problem with, is the idea that the players are somehow innocent victims in all this. Like, "it's OK to hate the regime, but the players are just trying to do well". This can fuck off.

I can have sympathy for some players who straddled the eras of the old Man City and new Man City (I'm thinking of someone like Pablo Zabaleta), but the rest of them can get to fuck. To some extent, all of them knew who the owners were, what the purpose of it all was, and how fake and doped the "success" was. Zero sympathy for any of them who joined after 2010.

You can say that the likes of Haaland and De Bruyne are brilliant players, but they're gobshites who knowingly took the money to shill for an awful state, while enjoying trophies that were hollow as fuck. They could've played for anyone, but chose this lot, despite knowing the way things were. If they get their titles stripped, they deserve it.


Offline kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33524 on: Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
Just have to say, BBC slapping the Super league article to the top with open comments while hiding the City story immediately and never opening it up for comments, well it says a lot doesnt it.

' Cos that's were it's going .  It's a fine example of putting things in place so people will accept it easier .


He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33525 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm »
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33526 on: Yesterday at 11:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...
It's typical of Tory Britain.

''If it doesn't affect me directly, I couldn't give a shit.''

Most people only care about themselves.

Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33527 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...

You can't blame them, they've seen us sign a player for £75 million and another for up to £85 mill if bonuses are reached. Grass roots supporters can only look on with bemusement at what goes on, although they do need to know City have been cheating while the rest try to play by some rules.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm by lionel_messias »

Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33528 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...
Its like that with fans from within the league below the top 6 but this was before the charges. I reckon that none of them believe they will win the big trophies so they dont really care. Their owners wont think the same way and they will all come round to the fact if they havent already that city robbed them too. If City werent saved from the Thai fella who had spent a load, there is a huge chance theyd be relegated in the following years.


Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33529 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm »
unsurprisingly, despite this news being but a couple of days old - the media appear to have already dropped the City scandal like a hot brick....not a dicky bird in the press....and you'd need a jewellers eyepiece to find any reference to it anywhere on the BBC, despite the potentially monumental ramifications.....just confirms what we already know...they're all wetting their beaks..all riding the train .all snorting the gravy from the same trough........they don't want the status quo altered one single jot......watch the push back start to creep in over the forthcoming months......the repulsive fat kunt Samuel is leading the bunker narrative....others will fall in line

They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33530 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm
You can't blame them, they've seen us sign a player for £75 million and another for up to £85 mill if bonuses are reached. Grass roots supporters can only look on with bemusement at what goes on, although they do need to know City have been cheating while the rest try to play by some rules.

Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33531 on: Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?

Certainly wasnt a minute amount.


Offline A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33532 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?

142 milliseconds.

My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33533 on: Today at 12:37:05 am »
The we have irrefutable evidence of our innocence line speaks to their guilt.

City are the defendant, their job is to refute the evidence provided.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online SpionBob

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33534 on: Today at 01:40:23 am »
Over a HUNDRED cases!!! This is not one isolated incident, this is industrial scale breaching of FFP. Either City get thrown out or the PL is toast. Simple as that.

Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline aussie_ox

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33535 on: Today at 04:26:22 am »
Their fans are actually the most deluded in the league - by far.


You never see City fans protesting against their owners over ESL or anything really.   Every time they get done for FFP they blame it on us / Utd etc.   Then tie themselves in knots about how FFP is unfair etc usually with an added use of race card pulling.   The possibility of their owners being slimy sportswashing book cooking cheats never enters their mind - their worship of Abu Dhabi / Mansour is cult like. 

I can't think of any other club's fans that wouldn't crack the shits with their ownership big time if they had 115 charges against them!!  115 Charges FFS, not a few oversights.  They still think it's all a conspiracy theory when in reality the last thing the PL wants to do is have to bring such an extensive case against City and damage the PL brand.   

Klopp that!

Offline aussie_ox

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33536 on: Today at 04:28:35 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?


If they sold Coutinho they would get Barca to pay 280 miilion and then refund half of it through Abu Dhabi businesses to cook their books. 


There's gonna be a scandal about Haaland's agent fees on his transfer.   Can see them paying his agent off via Abu Dhabi.   



Klopp that!

Offline aussie_ox

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33537 on: Today at 04:33:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
And the cap certainly does fit. Yet, somehow, we are expected to believe that people behind some of the worst human rights records on the planet are not also capable of lying, cheating and using money to get what they want, regardless if it breaks rules or not.

Just as we in the West have very little time for their barbaric rules, the likes of those who own the old Man City and Newcastle have no respect whatsoever for the rules and regulations we have here either. They are only interested in power and money. People and rules don't matter to them.


The sad thing is your average Man City fan would have you believe that Sheikh Mansour is just a private businessman who bought the club out of the interests of his hearts to make Manchester a better place and as an investment.     They honestly believe that all their shady Abu Dhabi business dealings have nothing to do with the fact their owner is deputy PM of the country and his men control the Abu Dhabi investment fund.   Their brainwashing is now approaching North Korean levels.   I believe only a penalty of relegation / all titles stripped would actually make them think hang on a second maybe these guys aren't so good after all. 

Klopp that!

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33538 on: Today at 05:17:49 am »
I understand everyone pushing for them to be relegated, and this would be big news at the time. But surely they would just get promoted easily straight away and nothing would change?

The only true deterrent in my eyes is stripping of past titles, it's the only way that says 'Yep go and try and fool us, but if you get caught everything you earned through them years will be stripped'

Even if they were relegated, I'm sure if you asked City fans 10 years ago would they take winning all of the trophies they have over the next decade but it would mean being forcibly relegated, I'm fairly certain they would take it


Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33539 on: Today at 06:39:19 am »
Hopefully the PL wont just relegate them, they will expel them. The EFL would then not have to take them in or could make them start from the bottom of the pyramid.
I think an acceptable punishment would be strip the cheating c*nts of all titles won and make them start again at the very bottom of the non-league pyramid..
That would be a reasonable punishment for what they have done.


Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33540 on: Today at 07:01:06 am »
They should be stripped of their titles whether those titles are awarded to the runners up or not.
They knew the rules and wilfully tried to circumvent them. They should have silverware for cheating.
Yeah, what about Chelsea?. When Roman came to power FFP didnt exist.


Online Raid

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33541 on: Today at 07:18:20 am »
Ive been on my soapbox about Abu Dhabi and their dodgy accounting to anyone that would listen, and plenty who wouldnt, for a long time now.

In the pub last night after training my team, I went through the Haaland piece and why no one else wanted him at just £51m when LFC, Madrid, Bayern amongst others all needed a new forward. Fair to say there was a bit of a penny drop moment for some.

Ive questioned why the vultures from Barcelona and Madrid have never once come sniffing for even one of their players in their prime, when ourselves and even Manchester United have been exposed to our star players being poached by them. Arsenal and Chelsea too for that matter.

Thats not to mention the laughable statistics around commercial revenue for a football club that still has tickets available to major Champions League games on match days. And email leaks from Der Speigel confirming damn well what they were up to. That Deloitte table showing them as the highest revenue grossing team in football, ahead of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd should be exhibit A itself.

The chickens are coming home to roost and the Premier League need to seize this opportunity to get rid of them. Strip the titles, install no winner in the record books and expel them from the league.


Offline red1977

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33542 on: Today at 07:21:39 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:37:05 am
The we have irrefutable evidence of our innocence line speaks to their guilt.

City are the defendant, their job is to refute the evidence provided.

Why do they have it still? shouldn't this evidence have been handed over years ago?


Online lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33543 on: Today at 07:34:56 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:44:31 pm
Personally don't think anyone with a wide reach in the media should be commenting openly on this anymore. The more they come out with this "I have sympathy for them" stuff, the more chance they have of influencing the panel into going soft on City.

Thats the idea though isnt it?
Many of those dodgy little fucks were bought and paid for years ago.
They dont want their gravy train to stop.


Online Saltashscouse

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33544 on: Today at 07:47:31 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm
Its like that with fans from within the league below the top 6 but this was before the charges. I reckon that none of them believe they will win the big trophies so they dont really care. Their owners wont think the same way and they will all come round to the fact if they havent already that city robbed them too. If City werent saved from the Thai fella who had spent a load, there is a huge chance theyd be relegated in the following years.
Seeing the cheating c*nts were playing Villa this weekend I had a look at Villa Talk ( the Man City thread not the match day thread ) and most of them are of the same opinion as us

I only hope this is replicated on all other forums

Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33545 on: Today at 07:53:51 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:47:31 am
Seeing the cheating c*nts were playing Villa this weekend I had a look at Villa Talk ( the Man City thread not the match day thread ) and most of them are of the same opinion as us

I only hope this is replicated on all other forums
Its should be non-stop chanting of Cheating bastards, you know what you are at every single game this season.

Surely by now, even the most brainwashed city fan must be starting to see the reality of the situation.


Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33546 on: Today at 07:54:05 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
unsurprisingly, despite this news being but a couple of days old - the media appear to have already dropped the City scandal like a hot brick....not a dicky bird in the press....and you'd need a jewellers eyepiece to find any reference to it anywhere on the BBC, despite the potentially monumental ramifications.....just confirms what we already know...they're all wetting their beaks..all riding the train .all snorting the gravy from the same trough........they don't want the status quo altered one single jot......watch the push back start to creep in over the forthcoming months......the repulsive fat kunt Samuel is leading the bunker narrative....others will fall in line

Im old enough to remember Cantona violently attacking a feller at Palace. He launched himself into the crowd, he slammed into the front row. He had been sent off by the ref and the fans were giving him stick for it.
That night the news was full of his previous assaults on referees and players alike. The common thread was, he will never play in England again. He was already banned from the French team btw.
Next morning the phone calls had been made and Paddy Crerand was wheeled out claiming Cantona was a poor innocent victim whose patience had finally snapped. More media apologists were found pronto.
He had been sent off for a bad challenge, remember. You could see the rage in his face as he walked off. He was ready to blow his top. The media were then turned by the United machine onto the palace fans and one in particular, despite Cantona launching in the general direction of the front row.
He was eventually given a ban, but not a lifetime one. The Salford media and the BBC pension fund  who owned shares in United had set the narrative that a serial thug, was the poor victim of the whole thing.
The media had shaped opinion.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - cheating bastards
« Reply #33547 on: Today at 07:54:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm
Motherfuckers really think going after us and the mancs is a good thing.  ;D

If there's no realistic path to denying their cheating then trying to divide the PL clubs is probably their best hope of mitigating the damage to them, get enough of the nohoper sides on their side and they might think they could survive this, but if that is the case then they are horribly overestimating the true draw of the PL which is fundamentally about the likes of us, united etc in combination with the rest of the league having enough money so that they do not get steamrollered too easily. No fucker, not even their own fans is tuning in or turning up in large number for City and their cheats.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33548 on: Today at 07:55:57 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:54:05 am
Im old enough to remember Cantona violently attacking a feller at Palace. He launched himself into the crowd, he slammed into the front row. He had been sent off by the ref and the fans were giving him stick for it.
That night the news was full of his previous assaults on referees and players alike. The common thread was, he will never play in England again. He was already banned from the French team btw.
Next morning the phone calls had been made and Paddy Crerand was wheeled out claiming Cantona was a poor innocent victim whose patience had finally snapped. More media apologists were found pronto.
He had been sent off for a bad challenge, remember. You could see the rage in his face as he walked off. He was ready to blow his top. The media were then turned by the United machine onto the palace fans and one in particular, despite Cantona launching in the general direction of the front row.
He was eventually given a ban, but not a lifetime one. The Salford media and the BBC pension fund  who owned shares in United had set the narrative that a serial thug, was the poor victim of the whole thing.
The media had shaped opinion.
We, as a club, know all too well how the media can shape opinions.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,256
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33549 on: Today at 08:00:55 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:32:16 pm
This fucking argument by these dickheads is hilarious. We cant compete with the big red clubs without financial doping, so had no choice. What about organic growth and pushing for things like proper ffp and caps on salary/transfer fees to level the playing field instead of just lauching yourself into a financial stratosphere that absolutely nobody can compete with. Fucking clowns

It is not like under the current rules, an owner can't inject cash beyond your actual earnings either, you are allowed losses of £35m a season which would have been enough to add another good player a season to your squad prior to the inflation caused by the likes of City themselves inflating the market. It would have taken longer to do so, but the combination of steadily improving the squad, doing all the non-ffp limited spending on infrastructure etc and organically growing income would still see a club able to grow into an elite one, the cheating fuckers just thought they shouldn't have to be patient and should be allowed to make it happen overnight with no effort beyond throwing unlimited money at the situation.
Logged
