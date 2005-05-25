Ive been on my soapbox about Abu Dhabi and their dodgy accounting to anyone that would listen, and plenty who wouldnt, for a long time now.



In the pub last night after training my team, I went through the Haaland piece and why no one else wanted him at just £51m when LFC, Madrid, Bayern amongst others all needed a new forward. Fair to say there was a bit of a penny drop moment for some.



Ive questioned why the vultures from Barcelona and Madrid have never once come sniffing for even one of their players in their prime, when ourselves and even Manchester United have been exposed to our star players being poached by them. Arsenal and Chelsea too for that matter.



Thats not to mention the laughable statistics around commercial revenue for a football club that still has tickets available to major Champions League games on match days. And email leaks from Der Speigel confirming damn well what they were up to. That Deloitte table showing them as the highest revenue grossing team in football, ahead of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd should be exhibit A itself.



The chickens are coming home to roost and the Premier League need to seize this opportunity to get rid of them. Strip the titles, install no winner in the record books and expel them from the league.