Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33520 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
Just have to say, BBC slapping the Super league article to the top with open comments while hiding the City story immediately and never opening it up for comments, well it says a lot doesnt it.

Well, the good news is that ESL story and the Man City story are deeply connected. If there is no severe punishment for Man City, the ESL will become a reality ...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33521 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
I think they'll find that the fan reaction to the Super League proposal is far less malleable than the first time round. The two biggest clubs are both for sale, partly because of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia's moves to own the league. Lots of fans want the state-owned clubs reined in, still others just want to be state-owned themselves, but none of them want the current status quo of the Premier League letting Man City break all the rules and get away with it. I'd reckon that there won't be that much of an outcry against ideas for change (although Sky et al. will try), and hopefully that will further encourage the Premier League to actually take some proper action, prove that they mean business, and punish City accordingly. Once that's done, it might set a precedent for greater transparency that will largely neuter Saudicastle as well. And then neither of England's crown jewel football clubs will have to be sold to nation states - it would be pointless - and we can work from there. It won't be perfect, but it could be a hell of a lot better than the last decade and a half.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33522 on: Yesterday at 10:04:34 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
I think they'll find that the fan reaction to the Super League proposal is far less malleable than the first time round. The two biggest clubs are both for sale, partly because of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia's moves to own the league. Lots of fans want the state-owned clubs reined in, still others just want to be state-owned themselves, but none of them want the current status quo of the Premier League letting Man City break all the rules and get away with it. I'd reckon that there won't be that much of an outcry against ideas for change (although Sky et al. will try), and hopefully that will further encourage the Premier League to actually take some proper action, prove that they mean business, and punish City accordingly. Once that's done, it might set a precedent for greater transparency that will largely neuter Saudicastle as well. And then neither of England's crown jewel football clubs will have to be sold to nation states - it would be pointless - and we can work from there. It won't be perfect, but it could be a hell of a lot better than the last decade and a half.

Quote
Let's see. Juventus have been stripped of titles and thrown out of Serie A for match fixing. Barca couldn't register players last year because if they did they would fall foul of La Liga finance regs. And Real Madrid might be owned by it's members but the money comes from the Spanish government!

These 3 make Man City look clean.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33523 on: Yesterday at 10:15:19 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:34:34 pm
That City fan on the overlap "I got to watch De Bruyne and Aguero, they aren't guilty if anything comes out".

When they have the proof of these players getting paid double by different companies, they'll be found guilty as hell.

Whether they were paid a double salary or not, one of the lines I have a huge problem with, is the idea that the players are somehow innocent victims in all this. Like, "it's OK to hate the regime, but the players are just trying to do well". This can fuck off.

I can have sympathy for some players who straddled the eras of the old Man City and new Man City (I'm thinking of someone like Pablo Zabaleta), but the rest of them can get to fuck. To some extent, all of them knew who the owners were, what the purpose of it all was, and how fake and doped the "success" was. Zero sympathy for any of them who joined after 2010.

You can say that the likes of Haaland and De Bruyne are brilliant players, but they're gobshites who knowingly took the money to shill for an awful state, while enjoying trophies that were hollow as fuck. They could've played for anyone, but chose this lot, despite knowing the way things were. If they get their titles stripped, they deserve it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33524 on: Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
Just have to say, BBC slapping the Super league article to the top with open comments while hiding the City story immediately and never opening it up for comments, well it says a lot doesnt it.

' Cos that's were it's going .  It's a fine example of putting things in place so people will accept it easier .

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33525 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33526 on: Yesterday at 11:06:32 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...
It's typical of Tory Britain.

''If it doesn't affect me directly, I couldn't give a shit.''

Most people only care about themselves.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33527 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...

You can't blame them, they've seen us sign a player for £75 million and another for up to £85 mill if bonuses are reached. Grass roots supporters can only look on with bemusement at what goes on, although they do need to know City have been cheating while the rest try to play by some rules.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33528 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
It's amazing how many proper football supporters I speak to of lower league clubs who don't seem to give a shit, saying we'll all the top clubs are at it etc etc. Any argument is just brushed off as a 'bitter' Liverpool fan. Staggering, but I'm not sure how many are overly arsed if they don't have a stake in the top of the league. Typical myopic thinking, yet that's what I'm accused of...
Its like that with fans from within the league below the top 6 but this was before the charges. I reckon that none of them believe they will win the big trophies so they dont really care. Their owners wont think the same way and they will all come round to the fact if they havent already that city robbed them too. If City werent saved from the Thai fella who had spent a load, there is a huge chance theyd be relegated in the following years.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33529 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
unsurprisingly, despite this news being but a couple of days old - the media appear to have already dropped the City scandal like a hot brick....not a dicky bird in the press....and you'd need a jewellers eyepiece to find any reference to it anywhere on the BBC, despite the potentially monumental ramifications.....just confirms what we already know...they're all wetting their beaks..all riding the train .all snorting the gravy from the same trough........they don't want the status quo altered one single jot......watch the push back start to creep in over the forthcoming months......the repulsive fat kunt Samuel is leading the bunker narrative....others will fall in line
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33530 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm
You can't blame them, they've seen us sign a player for £75 million and another for up to £85 mill if bonuses are reached. Grass roots supporters can only look on with bemusement at what goes on, although they do need to know City have been cheating while the rest try to play by some rules.

Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33531 on: Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?

Certainly wasnt a minute amount.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33532 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?

142 milliseconds.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33533 on: Today at 12:37:05 am
The we have irrefutable evidence of our innocence line speaks to their guilt.

City are the defendant, their job is to refute the evidence provided.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33534 on: Today at 01:40:23 am
Over a HUNDRED cases!!! This is not one isolated incident, this is industrial scale breaching of FFP. Either City get thrown out or the PL is toast. Simple as that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33535 on: Today at 04:26:22 am
Their fans are actually the most deluded in the league - by far.


You never see City fans protesting against their owners over ESL or anything really.   Every time they get done for FFP they blame it on us / Utd etc.   Then tie themselves in knots about how FFP is unfair etc usually with an added use of race card pulling.   The possibility of their owners being slimy sportswashing book cooking cheats never enters their mind - their worship of Abu Dhabi / Mansour is cult like. 

I can't think of any other club's fans that wouldn't crack the shits with their ownership big time if they had 115 charges against them!!  115 Charges FFS, not a few oversights.  They still think it's all a conspiracy theory when in reality the last thing the PL wants to do is have to bring such an extensive case against City and damage the PL brand.   
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33536 on: Today at 04:28:35 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Hour much did we sell Coutinho for?


If they sold Coutinho they would get Barca to pay 280 miilion and then refund half of it through Abu Dhabi businesses to cook their books. 


There's gonna be a scandal about Haaland's agent fees on his transfer.   Can see them paying his agent off via Abu Dhabi.   


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #33537 on: Today at 04:33:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
And the cap certainly does fit. Yet, somehow, we are expected to believe that people behind some of the worst human rights records on the planet are not also capable of lying, cheating and using money to get what they want, regardless if it breaks rules or not.

Just as we in the West have very little time for their barbaric rules, the likes of those who own the old Man City and Newcastle have no respect whatsoever for the rules and regulations we have here either. They are only interested in power and money. People and rules don't matter to them.


The sad thing is your average Man City fan would have you believe that Sheikh Mansour is just a private businessman who bought the club out of the interests of his hearts to make Manchester a better place and as an investment.     They honestly believe that all their shady Abu Dhabi business dealings have nothing to do with the fact their owner is deputy PM of the country and his men control the Abu Dhabi investment fund.   Their brainwashing is now approaching North Korean levels.   I believe only a penalty of relegation / all titles stripped would actually make them think hang on a second maybe these guys aren't so good after all. 
