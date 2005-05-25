That City fan on the overlap "I got to watch De Bruyne and Aguero, they aren't guilty if anything comes out".
When they have the proof of these players getting paid double by different companies, they'll be found guilty as hell.
Whether they were paid a double salary or not, one of the lines I have a huge problem with, is the idea that the players are somehow innocent victims in all this. Like, "it's OK to hate the regime, but the players are just trying to do well". This can fuck off.
I can have sympathy for some players who straddled the eras of the old Man City and new Man City (I'm thinking of someone like Pablo Zabaleta), but the rest of them can get to fuck. To some extent, all of them knew who the owners were, what the purpose of it all was, and how fake and doped the "success" was. Zero sympathy for any of them who joined after 2010.
You can say that the likes of Haaland and De Bruyne are brilliant players, but they're gobshites who knowingly took the money to shill for an awful state, while enjoying trophies that were hollow as fuck. They could've played for anyone, but chose this lot, despite knowing the way things were. If they get their titles stripped, they deserve it.