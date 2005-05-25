I think they'll find that the fan reaction to the Super League proposal is far less malleable than the first time round. The two biggest clubs are both for sale, partly because of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia's moves to own the league. Lots of fans want the state-owned clubs reined in, still others just want to be state-owned themselves, but none of them want the current status quo of the Premier League letting Man City break all the rules and get away with it. I'd reckon that there won't be that much of an outcry against ideas for change (although Sky et al. will try), and hopefully that will further encourage the Premier League to actually take some proper action, prove that they mean business, and punish City accordingly. Once that's done, it might set a precedent for greater transparency that will largely neuter Saudicastle as well. And then neither of England's crown jewel football clubs will have to be sold to nation states - it would be pointless - and we can work from there. It won't be perfect, but it could be a hell of a lot better than the last decade and a half.