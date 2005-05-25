Yeah, even after a decade of cheating teams out of trophies, there are still no kids running about in replica Abu Dhabi shirts round my neck of the woods. A splattering of Arsenal and Chelsea, but the overwhelming majority is still Liverpool and United.



It's an interesting one. They aren't anywhere close to being a bandwagoners preferred team in England yet, but they are getting there in some respects abroad I think. I was in New York at the tail end of last season and although the Liverpool bars were packed for our game, there were a fair few City shirts knocking about the day earlier for their game as well. My missus' job has meant she has worked with the PL as a partner organisation abroad and she also works with projects in Africa and the Middle East and she has told me City are a growing force in those parts of the world and it has become more noticeable when she's travelled to those places. Whether the PL thinks City's inclusion or exclusion from the comp will have any effect on this growing groups desire to buy tv subs, or whether this group will still watch or simply switch to another team, is debatable.The big three of United, us and Arsenal is untouchable I think, but Chelsea made massive inroads during their trophy era in places like Western Africa due to having the likes of Drogba, Essien and Mikel in their team, and I think that is entrenched now and alot of people will consider themselves Chelsea fans regardless. City are moving in that same direction, they've been clever in the US with NY City FC, doing summer tours selling out famous stadiums like Lambeau Field and having emerging links there, and some famous athletes over there have happily donned City shirts for NBC's adverts (Aaron Rodgers etc) which has helped their 'brand'.If this had come down the pipe 5-10 years down the line, I think the PL would be worried about what the exclusion of City would mean to their audience overseas. Now, less so, so it's now or never really.