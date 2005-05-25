« previous next »
You can't help but ignore the idea that the PL know that ourselves and United are the big attractions in this league, and to a slightly lesser extent Arsenal. They aren't stupid. The league could really ditch City without too much damage being done, and if it comes down to any sort of choice then there really is only going to be one winner in who they want around.

How far it goes is one thing, you feel like justice won't necessarily be served but the PL are all in here, they aren't slowly raising City to use a poker term, they're all in. City will feel money and good lawyers will be enough but I don't think even they can be that simplistic. I would love for Stevie to get his medal, and for Suarez and many others from that team who took us so close and of course for Brendan too, but more importantly than that City need to be punished punitively enough to not only stop them from ruining the game further, but to desist from others potentially doing the same.

Quote from: bidgeir on Today at 11:21:47 am
The problem is that it´s not unusual for a player to have contracts with all kinds of companies. They are sponsored by many different organizations. And there is nothing wrong with that. Like in Mancini's case, if he had a legitimate job to do some consulting for the Abu Dhabi club that would have been ok. But he didn´t and the money didn´t come from the club but from the state.

So even if the players open their tax return to the PL it probably wouldn´t show them anything. Unless they can trace the source of the money

Perhaps the best way is to somehow ban or limit how much a player or manager can work on the side for entities related to the owner. But even that might not be enough. It´s extremely complicated.

I'd imagine most players haven't really got a clue about their finances and contracts. They'll have their agents and all sorts of financial experts handling that side of things while they just spend the money on an extravagant lifestyle.
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:28:27 am
You can't help but ignore the idea that the PL know that ourselves and United are the big attractions in this league, and to a slightly lesser extent Arsenal. They aren't stupid. The league could really ditch City without too much damage being done, and if it comes down to any sort of choice then there really is only going to be one winner in who they want around.

How far it goes is one thing, you feel like justice won't necessarily be served but the PL are all in here, they aren't slowly raising City to use a poker term, they're all in. City will feel money and good lawyers will be enough but I don't think even they can be that simplistic. I would love for Stevie to get his medal, and for Suarez and many others from that team who took us so close and of course for Brendan too, but more importantly than that City need to be punished punitively enough to not only stop them from ruining the game further, but to desist from others potentially doing the same.

Yeah, even after a decade of cheating teams out of trophies, there are still no kids running about in replica Abu Dhabi shirts round my neck of the woods. A splattering of Arsenal and Chelsea, but the overwhelming majority is still Liverpool and United.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:32:08 am
I'd imagine most players haven't really got a clue about their finances and contracts. They'll have their agents and all sorts of financial experts handling that side of things while they just spend the money on an extravagant lifestyle.
I imagine AD's 'dark arts' department have to walk the agents through all the procedures.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:19:06 am
:lmao

What an unbelievable gobshite. Sympathy for financial doping. Of course he went and sold out to the sportswashers in Qatar as well.

The "United would win the title every season" bit is pure wind-up bullshit that I don't even think he believes himself, but the sportwashing/financial doping angle is far more sinister. The man will advocate anything if it rewards him and helps United. He's a disgrace at this point.

Switched that on not expecting much, and it met my expectations. They were almost discussing it as if City have been done for a few parking tickets, and Carragher was far more worked up about Chelsea and far more excited talking about the Ev than anything City had been accused of.

Neville's argument that owners should be allowed to spend what they want, "but with some regulations" was typical of the man. He spends half his time on twitter slagging off the Tories but in every utterance on football or his own interests he is the arch capitalist free marketeer. How can an owner have free reign but also be regulated? Do we set a figure somewhere in the sky that they can't spend beyond? Where does that line exist for Newcastle, who could spend £1bn and not even remotely feel any financial pain if it all backfired? He is arguing for freedom and restraint in the same sentence, but never says where the two should meet. Just a pointless exercise.

Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 10:36:16 am
New proposed super league supposedly on the table, just coincidently as these charges againt City have come about. My thought are this is a fabrication as part of the (liverpool, man utd, arsenal, spurs) group that want them punished. Big pressure building on the premier league. If they dont act and take proper punishment, the whole product is in ruins and ESL beckons.
thinking the same, premier league need to show they can control these nation state clubs or the esl is where liverpool united etc go
definitely can`t` see sky being as vociferous this time as with city/newcastle etc the league is tainted
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:39:57 am
Exactly what I thought, brilliant timing the announcement.

We are looking at a colossal battle of wills and power here. Perhaps the biggest teams in the Premier League will approach their organisation around the Man City ruling and state: look, you do the right thing here or your brand and league is in danger. Man City cannot be allowed either to get off or to be let off lightly; removal from the Premier League for a spell at least is the minimum.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:34:30 am
Yeah, even after a decade of cheating teams out of trophies, there are still no kids running about in replica Abu Dhabi shirts round my neck of the woods. A splattering of Arsenal and Chelsea, but the overwhelming majority is still Liverpool and United.

It's an interesting one. They aren't anywhere close to being a bandwagoners preferred team in England yet, but they are getting there in some respects abroad I think. I was in New York at the tail end of last season and although the Liverpool bars were packed for our game, there were a fair few City shirts knocking about the day earlier for their game as well. My missus' job has meant she has worked with the PL as a partner organisation abroad and she also works with projects in Africa and the Middle East and she has told me City are a growing force in those parts of the world and it has become more noticeable when she's travelled to those places. Whether the PL thinks City's inclusion or exclusion from the comp will have any effect on this growing groups desire to buy tv subs, or whether this group will still watch or simply switch to another team, is debatable.

The big three of United, us and Arsenal is untouchable I think, but Chelsea made massive inroads during their trophy era in places like Western Africa due to having the likes of Drogba, Essien and Mikel in their team, and I think that is entrenched now and alot of people will consider themselves Chelsea fans regardless. City are moving in that same direction, they've been clever in the US with NY City FC, doing summer tours selling out famous stadiums like Lambeau Field and having emerging links there, and some famous athletes over there have happily donned City shirts for NBC's adverts (Aaron Rodgers etc) which has helped their 'brand'.

If this had come down the pipe 5-10 years down the line, I think the PL would be worried about what the exclusion of City would mean to their audience overseas. Now, less so, so it's now or never really.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:34:30 am
Yeah, even after a decade of cheating teams out of trophies, there are still no kids running about in replica Abu Dhabi shirts round my neck of the woods. A splattering of Arsenal and Chelsea, but the overwhelming majority is still Liverpool and United.

I work in primary schools, unfortunately there are lots of kids coming through who support them.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:28:24 pm
I work in primary schools, unfortunately there are lots of kids coming through who support them.


Kids that age are fickle, if they disappear they can switch as long as its before secondary school.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:19:06 am
:lmao

What an unbelievable gobshite. Sympathy for financial doping. Of course he went and sold out to the sportswashers in Qatar as well.

The "United would win the title every season" bit is pure wind-up bullshit that I don't even think he believes himself, but the sportwashing/financial doping angle is far more sinister. The man will advocate anything if it rewards him and helps United. He's a disgrace at this point.


Thick bastard, crap manager, opinions that swing in the wind.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:47:18 pm

Kids that age are fickle, if they disappear they can switch as long as its before secondary school.
Youre arent wrong, a young girl sat behind me at the U18 FA Cup game at Ipswich said she was going to support Arsenal if we didnt win
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:20:43 pm
My missus' job has meant she has worked with the PL as a partner organisation abroad and she also works with projects in Africa and the Middle East and she has told me City are a growing force in those parts of the world and it has become more noticeable when she's travelled to those places.

Odd that.
I've lived in Africa for thirty years now and never, not even a single time, have I seen anybody with a City shirt (or any other merchandise of theirs).
You see a lot of Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal and some Chelsea. Oh and one guy in a Newcastle shirt about the time Keegan was in charge. Non premier league you see Barca, Real, Juventus and the odd Bayern shirt.

Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:20:43 pm
It's an interesting one. They aren't anywhere close to being a bandwagoners preferred team in England yet, but they are getting there in some respects abroad I think. I was in New York at the tail end of last season and although the Liverpool bars were packed for our game, there were a fair few City shirts knocking about the day earlier for their game as well. My missus' job has meant she has worked with the PL as a partner organisation abroad and she also works with projects in Africa and the Middle East and she has told me City are a growing force in those parts of the world and it has become more noticeable when she's travelled to those places. Whether the PL thinks City's inclusion or exclusion from the comp will have any effect on this growing groups desire to buy tv subs, or whether this group will still watch or simply switch to another team, is debatable.

The big three of United, us and Arsenal is untouchable I think, but Chelsea made massive inroads during their trophy era in places like Western Africa due to having the likes of Drogba, Essien and Mikel in their team, and I think that is entrenched now and alot of people will consider themselves Chelsea fans regardless. City are moving in that same direction, they've been clever in the US with NY City FC, doing summer tours selling out famous stadiums like Lambeau Field and having emerging links there, and some famous athletes over there have happily donned City shirts for NBC's adverts (Aaron Rodgers etc) which has helped their 'brand'.

If this had come down the pipe 5-10 years down the line, I think the PL would be worried about what the exclusion of City would mean to their audience overseas. Now, less so, so it's now or never really.

I'm sure AB are spending plenty of money in all sorts of markets to increase the 'popularity' of City.  Sponsoring youth clubs and leagues, lots of adveritsing and PR.  Pull that, and suddenly their global market share will plummet.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:28:24 pm
I work in primary schools, unfortunately there are lots of kids coming through who support them.

This unfortunately is what these disgusting regimes are counting on. It's a long term effort to normalise their backward view of the world and human rights. They are counting on useful idiots like Neville, Carragher and Richards to help them.
Has Micah Richards poked his head above the media parapet yet? I mean coherent words combined together to construct an actual sentence, not the stupid fucking laughter he employs in pretty much every context that requires him to strain his lonely brain cell.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:18:44 pm
Has Micah Richards poked his head above the media parapet yet? I mean coherent words combined together to construct an actual sentence, not the stupid fucking laughter he employs in pretty much every context that requires him to strain his lonely brain cell.

Micah Richards punditry 101...


 :lmao

"."

" "

 :mindblown
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:47:18 pm

Kids that age are fickle, if they disappear they can switch as long as its before secondary school.

One of my old school mates went to the FA Cup final in '06 a Liverpool fan and somehow came out a west ham fan. Still supporting them now. He was like 15 at the time, we all gave him a good hammering. The weirdo.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:18:44 pm
Has Micah Richards poked his head above the media parapet yet? I mean coherent words combined together to construct an actual sentence, not the stupid fucking laughter he employs in pretty much every context that requires him to strain his lonely brain cell.
I'm not sure he's done that to date in his media career.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:47:18 pm

Kids that age are fickle, if they disappear they can switch as long as its before secondary school.

True, we had neighbours move up from England. All mad Ipswich fans except the youngest who wore a United top constantly. 5 years later hes now a City fan. Its what kids do. The older guys in my street were big Leeds fans, many my age at school had Liverpool as their second team.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:05:23 pm
I'm not sure he's done that to date in his media career.
He's like Brian Cox - it's all about the haircut and the teeth - a big smile and a jovial manner can mask all kinds of incompetence (that last word, unlike Brian Cox, of course, who's actually very clever..)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:34:30 am
Yeah, even after a decade of cheating teams out of trophies, there are still no kids running about in replica Abu Dhabi shirts round my neck of the woods. A splattering of Arsenal and Chelsea, but the overwhelming majority is still Liverpool and United.
You will be surprised by the sheer number of Arsenal fans in Africa. Largely because Arsenal of Wenger's glory days had key black players and it coincided with the global expansion of PL. There are also plenty of Chelsea fans in Africa as Chelsea bought their titles soon after, but had key black players.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 01:42:20 pm
One of my old school mates went to the FA Cup final in '06 a Liverpool fan and somehow came out a west ham fan. Still supporting them now. He was like 15 at the time, we all gave him a good hammering. The weirdo.

Pun intended?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:50 am
I said last night, in Mancini's case, they had a contract in his contract for him to "work" for Al Jazira FC in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Group, who own City, then paid his salary to Al Jazira, who paid it to a company in Mauritius who paid Mancini.

Guardiola has also refused to answer in press conferences the question of whether or not he has a similar arrangement in place with them too.
That City fan on the overlap "I got to watch De Bruyne and Aguero, they aren't guilty if anything comes out".

When they have the proof of these players getting paid double by different companies, they'll be found guilty as hell.

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:28:39 pm
Guardiola has also refused to answer in press conferences the question of whether or not he has a similar arrangement in place with them too.
They literally bought a Spanish club and put Pips brother in charge of it didn't they?, but I suppose that's just a coincidence and was not meant to curry favour with Pip, as Pip has too much integrity to be bribed like that.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:40:39 pm
They literally bought a Spanish club and put Pips brother in charge of it didn't they?, but I suppose that's just a coincidence and was not meant to curry favour with Pip, as Pip has too much integrity to be bribed like that.

He has probably also got a lucrative contract with an AD owned shampoo company
the way their stooges in the media are playing it, seems like they're not going for denial but more some sort of bullshit robin hood defense. that "yes we broke the rules, but the rules are the problem" and thus trying to build some sort of sympathy so that they can then say there isnt an appetite for a harsh punishment.

almost like they know theyre screwed, its now about limiting the consequences. you just hope people dont fall for it
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:43:30 pm
He has probably also got a lucrative contract with an AD owned shampoo company

Abu-Brasso more like
Micah Richards has just released his thoughts on City and Life, transcript below




 :lmao ;D :lmao ;D :lmao :lickin ;D :lmao :thumbsup :lmao :odd :fishslap :fishslap :lmao ;D :lmao :jester :lmao :jester :lmao
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 02:48:17 pm
the way their stooges in the media are playing it, seems like they're not going for denial but more some sort of bullshit robin hood defense. that "yes we broke the rules, but the rules are the problem" and thus trying to build some sort of sympathy so that they can then say there isnt an appetite for a harsh punishment.

almost like they know theyre screwed, its now about limiting the consequences. you just hope people dont fall for it

It does seem like the plan is to try and rally the nohopers of the PL to their side against the "cartel" that is there to hold them all back if they should also be somehow gifted a tainted lottery win too. The slightly depressing thing is that, at least on the fanbases of those clubs, it will probably work.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:46:00 am
Well they have arsenal away coming up so I expect some chants of "cads cads cads" or "bounders"

:)

Roger Nouveau immediately came to mind


Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:13:20 pm
                                                                                                                                                   

...good one :D
