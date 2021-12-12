You can't help but ignore the idea that the PL know that ourselves and United are the big attractions in this league, and to a slightly lesser extent Arsenal. They aren't stupid. The league could really ditch City without too much damage being done, and if it comes down to any sort of choice then there really is only going to be one winner in who they want around.



How far it goes is one thing, you feel like justice won't necessarily be served but the PL are all in here, they aren't slowly raising City to use a poker term, they're all in. City will feel money and good lawyers will be enough but I don't think even they can be that simplistic. I would love for Stevie to get his medal, and for Suarez and many others from that team who took us so close and of course for Brendan too, but more importantly than that City need to be punished punitively enough to not only stop them from ruining the game further, but to desist from others potentially doing the same.



