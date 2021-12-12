« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2185838 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:28:27 am
You can't help but ignore the idea that the PL know that ourselves and United are the big attractions in this league, and to a slightly lesser extent Arsenal. They aren't stupid. The league could really ditch City without too much damage being done, and if it comes down to any sort of choice then there really is only going to be one winner in who they want around.

How far it goes is one thing, you feel like justice won't necessarily be served but the PL are all in here, they aren't slowly raising City to use a poker term, they're all in. City will feel money and good lawyers will be enough but I don't think even they can be that simplistic. I would love for Stevie to get his medal, and for Suarez and many others from that team who took us so close and of course for Brendan too, but more importantly than that City need to be punished punitively enough to not only stop them from ruining the game further, but to desist from others potentially doing the same.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:32:08 am
Quote from: bidgeir on Today at 11:21:47 am
The problem is that it´s not unusual for a player to have contracts with all kinds of companies. They are sponsored by many different organizations. And there is nothing wrong with that. Like in Mancini's case, if he had a legitimate job to do some consulting for the Abu Dhabi club that would have been ok. But he didn´t and the money didn´t come from the club but from the state.

So even if the players open their tax return to the PL it probably wouldn´t show them anything. Unless they can trace the source of the money

Perhaps the best way is to somehow ban or limit how much a player or manager can work on the side for entities related to the owner. But even that might not be enough. It´s extremely complicated.

I'd imagine most players haven't really got a clue about their finances and contracts. They'll have their agents and all sorts of financial experts handling that side of things while they just spend the money on an extravagant lifestyle.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:34:30 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:28:27 am
You can't help but ignore the idea that the PL know that ourselves and United are the big attractions in this league, and to a slightly lesser extent Arsenal. They aren't stupid. The league could really ditch City without too much damage being done, and if it comes down to any sort of choice then there really is only going to be one winner in who they want around.

How far it goes is one thing, you feel like justice won't necessarily be served but the PL are all in here, they aren't slowly raising City to use a poker term, they're all in. City will feel money and good lawyers will be enough but I don't think even they can be that simplistic. I would love for Stevie to get his medal, and for Suarez and many others from that team who took us so close and of course for Brendan too, but more importantly than that City need to be punished punitively enough to not only stop them from ruining the game further, but to desist from others potentially doing the same.

Yeah, even after a decade of cheating teams out of trophies, there are still no kids running about in replica Abu Dhabi shirts round my neck of the woods. A splattering of Arsenal and Chelsea, but the overwhelming majority is still Liverpool and United.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:42:52 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:32:08 am
I'd imagine most players haven't really got a clue about their finances and contracts. They'll have their agents and all sorts of financial experts handling that side of things while they just spend the money on an extravagant lifestyle.
I imagine AD's 'dark arts' department have to walk the agents through all the procedures.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:00:59 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:19:06 am
:lmao

What an unbelievable gobshite. Sympathy for financial doping. Of course he went and sold out to the sportswashers in Qatar as well.

The "United would win the title every season" bit is pure wind-up bullshit that I don't even think he believes himself, but the sportwashing/financial doping angle is far more sinister. The man will advocate anything if it rewards him and helps United. He's a disgrace at this point.

Switched that on not expecting much, and it met my expectations. They were almost discussing it as if City have been done for a few parking tickets, and Carragher was far more worked up about Chelsea and far more excited talking about the Ev than anything City had been accused of.

Neville's argument that owners should be allowed to spend what they want, "but with some regulations" was typical of the man. He spends half his time on twitter slagging off the Tories but in every utterance on football or his own interests he is the arch capitalist free marketeer. How can an owner have free reign but also be regulated? Do we set a figure somewhere in the sky that they can't spend beyond? Where does that line exist for Newcastle, who could spend £1bn and not even remotely feel any financial pain if it all backfired? He is arguing for freedom and restraint in the same sentence, but never says where the two should meet. Just a pointless exercise.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:02:26 pm
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 10:36:16 am
New proposed super league supposedly on the table, just coincidently as these charges againt City have come about. My thought are this is a fabrication as part of the (liverpool, man utd, arsenal, spurs) group that want them punished. Big pressure building on the premier league. If they dont act and take proper punishment, the whole product is in ruins and ESL beckons.
thinking the same, premier league need to show they can control these nation state clubs or the esl is where liverpool united etc go
definitely can`t` see sky being as vociferous this time as with city/newcastle etc the league is tainted
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:05:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:39:57 am
Exactly what I thought, brilliant timing the announcement.

We are looking at a colossal battle of wills and power here. Perhaps the biggest teams in the Premier League will approach their organisation around the Man City ruling and state: look, you do the right thing here or your brand and league is in danger. Man City cannot be allowed either to get off or to be let off lightly; removal from the Premier League for a spell at least is the minimum.
