Lets assume that City do get found guilty. Seems a reasonable assumption, with over a hundred charges laid against them.
Potential punishment aside, what Im interested in is how exactly will PL ensure they are clean from that point on? I mean, they slammed the door and stopped cooperating in 2018. It seems to me that this is crucial part of the story. No matter the punishment, until they cooperate fully with PL they are basically a rogue club. So how do they enforce this? Because if they dont, whatever the punishment, nothing substantial will change.