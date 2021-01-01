I agree. I think the PL will see it that way too. They've went all in here. If they come out of this red-faced, I suspect there will be an exodus and reformation under a different league.



I'd go along with this. They know that they have to make at least some of this stick. It doesn't make sense when people say it won't end in anything substantial happening - the Premier League have gone way further with this than they needed to, and way further than most of us expected. They'll be aware that by going this big, they've drawn a line in the sand and that there will be big consequences either way.Assuming City do get done for all this though, then surely they have to look at Chelsea and Newcastle - maybe no historical rule breaking can be pinned on them in the same way, but surely there will be far tighter restrictions on what they can or can't get away with from here on. It still seems absolutely absurd to me that Chelsea could just write off £1.6bn debt to Abramovich and carry on with ridiculous spending. How can that be allowed?