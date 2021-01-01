« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2184358 times)

Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33400 on: Today at 08:03:22 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:08:18 am
I agree. I think the PL will see it that way too. They've went all in here. If they come out of this red-faced, I suspect there will be an exodus and reformation under a different league.

I'd go along with this. They know that they have to make at least some of this stick. It doesn't make sense when people say it won't end in anything substantial happening - the Premier League have gone way further with this than they needed to, and way further than most of us expected. They'll be aware that by going this big, they've drawn a line in the sand and that there will be big consequences either way.

Assuming City do get done for all this though, then surely they have to look at Chelsea and Newcastle - maybe no historical rule breaking can be pinned on them in the same way, but surely there will be far tighter restrictions on what they can or can't get away with from here on. It still seems absolutely absurd to me that Chelsea could just write off £1.6bn debt to Abramovich and carry on with ridiculous spending. How can that be allowed?
Online Jshooters

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33401 on: Today at 08:06:01 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm
I don't even want to watch that, just seeing the 2 of them is enough to put me off. But would I be right in guessing that they're putting the boot into City, downplaying their achievements and accusing them of cheating. Which is exactly right, but they have been kissing City and Pep's arse for years now and drooling over them. Hypocritical much ?

Theres a flavour of what he said here:

https://www.football365.com/news/neville-explains-man-utd-always-win-prem-admits-sympathy-city

Believer

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33402 on: Today at 08:12:20 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:40:10 am
The mental gymnastics of the City fan to defend them is incredible there.

FFP was invented to stop Man City breaking into the Top 4 so we said fck it we'll just fake a whole bunch of transactions and pay people off the books so that we can get there.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33403 on: Today at 08:19:06 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:06:01 am
Theres a flavour of what he said here:

https://www.football365.com/news/neville-explains-man-utd-always-win-prem-admits-sympathy-city
:lmao

What an unbelievable gobshite. Sympathy for financial doping. Of course he went and sold out to the sportswashers in Qatar as well.

The "United would win the title every season" bit is pure wind-up bullshit that I don't even think he believes himself, but the sportwashing/financial doping angle is far more sinister. The man will advocate anything if it rewards him and helps United. He's a disgrace at this point.
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33404 on: Today at 08:19:33 am »
Lets assume that City do get found guilty. Seems a reasonable assumption, with over a hundred charges laid against them.

Potential punishment aside, what Im interested in is how exactly will PL ensure they are clean from that point on? I mean, they slammed the door and stopped cooperating in 2018. It seems to me that this is crucial part of the story. No matter the punishment, until they cooperate fully with PL they are basically a rogue club. So how do they enforce this? Because if they dont, whatever the punishment, nothing substantial will change.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33405 on: Today at 08:28:29 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:19:06 am
:lmao

What an unbelievable gobshite. Sympathy for financial doping. Of course he went and sold out to the sportswashers in Qatar as well.

The "United would win the title every season" bit is pure wind-up bullshit that I don't even think he believes himself, but the sportwashing/financial doping angle is far more sinister. The man will advocate anything if it rewards him and helps United. He's a disgrace at this point.
He's been a disgrace from the very first minute I laid eyes on the snivelling little weasel.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33406 on: Today at 08:30:17 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:19:33 am
Lets assume that City do get found guilty. Seems a reasonable assumption, with over a hundred charges laid against them.

Potential punishment aside, what Im interested in is how exactly will PL ensure they are clean from that point on? I mean, they slammed the door and stopped cooperating in 2018. It seems to me that this is crucial part of the story. No matter the punishment, until they cooperate fully with PL they are basically a rogue club. So how do they enforce this? Because if they dont, whatever the punishment, nothing substantial will change.

Well if you refuse to take a drug test you don't play.
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33407 on: Today at 08:37:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:30:17 am
Well if you refuse to take a drug test you don't play.

Yep. Hope this angle gets a bit more coverage the next while. City's credibility is already massively reduced at this point. They certainly can't just keep competing for years if they're not cleared and won't cooperate.
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33408 on: Today at 08:37:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:30:17 am
Well if you refuse to take a drug test you don't play.

Yeah, that is how I see it. As seismic as this whole thing looks, it really just needs to be a steping stone towards properly enforcing some long overdue check and balances. On all clubs obviously. They cant stop until City cooperate, are absolved/punished and new rules are in place. Anything less and this is just a very elaborate PR move.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33409 on: Today at 08:37:47 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:19:33 am
Lets assume that City do get found guilty. Seems a reasonable assumption, with over a hundred charges laid against them.

Potential punishment aside, what Im interested in is how exactly will PL ensure they are clean from that point on? I mean, they slammed the door and stopped cooperating in 2018. It seems to me that this is crucial part of the story. No matter the punishment, until they cooperate fully with PL they are basically a rogue club. So how do they enforce this? Because if they dont, whatever the punishment, nothing substantial will change.
City's books get audited by a PL-appointed firm every month - all costs, all revenue - all at City's expense.  results published online for anyone to look at.

if they don't agree, kick them out of the game.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33410 on: Today at 08:39:12 am »
No doubt there should be some sustained and loud 'cheat' chants thrown at the players and their fraud of a manager in the coming weeks. That will really get under Pip's skin at the very least.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33411 on: Today at 08:47:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:37:40 am
Yeah, that is how I see it. As seismic as this whole thing looks, it really just needs to be a steping stone towards properly enforcing some long overdue check and balances. On all clubs obviously. They cant stop until City cooperate, are absolved/punished and new rules are in place. Anything less and this is just a very elaborate PR move.

Plus, if it's proven that Etihad didn't pay the whole value of their reported sponsorship they would be complicit in facilitating the rules being broken then they should be banned from being a sponsor.

Also, if the funds came directly from the owners and disguised as sponsorship deals couldn't that be considered as being money laundering?
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33412 on: Today at 08:49:59 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:26:38 am
Stocks and shares/crypto currency/briefcases of cash/"gifts", there is no end to the ways you can do it.

Or a Lowry painting
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33413 on: Today at 08:53:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:47:15 am
Plus, if it's proven that Etihad didn't pay the whole value of their reported sponsorship they would be complicit in facilitating the rules being broken then they should be banned from being a sponsor.

Also, if the funds came directly from the owners and disguised as sponsorship deals couldn't that be considered as being money laundering?

They're not cleaning the money though, its their own money, obtained legitimately from oil or whatever, that they are just using Etihad as a cover to allow them to pump into the club.
Online Vinay

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33414 on: Today at 08:59:20 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
How does this work? Do they all have bank accounts in AD and have to go there to draw it and spend it. Anything else is going to be easy to trace.
I think this is a legit question today. A briefcase of cash would be very difficult to spend without drawing attention today. Do you buy a Bentley for cash, for example? So, how did AD pay them extra?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33415 on: Today at 09:03:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:53:31 am
They're not cleaning the money though, its their own money, obtained legitimately from oil or whatever, that they are just using Etihad as a cover to allow them to pump into the club.

Ok maybe not money laundering. However, Etihad would have broken some sort of accounting regulations in overstating an expense and Man City in falsely claiming an income.
