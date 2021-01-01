« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:44:51 pm
Was Rumpole of the Bailey any good then?

All my knowledge of it comes from this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_R5qJ2mX8M
It's brilliant. There's a great one about a fascist who he totally ridicules in court (as a right gammon) whilst defending him!?
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:01:00 pm
Are there any of their players we would wish to take off them to help them out financially? (cheap price though and reduced wages)

Show us your payslip and well match it.

What do you mean you have two payslips?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Show us your payslip and well match it.

What do you mean you have two payslips?
How does Pep the genius get all these top players to sign for them?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Show us your payslip and well match it.

What do you mean you have two payslips?

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:02:54 pm
How does Pep the genius get all these top players to sign for them?
Now we know for sure why no city players were ever linked with other clubs. Why would anyone leave a job where theyre getting Atleast double wages.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
How does this work? Do they all have bank accounts in AD and have to go there to draw it and spend it. Anything else is going to be easy to trace.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:20:59 pm
How does this work? Do they all have bank accounts in AD and have to go there to draw it and spend it. Anything else is going to be easy to trace.

Not sure if youre serious?

Its pretty easy to pay someone under the table. Doesnt have to be cash.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Thought I would take a quick look at the loon to see how they have taken  the news.
I know I shouldnt as its the biggest cess pit on the internet. Read one post titled Why are we so unpopular?
Erm, because you are dirty cheating bastards? Strangely, they dont seem to grasp the reality of the situation.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:51:34 pm
Thought I would take a quick look at the loon to see how they have taken  the news.
I know I shouldnt as its the biggest cess pit on the internet. Read one post titled Why are we so unpopular?
Erm, because you are dirty cheating bastards? Strangely, they dont seem to grasp the reality of the situation.

They don't care either. It's the Martin Samuel mentality they have. "We cheated because the rules aren't fair" and they'll always find a way to justify it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm
Not sure if youre serious?

Its pretty easy to pay someone under the table. Doesnt have to be cash.
But this is massive amounts of money that need to be hidden and untraceable.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:01:35 pm
This breed of City glory-hunters are not going to cope well with what should be coming to their club (if you can really call it that). Sportswashing has truly worked its magic on them. Whatever moral boundaries they once might have flimsily observed are gone, with respect to Abu Dhabi's practices. Anything goes, all is justified, morality is hypocrisy, everyone else would do it if they got a chance too, we're just fighting back against the evil of clubs that made their money via success and decades of hard work. Which reveals a wider aspect of Sportswashing - perhaps its most pernicious aspect - the way it forces those who hang onto the coattails of the "success" it brings into melting down and selling off their perspective and their ethical structures. So-called City fans arguing in favour of  systematic cheating. So-called Newcastle fans arguing in favour of repressive laws in Saudi Arabia. The moral lines get blurred, then simply erased.

I really want to see City in the conference. It's kind of what they need. They can shed this whole generation of twitterfans and the desperate sods that got carried along in a mad fervour with the chance to stick it to their illustrious neighbours at last. Some Evertonians might well drink from the same poisoned chalice, given the opportunity. Hell, some Liverpool "fans" seem not altogether against the idea of a bit of blood money themselves. Let City be re-born within an actual community again with some real fans who haven't forgotten their moral compass, perhaps? Maybe some of the current fanbase will even come to their senses about what the last 14 years have really been: persistent, massive, blatant cheating to puff the egos of Sheikhs and boost the image of an oppressive oil state. Nothing more than that.

Another brilliant post. Some truly eloquent perspectives in here.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:08:23 pm
It's brilliant. There's a great one about a fascist who he totally ridicules in court (as a right gammon) whilst defending him!?

If you happen to remember the title (or season/episode) I'd be grateful - there's loads of the episodes on YouTube, and this is one I haven't seen yet!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm
If you happen to remember the title (or season/episode) I'd be grateful - there's loads of the episodes on YouTube, and this is one I haven't seen yet!

Rumpole and the Fascist Beast.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sf4Os6nfv5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sf4Os6nfv5E</a>
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
But this is massive amounts of money that need to be hidden and untraceable.

In the case of Mancini, had a contract within his City contract to work for Al Jazira FC, Abu Dhabi group gave the money to Al Jazira, who then paid the money into another offshore company in Mauritius called Sparkglow Holdings who then paid Mancini. Mancini will have had to declare the income to HMRC, but as far as anyone is concerned, Al Jazira were paying him, not Abu Dhabi Group. So all you do is give each player the same type of contract with a company based in Adu Dhabi and funnel the money that way, so City declare they are paying £250,000 pw and company XZY pays the player £200,000k per week.

Its the same as their "sponsorship". They were getting £99million from Etihad, ADG gave Etihad £91 million, which Etihad then paid back to them and Etihad also gave £8 in actual sponsorship.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:14:28 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sf4Os6nfv5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sf4Os6nfv5E</a>

I don't even want to watch that, just seeing the 2 of them is enough to put me off. But would I be right in guessing that they're putting the boot into City, downplaying their achievements and accusing them of cheating. Which is exactly right, but they have been kissing City and Pep's arse for years now and drooling over them. Hypocritical much ?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The Etihad deal was inked for 10 years £400 million in 2009, i recall Wenger's famous line when that was inked. :D

That email is from 2013 someone posted a few pages back, and on their it;s confirmed to be £99 million per season, it was reported at CAS that in 2018 it had gone up and was paying them £140 million a year.



It's amazing how the worst run Airline in the World can find money to sponsor a Football club to the tune of £140 million a year. ;D


Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
But this is massive amounts of money that need to be hidden and untraceable.

Players business manager buys into off the plan apartment complex in UAE, which he then sells 4 years later to an undisclosed buyer at an amazing 10x profit.

Players business manager buys into a small cap oil company that then makes an amazing discovery of a new gas field off the coast of Arabia, player sells off stake for an incredible 20x profit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm
I don't even want to watch that, just seeing the 2 of them is enough to put me off. But would I be right in guessing that they're putting the boot into City, downplaying their achievements and accusing them of cheating. Which is exactly right, but they have been kissing City and Pep's arse for years now and drooling over them. Hypocritical much ?

They both started off with a couple of mild digs (the audience dug harder) and then finished up both saying they understood that 'owner-financing' was necessary - Che Neville saying he would need to do it with Salford to climb through the divisions.

So no, they went quite soft on the City fan - who is deluded (as you might expect) - he's convinced the club are telling the truth.  :butt
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
Players business manager buys into off the plan apartment complex in UAE, which he then sells 4 years later to an undisclosed buyer at an amazing 10x profit.

Players business manager buys into a small cap oil company that then makes an amazing discovery of a new gas field off the coast of Arabia, player sells off stake for an incredible 20x profit.

Or just have them "win" the national lottery, like when Xavi won the Qatari lottery.

"Winning the QAR 1 million cash prize was an unexpected but welcome surprise", said Xavi.

 ;D ;D ;D

You gotta hand it to them, they just don't give a fuck how silly it looks.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm
Or just have them "win" the national lottery, like when Xavi won the Qatari lottery.

"Winning the QAR 1 million cash prize was an unexpected but welcome surprise", said Xavi.

 ;D ;D ;D

You gotta hand it to them, they just don't give a fuck how silly it looks.

They're so used to their word being the 'law' and never questioned - they just do what they like.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm
Or just have them "win" the national lottery, like when Xavi won the Qatari lottery.

"Winning the QAR 1 million cash prize was an unexpected but welcome surprise", said Xavi.

 ;D ;D ;D

You gotta hand it to them, they just don't give a fuck how silly it looks.

Never heard this one before. Brilliant.   ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 06:22:36 pm
Martin Samuels reminds me of Chet from the film weird science when he is turned into that massive Turd
Sadly my image won't upload



Shitting image...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
But this is massive amounts of money that need to be hidden and untraceable.

I hate to tell you this, but pretty much the entire capitalist system (and not an inconsiderable portion of international organised crime) is predicated on being able to hide and make untraceable massive amounts of money.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The thing that the City fans dont get is there is now a bigger bully in the league who could make their spending and off the books deals look trivial. In fact, if they wanted to, they could probably just buy whoever they wanted if it wasnt for somebody like the PL enforcing rules. Newcastles owners could wipe the floor with City and if they did then Citys supporters would be crying for FFP. Its great being the biggest bully in the school until a bigger bully comes along and dominates.

Hopefully the PL win this and we see an end to cheating.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The thing is Man City are screwed.

How screwed they are is up to the three person independent commission.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:49:48 am
The thing is Man City are screwed.

How screwed they are is up to the three person independent commission.

They should be. If they aren't, if they somehow wriggle their way out again, there will be an uproar like never seen before. They got out of it once, they can't get out of it again.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:53:52 am
They should be. If they aren't, if they somehow wriggle their way out again, there will be an uproar like never seen before. They got out of it once, they can't get out of it again.
Its impossible for them to wriggle out. If they do then the prem is totally fucked. Simple as that!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Are they still cheating  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 12:56:57 am
Its impossible for them to wriggle out. If they do then the prem is totally fucked. Simple as that!

I agree. I think the PL will see it that way too. They've went all in here. If they come out of this red-faced, I suspect there will be an exodus and reformation under a different league.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:08:18 am
I agree. I think the PL will see it that way too. They've went all in here. If they come out of this red-faced, I suspect there will be an exodus and reformation under a different league.


If they don't do this properly the PL will become the money laundering centre of the world.

  • Should have started with Chelsea
  • Now moving with City
  • Stops Newcastle in their tracks
  • May help us avoid the same fate
