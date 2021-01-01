But this is massive amounts of money that need to be hidden and untraceable.



In the case of Mancini, had a contract within his City contract to work for Al Jazira FC, Abu Dhabi group gave the money to Al Jazira, who then paid the money into another offshore company in Mauritius called Sparkglow Holdings who then paid Mancini. Mancini will have had to declare the income to HMRC, but as far as anyone is concerned, Al Jazira were paying him, not Abu Dhabi Group. So all you do is give each player the same type of contract with a company based in Adu Dhabi and funnel the money that way, so City declare they are paying £250,000 pw and company XZY pays the player £200,000k per week.Its the same as their "sponsorship". They were getting £99million from Etihad, ADG gave Etihad £91 million, which Etihad then paid back to them and Etihad also gave £8 in actual sponsorship.