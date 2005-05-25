« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

The PL are clearly only going after City now because they're worried Liverpool might be bought by a sportswasher.  They must be itching to slap points deductions on us for simply existing.  ;)
Popcorn's Art

Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:20:00 am
They've qualified 13(?) times for the CL by cheating. They should have to qualify another 13 times through league position before they're allowed to actually take part.

City should be forced to pay a huge fine, that should certainly cover the value of the entire first team squad, who they should be forced to sell.


Thye must have also won it a few times at least during that period. You know, with the so-called best manager in the world, unlimited pockets, and a disregard for the rules that would prevent them from spending as much as they'd like...
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:16:24 am
Is there a source for this anywhere or is it just a rumour knocking about?

I heard it in some interview years ago.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:59:39 am
What is Kompany even trying to say there?  It's just a bunch of waffle.

Amounts to a little kid saying "Nuh-uh", and "I know you are but what am I"
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:21:11 am
Looks like the PL are expecting this to drag on for a couple of years.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-points-deduction-premier-league-b2277979.html

Abu Dhabis lawyers are expert at dragging cases out.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:14:30 am
More likely its due to his son working there.
I was just being flippant, because he's a fat fuck  ;)
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:22:31 am
The PL are clearly only going after City now because they're worried Liverpool might be bought by a sportswasher.  They must be itching to slap points deductions on us for simply existing.  ;)

I think it's United, Arsenal, Spurs and ourselves driving this, plus other clubs hoping to get the CL one day. We've already got City and Newcastle, if there's another two state owned clubs in the PL, say China amd Qatar, then that's all four CL places locked up and no-one will stand a chance again.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:16:22 am
Coming on to the field to the chant of CHAMPIONS might help a bit too - though last season hasn't been investigated yet.

I like it and support such a move. A banner with a record of our actual 21 or 22 league titles might be a bit small time for some, but would be a good signal of our feelings.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:16:24 am
Is there a source for this anywhere or is it just a rumour knocking about?
. Trying to find a source for this myself. No joy yet, but did find out that Blue Loon have a Martin Samuel appreciation thread, surprisingly not updated:

https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/martin-samuel-appreciation.344681/page-9
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:14:30 am
More likely its due to his son working there.

Would be interesting to know how much he gets paid compared to others at the club and in similar roles at other clubs.
I like that someone has gone to the bother of writing this blog:

https://martinsamuleisanidiot.wordpress.com/

Its absolutely not weird.
Quote from: steampie on Today at 10:55:53 am
Probably Ronay. He never wasted an opportunity to praise the everloving fuck out of them - until, strangely, this week, when he discovered journalism instead of being a fanboy shitbrick.

He's the biggest bag of shit in football journalism. Massive hipster, absolute champion of the sportswashers but occassionally takes the high ground on random topics.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:45:50 am
I remember a journo (a think a Guardian one) singing the praises of City because the press room was really nice and they laid on sandwiches and snacks. It doesnt cost much to corrupt journalists apparently.

Tight bastards don't even give free or subsidised food and drinks in the cafe for parents of academy kids :wankers
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:36:09 am
Hahaha Vincent Company calling the Premier League "outsiders pointing fingers".

He'd make a good Tory politician 😂

he knows his name is in there as one of the players paid off the books, and knows the game is up, his winners medals will be voided. Hes putting on a very twattish brave face.
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
From bluemoon 😂😂😂

Something I would love to know is if we did all these things, is the overall amount spent over that time, more or less then United.

If its not it would be great for that to be communicated and try and change perception.

Fuck knows if its true, I likened it today that its like a running race and one kid has these expensive running spikes his Dad brought for him that allow you to run faster, whereas others had trainers.

One kids Dad couldnt afford the expensive running spikes and his trainers where old and slowed him down.

Every time he raced the other kid, that kid won. One day a rich uncle came along and brought the kid the same running spikes as the other kid.

They raced and this time the kid won. The other kid who was used to winning got really upset and complained it was unfair.

He felt as this kids Dad could not buy the spikes and instead his uncle did this was uneven, as he didnt have a rich uncle.

So the question is whats unfair that one kid did not have a rich uncle, or is it fair that they both have the same advantages to see who really was the fastest.

Possibly not my best way of telling it, but shut the red parents up on the U10s team


Is he one of the 10 year olds? 😂

Has the same understanding of the entire thing theyre being accused of.
Let's make that a bit more realistic.

The lad who was continually losing the races became bitter about it and blamed his lack of natural talent and ability on something other than himself.

A dodgy uncle heard of his plight and introduced him to the illegal use of performance enhancing drugs and taught him how to cycle them. He also bought him a pair of spikes to make the improved performance somehow look credible.

The clean, natural performer who had trained effectively and with dedication over a long period of time in order to win those previous races became rightly pissed off by being pipped to the winning line by the newly pumped up steroid freak, cheating in plain sight. He complained to the relevant people and the steroid cheat cried like the entitled, arrogant, but ultimately weak little gobshite he really is.


Oh, and to make it even more real. I used to be a runner when younger. In my distances I never lost a race. I beat everyone when wearing beat up trainers. I then got some old spikes to see if it improved me further. A bit more grip, that's all, but the cock of the school complained and said me wearing spikes was unfair. I went back to trainers, and I still never lost a single race. You've either got it if you haven't.  :wave
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:28:39 am
I think it's United, Arsenal, Spurs and ourselves driving this, plus other clubs hoping to get the CL one day. We've already got City and Newcastle, if there's another two state owned clubs in the PL, say China amd Qatar, then that's all four CL places locked up and no-one will stand a chance again.

The "outrage" over the ESL was it was a closed shop. If Qatar buy into both us and the Mancs and Saudi buy another club, easily done by having two "separate" companies, that's the top 5 sealed and the CL becomes a closed shop.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:16:24 am
Is there a source for this anywhere or is it just a rumour knocking about?

Let me ask the boys mother, Olive Oyl.
