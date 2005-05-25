From bluemoon 😂😂😂



Something I would love to know is if we did all these things, is the overall amount spent over that time, more or less then United.



If its not it would be great for that to be communicated and try and change perception.



Fuck knows if its true, I likened it today that its like a running race and one kid has these expensive running spikes his Dad brought for him that allow you to run faster, whereas others had trainers.



One kids Dad couldnt afford the expensive running spikes and his trainers where old and slowed him down.



Every time he raced the other kid, that kid won. One day a rich uncle came along and brought the kid the same running spikes as the other kid.



They raced and this time the kid won. The other kid who was used to winning got really upset and complained it was unfair.



He felt as this kids Dad could not buy the spikes and instead his uncle did this was uneven, as he didnt have a rich uncle.



So the question is whats unfair that one kid did not have a rich uncle, or is it fair that they both have the same advantages to see who really was the fastest.



Possibly not my best way of telling it, but shut the red parents up on the U10s team





Is he one of the 10 year olds? 😂



Has the same understanding of the entire thing theyre being accused of.



Let's make that a bit more realistic.The lad who was continually losing the races became bitter about it and blamed his lack of natural talent and ability on something other than himself.A dodgy uncle heard of his plight and introduced him to the illegal use of performance enhancing drugs and taught him how to cycle them. He also bought him a pair of spikes to make the improved performance somehow look credible.The clean, natural performer who had trained effectively and with dedication over a long period of time in order to win those previous races became rightly pissed off by being pipped to the winning line by the newly pumped up steroid freak, cheating in plain sight. He complained to the relevant people and the steroid cheat cried like the entitled, arrogant, but ultimately weak little gobshite he really is.Oh, and to make it even more real. I used to be a runner when younger. In my distances I never lost a race. I beat everyone when wearing beat up trainers. I then got some old spikes to see if it improved me further. A bit more grip, that's all, but the cock of the school complained and said me wearing spikes was unfair. I went back to trainers, and I still never lost a single race. You've either got it if you haven't.