« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 826 827 828 829 830 [831]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2174900 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Believer
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33200 on: Today at 08:15:33 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:45:21 am
Watching Foden take a waist high tackle from a abattoir worker away to Belper Town will probably be worth the 3 leagues we were cheated out of.

He will escape on his electric bike with his hoody on mate
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33201 on: Today at 08:15:34 am »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 08:02:33 am
Vincent Kompany is rolling his eyes at this accusation and says other clubs (he means Liverpool) apparently need to look at themselves before pointing fingers at City. Hes just worried that his playing career is soon to be reduced to a *
Why would he mean us? Surely Chelsea and/or Newcastle.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33202 on: Today at 08:18:33 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:05:11 am
He couldn't even keep a coherent argument going for a single paragraph.

So Man City breaking the British transfer record doesn't matter because Derby have done it more times than them since WWII.
Only, as Samuel cannot failed to have notice, since WWII Derby have also done it more times than Arsenal, Tottenham or Liverpool.

It's a completely irrelevant piece of what-abouttery, but he still managed to fuck up his argument. 


But we bought Virgil and Allison so we must be seen as big spenders as too, meanwhile City poop out another £60m full back every morning
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33203 on: Today at 08:20:15 am »
Its about time we got full disclosure of journalists interests. Im obviously not pointing the finger at anyone in particular, but if a journalist is influenced by money or any other type of benefit, then they are a PR not a journo.


Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33204 on: Today at 08:26:12 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:42:39 am
By Samuels way of thinking he would have no problem with an up and coming 24 year old journalist stealing his big scoop of a story to pass off as his own because the deck is stacked against young inexperienced journalists due to there being so many experienced ones.

Or have a problem with his employer illegally phone hacking people to get a scoop.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33205 on: Today at 08:26:52 am »
Is what fat Samuels saying the basis of every cheat in every sport- some people are better, therefore have more money and assets, so its ok to use whatever means to overcome that situation. my god this man must be the thickest piece of shit to ever darken journalism.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,774
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33206 on: Today at 08:28:34 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:40:26 am
What on earth is Samuel's position here?

Would he be ok if Newcastle went out and spent whatever they want? Because, and lets be honest, if the Saudi's wanted to they could spend £5bn in one window and not bat an eyelid. If we're honest!

They could approach Haaland with his alleged £900k per week and say; "come sign for us and we'll pay you £5m per week". They could meet any ridiculous buy-out clause that La Liga can put in place and just buy everyone.

That is the end game! Is that what Samuel is saying we should let happen? Who decides what is too much?

Even if he has a genuine axe to grind with open markets and a perceived elite class, i can't believe that a journalist of his standing could be so short sighted?

If there was no controls, that's exactly what would happen. The black bit of the pie chart is Newcastle owners wealth, the rest is the other 19 clubs. The Saudi PIF, which is the wealth fund set up to invest money around the world, and who owns 80% of Newcastle, is worth an estimated £514 BILLION. This is what the reality is for the PL, they either deal with Abu Dhabi with the strongest punishments or the Saudis will take the absolute piss

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,774
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33207 on: Today at 08:33:25 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:42:39 am
By Samuels way of thinking he would have no problem with an up and coming 24 year old journalist stealing his big scoop of a story to pass off as his own because the deck is stacked against young inexperienced journalists due to there being so many experienced ones.

What he is ignoring is that Man City is 12 years older than Liverpool Football Club and 2 years younger than Man Utd, so its not like they haven't had the chance to achieve what the two clubs have, its down to their own failings down the decades. They're not an AFC Wimbledon, formed 20 years ago and trying to make Europe, they are one of the oldest clubs in the League
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33208 on: Today at 08:45:11 am »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 08:02:33 am
Vincent Kompany is rolling his eyes at this accusation and says other clubs (he means Liverpool) apparently need to look at themselves before pointing fingers at City. Hes just worried that his playing career is soon to be reduced to a *

There is absolutely no suggestion that he means us. Why would he?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33209 on: Today at 08:47:55 am »
Has anyone read the lateswt article on the Beeb website.  Seems like they're batting for the cheats too.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33210 on: Today at 08:56:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:47:55 am
Has anyone read the lateswt article on the Beeb website.  Seems like they're batting for the cheats too.

But the BBC told me that the BBC was a bastion of fiercely independent journalism!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33211 on: Today at 09:00:23 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:56:35 am
But the BBC told me that the BBC was a bastion of fiercely independent journalism!

Yet full of Tory donors!
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33212 on: Today at 09:07:46 am »
samuels totally ignoring the breadth of the teams affected by citys cheating. its not just mean old liverpool and utd - watford lost an fa cup final, everton missed out on champions league as well as other teams who might have escaped relegation. what a total prick.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,018
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33213 on: Today at 09:24:46 am »
Ive gone from wanting Arsenal to win the league to hoping its City. If the season concludes before this investigation, well be left in interesting territory regarding titles won.

Imagine the uproar from Arsenal if city receive a points deduction from next season only but are allowed a 22/23 title. Or the uproar from us and Utd should the get relegated and stripped of a title this season but not in the other seasons where they cheated.

Im sure the PL will be talking through such scenarios.

My only worry in all of this is that the UK government are putty in Abu Dhabis hands. That they exert an influence here.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,773
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33214 on: Today at 09:27:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:24:46 am
My only worry in all of this is that the UK government are putty in Abu Dhabis hands. That they exert an influence here.
The antidote to that worry...

https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/dubai-rulers-litigation-was-abusive-judge-rules/5111977.article
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33215 on: Today at 09:47:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:25 am
What he is ignoring is that Man City is 12 years older than Liverpool Football Club and 2 years younger than Man Utd, so its not like they haven't had the chance to achieve what the two clubs have, its down to their own failings down the decades. They're not an AFC Wimbledon, formed 20 years ago and trying to make Europe, they are one of the oldest clubs in the League
This is why this whole cartel business is bollocks. They use it as a catch-all justification of City's actions.
I'd like to know when this cartel came about? Was it during Utds 25 year title drought? Was it in the 90's or 2008-2015? Are Spurs a member or did they build themselves up gradually? I remember under H&G being comforted by the fact we were members of a cartel.

Maybe the perceived advantages of the cartel came about through patience, incremental building, shrewd reinvestment and maybe it happened over decades. But when you're wanting to sportswash a countries reputation you don't have decades, it needs to be quicker hence their actions.

At the very least a journalist should present a balanced argument. If it's an opinion piece then fine - say so and also have the courage to declare any possible conflicts of interest that may exist.

Otherwise it's nothing more than PR - in which case presenting as an actual journalist pisses all over the work that proper journalists do. Work that his alleged paymasters continually seek to influence or even silence.

The fat twat.

Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33216 on: Today at 09:59:15 am »
Journalists are a joke nowadays. Even the ones speaking out against city now. Bar one or two, they did nothing but enable the c*nts and glorify them at every opportunity. Likewise with Chelsea and abramovich. Absolute cowards.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33217 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:47:19 am
This is why this whole cartel business is bollocks. They use it as a catch-all justification of City's actions.
I'd like to know when this cartel came about? Was it during Utds 25 year title drought? Was it in the 90's or 2008-2015? Are Spurs a member or did they build themselves up gradually? I remember under H&G being comforted by the fact we were members of a cartel.

Maybe the perceived advantages of the cartel came about through patience, incremental building, shrewd reinvestment and maybe it happened over decades. But when you're wanting to sportswash a countries reputation you don't have decades, it needs to be quicker hence their actions.

At the very least a journalist should present a balanced argument. If it's an opinion piece then fine - say so and also have the courage to declare any possible conflicts of interest that may exist.

Otherwise it's nothing more than PR - in which case presenting as an actual journalist pisses all over the work that proper journalists do. Work that his alleged paymasters continually seek to influence or even silence.

The fat twat.

It's mental that a club like us which has basically pushed the boundaries in many fields to gain an advantage to get back to the pinnacle of football would called out for being aggrieved another club is basically cheating to do the same.
Logged

Online Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33218 on: Today at 10:14:30 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:45:21 am
Watching Foden take a waist high tackle from a abattoir worker away to Belper Town will probably be worth the 3 leagues we were cheated out of.


 ;D

Logged
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.
Pages: 1 ... 826 827 828 829 830 [831]   Go Up
« previous next »
 