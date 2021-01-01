What he is ignoring is that Man City is 12 years older than Liverpool Football Club and 2 years younger than Man Utd, so its not like they haven't had the chance to achieve what the two clubs have, its down to their own failings down the decades. They're not an AFC Wimbledon, formed 20 years ago and trying to make Europe, they are one of the oldest clubs in the League



This is why this whole cartel business is bollocks. They use it as a catch-all justification of City's actions.I'd like to know when this cartel came about? Was it during Utds 25 year title drought? Was it in the 90's or 2008-2015? Are Spurs a member or did they build themselves up gradually? I remember under H&G being comforted by the fact we were members of a cartel.Maybe the perceived advantages of the cartel came about through patience, incremental building, shrewd reinvestment and maybe it happened over decades. But when you're wanting to sportswash a countries reputation you don't have decades, it needs to be quicker hence their actions.At the very least a journalist should present a balanced argument. If it's an opinion piece then fine - say so and also have the courage to declare any possible conflicts of interest that may exist.Otherwise it's nothing more than PR - in which case presenting as an actual journalist pisses all over the work that proper journalists do. Work that his alleged paymasters continually seek to influence or even silence.The fat twat.