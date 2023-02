What on earth is Samuel's position here?



Would he be ok if Newcastle went out and spent whatever they want? Because, and lets be honest, if the Saudi's wanted to they could spend 5bn in one window and not bat an eyelid. If we're honest!



They could approach Haaland with his alleged 900k per week and say; "come sign for us and we'll pay you 5m per week". They could meet any ridiculous buy-out clause that La Liga can put in place and just buy everyone.



That is the end game! Is that what Samuel is saying we should let happen? Who decides what is too much?



Even if he has a genuine axe to grind with open markets and a perceived elite class, i can't believe that a journalist of his standing could be so short sighted?



If there was no controls, that's exactly what would happen. The black bit of the pie chart is Newcastle owners wealth, the rest is the other 19 clubs. The Saudi PIF, which is the wealth fund set up to invest money around the world, and who owns 80% of Newcastle, is worth an estimated 514 BILLION. This is what the reality is for the PL, they either deal with Abu Dhabi with the strongest punishments or the Saudis will take the absolute piss