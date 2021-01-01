If they're found guilty I think the following would be a just punishment:
In the event that they were found guilty you have to consider a punishment that is fair, practical, and allows everyone to move on.
One problem that you have is that the alleged cheating has given them the position and assets that they currently have. You can vacate the titles, deduct points, and give transfer bans, but financial penalties aren't going to mean very much and there will always be players and managers willing to take the 30 pieces of silver after hearing and 'believing' the sob story or racism and xenophobia from the cultural elite.
From that point of view, the only thing that may work is multi-level relegation. Its why i suggested that football's soul is going on trial with this case because it is everything that the PL and member clubs need to ensure that Newcastle/Chelsea and any potential gulf state investors are aware of the consequences of non-compliance.
Anyway, probably be a slap on the wrist or full exoneration