« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 825 826 827 828 829 [830]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2173326 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33160 on: Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
He'll probably be claiming one anyway.

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33161 on: Yesterday at 11:50:34 pm »
Martin Samuels is a fat b*stard of the highest calibre. His argument that City had to engage in industrial scale deception and cheating and were justified in so doing, to break some imaginery glass ceiling is bs. Their is no justification for what City engaged in. They ran roughshod over the rules that all of the other 19 clubs, as far as I'm aware followed across various seasons. Liverpool was on it's knees when FSG took us over. Look what we achieved since and indeed were cheated out of by City.

If the PL don't subject City to catastrophic punishment then this whole report will be for nothing. Catastrophic punishment is the only deterrent to this happening again. I have outlined what I deem to be catastrophic punishment in an earlier post on this thread.

Every title City have won since 2008 is without sporting merit. If you can't win honestly their is no honour in winning. It is in the PLs gift to make sure this doesn't happen again. I fear they will chicken out of administering catastrophic consequences to City. If so then the sporting integrity of the PL is destroyed forever.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm by norecat »
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33162 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm »
What Bizarre logic from that scruffy fat c*nt how is City cheating and dominating the league with an unlimited budget actually better  ::)
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,449
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33163 on: Today at 12:03:14 am »
New levels of whataboutism from him regarding transfer inflation. He even mentioned us, who broke the recordonce.
Logged

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33164 on: Today at 12:11:01 am »
The feeling from Nick Harris is that City won't be punished retrospectively. I find this really harrowing. Surely sporting integrity demands that they are stripped of all titles won since 2008?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,279
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33165 on: Today at 12:11:13 am »
Someone should ask Martin Samuel, how's your offshore account doing.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,605
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33166 on: Today at 12:26:43 am »
So, two points on Samuel's stance that cheating was justified:

1. It's all very well to talk about revolution, but this was self-interest. There is no point complaining about a cartel if your solution is to replace it with a monopoly.
2. Even before City go to the commission, their own fans are accepting at face value that they cheated. It's clear they don't even believe their own club's protestations that their books are clean.In other words, City fans have known their team is cheating all along.

Those two points taken to gather demonstrate the lack of sincerity in the claim that they were fighting to break through a glass ceiling.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,449
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33167 on: Today at 12:31:51 am »
If they do get demoted, I look forward to the hilarious ironic view from their fans that all of the league titles won going forward arent valid.

Of course Blue Loons post count will drop like a stone if they do get demoted, so we will see.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:51 am by Brian Blessed »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,125
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33168 on: Today at 12:54:39 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:31:51 am
If they do get demoted, I look forward to the hilarious ironic view from their fans that all of the league titles won going forward arent valid.

Of course Blue Loons post count will drop like a stone if they do get demoted, so we will see.

Holy fuck - those are actually real fans at blue moon?!

 
I thought City had bought them - like they did when they bought all those fake fan bots accounts for social media...

www.joe.co.uk/sport/man-city-twitter-followers-252235


Or when they hired some 'influencers' to try and create some atmosphere (or to talk about pretend atmosphere?)...

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-city-offer-pay-influencers-20704918


It does make you wonder if some of those influencers suggested stuff like this...

www.footyheadlines.com/2019/05/insane-manchester-city-has-digital-fan-banners.html

and that awful advert with the fake fans in the ground that are in frame in 3/4 places in the same shot, or fans celebrating in the pub with a glass of... water ;D

« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:41 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33169 on: Today at 01:18:03 am »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:50:34 pm
Martin Samuels is a fat b*stard of the highest calibre. His argument that City had to engage in industrial scale deception and cheating and were justified in so doing, to break some imaginery glass ceiling is bs. Their is no justification for what City engaged in. They ran roughshod over the rules that all of the other 19 clubs, as far as I'm aware followed across various seasons. Liverpool was on it's knees when FSG took us over. Look what we achieved since and indeed were cheated out of by City.

This.

If they don't like the rules, that's absolutely fine, they don't have to. What they needed to do was play by them. If you feel the rules are unjust or unfairly skewed toward a certain set of clubs then challenge those rules through the proper channels. Don't just say "well fuck this I don't like these rules so I'm just going to break them".

At the end of they day, they signed up to and agreed to play by a set of rules and then broke them. Fuck 'em.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33170 on: Today at 01:40:26 am »
What on earth is Samuel's position here?

Would he be ok if Newcastle went out and spent whatever they want? Because, and lets be honest, if the Saudi's wanted to they could spend £5bn in one window and not bat an eyelid. If we're honest!

They could approach Haaland with his alleged £900k per week and say; "come sign for us and we'll pay you £5m per week". They could meet any ridiculous buy-out clause that La Liga can put in place and just buy everyone.

That is the end game! Is that what Samuel is saying we should let happen? Who decides what is too much?

Even if he has a genuine axe to grind with open markets and a perceived elite class, i can't believe that a journalist of his standing could be so short sighted?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33171 on: Today at 01:44:18 am »
That fat, disgusting ogre Samuels defending them. Like clockwork.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33172 on: Today at 01:46:03 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:40:26 am
What on earth is Samuel's position here?

Would he be ok if Newcastle went out and spent whatever they want? Because, and lets be honest, if the Saudi's wanted to they could spend £5bn in one window and not bat an eyelid. If we're honest!

They could approach Haaland with his alleged £900k per week and say; "come sign for us and we'll pay you £5m per week". They could meet any ridiculous buy-out clause that La Liga can put in place and just buy everyone.

That is the end game! Is that what Samuel is saying we should let happen? Who decides what is too much?

Even if he has a genuine axe to grind with open markets and a perceived elite class, i can't believe that a journalist of his standing could be so short sighted?

He's not shortsighted. The fat c*nt receives brown envelopes from them and his kid is on their payroll.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,553
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33173 on: Today at 01:53:38 am »
They're having their Liz Truss moment and it is beautiful.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,789
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33174 on: Today at 01:54:43 am »
How is that fat bastard at The Times now? He was a fuckin' Daily Fail journo.  ;D
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33175 on: Today at 02:03:34 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:46:03 am
He's not shortsighted. The fat c*nt receives brown envelopes from them and his kid is on their payroll.

That true? Christ!

Despite all the hyperbole, I had just hoped that he was not acting as some paid-for arsehole and was just not considering the bigger picture, perhaps because his team is not directly affected by the City shite. As we've seen with the pandemic and the ESL, people do tend to only become righteous when their own nest is threatened.

His suggestion that the elite are protecting themselves also seems hollow IMO. The truth is, the gap between top and bottom in the 60s/70s/80s/90s would be nowhere near the percentage difference that it has become. FFP wasn't in place then because it just probably wasn't needed because the difference wasn't as obvious and the spending wasn't as flagrant or one-sided. I remember when we broke the record for Collymore, he nearly ended up at Everton who were offering him more money.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33176 on: Today at 02:33:25 am »
every single PL player who missed out on bonuses for:

- not getting into the top 4, or
- winning the PL, or
- any of the cups Shitty bought themselves

.... should sue the bastards to hell.
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33177 on: Today at 02:39:46 am »
Quote from: norecat on Today at 12:11:01 am
The feeling from Nick Harris is that City won't be punished retrospectively. I find this really harrowing. Surely sporting integrity demands that they are stripped of all titles won since 2008?

Don't see how they possibly cannot be stripped of titles.   They've cheated the rules in a fraudulent matter to gain an advantage which won them the title if they are found guilty.   They've got to be stripped of those trophies and must be forced to repay the prizemoney won in those seasons back to whoever came second plus interest. 

This is not a few innocent violations of rules / transgressions.   I
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33178 on: Today at 02:41:42 am »
So according to Martin Samuel the Bundesliga isnt good because Bayern wins pretty much every major trophy and no one can compete with them. But doesnt see the irony that City have done their best over the past 15 years to turn the PL into exactly that. Also I dont really get the point about having to cheat to compete with the bigger clubs, its not meant to be easy to climb the ladder and get better but with the funding from Abu Dhabi they had every opportunity to build the best facilities, academy, scouting network and not have to flaunt the rules. Yes this would take longer but to say it cant happen over a 10,20 or 30 year period just feels disingenuous, all it comes down to is people wanting instant results and gratification.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,139
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33179 on: Today at 02:45:21 am »
Watching Foden take a waist high tackle from a abattoir worker away to Belper Town will probably be worth the 3 leagues we were cheated out of.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:47:00 am by harleydanger »
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33180 on: Today at 02:45:47 am »
If they're found guilty I think the following would be a just punishment:


- Stripping of all titles won during investigation period.   Prizemoney repaid to second place in those seasons plus interest as compensation

- Transfer ban for 2 summer windows.   No exceptions, not even for obligation to buy deals.

- A total ban on Abu Dhabi government based staff in all roles at the club whether as directors or in management.   The risk of further financial abuses is just too high; there's no real way to audit / watch what they are doing over in Abu Dhabi. 

- 10 point deduction for next 3 seasons

- 100 million pound fine into a fund to be distributed to lower levels of the football pyramid.  A further 100 million pound fine suspended in case of repeat behaviour.

- Must changed club anthem to YNWA
Logged
Klopp that!

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33181 on: Today at 02:56:06 am »
my expectations about Shitty getting stripped of their titles is really low, but IF it did happen the record books should simply be rewritten to take them out, none of the "asterisk" shit.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33182 on: Today at 03:01:12 am »
Quote from: norecat on Today at 12:11:01 am
The feeling from Nick Harris is that City won't be punished retrospectively. I find this really harrowing. Surely sporting integrity demands that they are stripped of all titles won since 2008?

As many have already said, the result is probably a toss-up and no-one can guess what will happen. I am a bit of a pessimist by nature so my inkling is that they will probably wriggle out of it somehow, especially considering who they have hired to rep them. They seem to litigate like the American tobacco companies in the 80s/90s which makes me think they will avoid punishment.

Having said that, if they are found guilty of the charges listed over the time period, i don't see how they can avoid losing the titles. In that scenario i think it is more likely that the records are simply voided rather than everyone moving up a space.

It feels like this is going to be a real battle for the soul of football with both the PL and City having absolutely massive amounts at stake. No doubt Neville and the Sky boys will disagree but the implications of this are far more wide ranging than the ESL debacle IMO. Although (tin foil hat territory and healthy dose of sour grapes from me) now that Utd are resurgent perhaps they don't need City anymore as the road block to Klopp's Liverpool?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:52 am by JJ Red »
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33183 on: Today at 03:16:22 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:45:47 am
If they're found guilty I think the following would be a just punishment:

In the event that they were found guilty you have to consider a punishment that is fair, practical, and allows everyone to move on.

One problem that you have is that the alleged cheating has given them the position and assets that they currently have. You can vacate the titles, deduct points, and give transfer bans, but financial penalties aren't going to mean very much and there will always be players and managers willing to take the 30 pieces of silver after hearing and 'believing' the sob story or racism and xenophobia from the cultural elite.

From that point of view, the only thing that may work is multi-level relegation. Its why i suggested that football's soul is going on trial with this case because it is everything that the PL and member clubs need to ensure that Newcastle/Chelsea and any potential gulf state investors are aware of the consequences of non-compliance.

Anyway, probably be a slap on the wrist or full exoneration :)
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33184 on: Today at 03:28:42 am »
 I consider the rules of chess to be wrong and discriminatory because they clearly favour people who are clever and have practised daily for decades. Whereas I played a game once against my Nan and am dumber than a bag of wet mice. Most unfair.

However, I am pretty well off, so I can afford to secretly wire myself up to the best chess computer money can buy and win all the games, ethics being a county just next to Suffolk.

Hello, world championship!
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,119
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33185 on: Today at 04:32:39 am »
Who would have guessed Martin Samuel's son works for Man City... ::) Him and the two Custis brothers are a disgrace to English journalism.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33186 on: Today at 04:34:19 am »
Man City are in huge trouble. The Prem wants to run its own affairs. It is acting competent before the government appoints an independent regulator. They will be found guilty. The only thing that remains is the level of punishment.

Should be demotion, titles stripped, and a big pool of cash set aside for numerous parties who will sue them.

Pep will leave, many players will leave, and hopefully Abu Dhabi will leave.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33187 on: Today at 06:08:18 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:33:25 am
every single PL player who missed out on bonuses for:

- not getting into the top 4, or
- winning the PL, or
- any of the cups Shitty bought themselves

.... should sue the bastards to hell.

I can smell a class action.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,714
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33188 on: Today at 06:42:39 am »
By Samuels way of thinking he would have no problem with an up and coming 24 year old journalist stealing his big scoop of a story to pass off as his own because the deck is stacked against young inexperienced journalists due to there being so many experienced ones.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33189 on: Today at 06:44:36 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 06:42:39 am
By Samuels way of thinking he would have no problem with an up and coming 24 year old journalist stealing his big scoop of a story to pass off as his own because the deck is stacked against young inexperienced journalists due to there being so many experienced ones.
And winning Pulitzer prizes every year doing so.
Logged

Online lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33190 on: Today at 07:10:36 am »
Why would the the editor of the times let that go to press ? Baffling
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 825 826 827 828 829 [830]   Go Up
« previous next »
 