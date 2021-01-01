The feeling from Nick Harris is that City won't be punished retrospectively. I find this really harrowing. Surely sporting integrity demands that they are stripped of all titles won since 2008?



As many have already said, the result is probably a toss-up and no-one can guess what will happen. I am a bit of a pessimist by nature so my inkling is that they will probably wriggle out of it somehow, especially considering who they have hired to rep them. They seem to litigate like the American tobacco companies in the 80s/90s which makes me think they will avoid punishment.Having said that, if they are found guilty of the charges listed over the time period, i don't see how they can avoid losing the titles. In that scenario i think it is more likely that the records are simply voided rather than everyone moving up a space.It feels like this is going to be a real battle for the soul of football with both the PL and City having absolutely massive amounts at stake. No doubt Neville and the Sky boys will disagree but the implications of this are far more wide ranging than the ESL debacle IMO. Although (tin foil hat territory and healthy dose of sour grapes from me) now that Utd are resurgent perhaps they don't need City anymore as the road block to Klopp's Liverpool?