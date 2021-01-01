So according to Martin Samuel the Bundesliga isnt good because Bayern wins pretty much every major trophy and no one can compete with them. But doesnt see the irony that City have done their best over the past 15 years to turn the PL into exactly that. Also I dont really get the point about having to cheat to compete with the bigger clubs, its not meant to be easy to climb the ladder and get better but with the funding from Abu Dhabi they had every opportunity to build the best facilities, academy, scouting network and not have to flaunt the rules. Yes this would take longer but to say it cant happen over a 10,20 or 30 year period just feels disingenuous, all it comes down to is people wanting instant results and gratification.