So, two points on Samuel's stance that cheating was justified:
1. It's all very well to talk about revolution, but this was self-interest. There is no point complaining about a cartel if your solution is to replace it with a monopoly.
2. Even before City go to the commission, their own fans are accepting at face value that they cheated. It's clear they don't even believe their own club's protestations that their books are clean.In other words, City fans have known their team is cheating all along.
Those two points taken to gather demonstrate the lack of sincerity in the claim that they were fighting to break through a glass ceiling.