« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 825 826 827 828 829 [830]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2171854 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33160 on: Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
He'll probably be claiming one anyway.

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33161 on: Yesterday at 11:50:34 pm »
Martin Samuels is a fat b*stard of the highest calibre. His argument that City had to engage in industrial scale deception and cheating and were justified in so doing, to break some imaginery glass ceiling is bs. Their is no justification for what City engaged in. They ran roughshod over the rules that all of the other 19 clubs, as far as I'm aware followed across various seasons. Liverpool was on it's knees when FSG took us over. Look what we achieved since and indeed were cheated out of by City.

If the PL don't subject City to catastrophic punishment then this whole report will be for nothing. Catastrophic punishment is the only deterrent to this happening again. I have outlined what I deem to be catastrophic punishment in an earlier post on this thread.

Every title City have won since 2008 is without sporting merit. If you can't win honestly their is no honour in winning. It is in the PLs gift to make sure this doesn't happen again. I fear they will chicken out of administering catastrophic consequences to City. If so then the sporting integrity of the PL is destroyed forever.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm by norecat »
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33162 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm »
What Bizarre logic from that scruffy fat c*nt how is City cheating and dominating the league with an unlimited budget actually better  ::)
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,449
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33163 on: Today at 12:03:14 am »
New levels of whataboutism from him regarding transfer inflation. He even mentioned us, who broke the recordonce.
Logged

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33164 on: Today at 12:11:01 am »
The feeling from Nick Harris is that City won't be punished retrospectively. I find this really harrowing. Surely sporting integrity demands that they are stripped of all titles won since 2008?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,279
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33165 on: Today at 12:11:13 am »
Someone should ask Martin Samuel, how's your offshore account doing.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,605
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33166 on: Today at 12:26:43 am »
So, two points on Samuel's stance that cheating was justified:

1. It's all very well to talk about revolution, but this was self-interest. There is no point complaining about a cartel if your solution is to replace it with a monopoly.
2. Even before City go to the commission, their own fans are accepting at face value that they cheated. It's clear they don't even believe their own club's protestations that their books are clean.In other words, City fans have known their team is cheating all along.

Those two points taken to gather demonstrate the lack of sincerity in the claim that they were fighting to break through a glass ceiling.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,449
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33167 on: Today at 12:31:51 am »
If they do get demoted, I look forward to the hilarious ironic view from their fans that all of the league titles won going forward arent valid.

Of course Blue Loons post count will drop like a stone if they do get demoted, so we will see.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:51 am by Brian Blessed »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,125
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33168 on: Today at 12:54:39 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:31:51 am
If they do get demoted, I look forward to the hilarious ironic view from their fans that all of the league titles won going forward arent valid.

Of course Blue Loons post count will drop like a stone if they do get demoted, so we will see.

Holy fuck - those are actually real fans at blue moon?!

 
I thought City had bought them - like they did when they bought all those fake fan bots accounts for social media...

www.joe.co.uk/sport/man-city-twitter-followers-252235


Or when they hired some 'influencers' to try and create some atmosphere (or to talk about pretend atmosphere?)...

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-city-offer-pay-influencers-20704918

« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:46 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 825 826 827 828 829 [830]   Go Up
« previous next »
 