This is very interesting. Lets say, if Man City are punished by the PL, and they appeal the punishment in the British courts, will they be forced to disclose this tax information?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Tomorrow's Times, that ADFC Bluto Schill having his say for his paymasters.
Doesnt his kid work for City as well? Absolutley shameless human being
Where the fuck did I suggest that we accept lying and cheating? As far as I'm concerned, City ought to be relegated from the division, slapped with a gargantuan fine, and stripped of their titles. The point I was making, is that as professional sportsmen, I highly doubt Stevie (or anyone else involved in LFC teams that lost titles to these shitbags) would want to "win" a medal by having it retrospectively "awarded" to them. The players have all likely moved on from it and closed that chapter. I know I would. Doesn't mean City don't deserve to have the book thrown at them here and now
Ive said this before but I suspect if you ask the players and the fans if theyre arsed about retrospective titles youll get two different answers usually.Im not particularly arsed myself, but I suspect most of the players will be.As others have said Im far more concerned with stopping it happening in the future.
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]