That article is utter crap.. Because when FFP came in, we were absolutely broke . But we made ourselves big again by being smart and working hard at it. So his claim its all a stitch up is total, BS.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W