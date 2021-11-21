« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 824 825 826 827 828 [829]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2170318 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,268
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33120 on: Today at 10:03:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:08:31 pm
This is very interesting. Lets say, if Man City are punished by the PL, and they appeal the punishment in the British courts, will they be forced to disclose this tax information?

I would imagine so as long as a judge believes it to be relevant (which it would be), the PL can also call in ex-players, managers and staff as witnesses who will have to testify under oath.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33121 on: Today at 10:03:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:58:46 pm
Tomorrow's Times, that ADFC Bluto Schill having his say for his paymasters.



the "we broke the rules because they arent fair...blah blah cartel... blah" argument isnt gonna help them if thats the best they have to offer
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33122 on: Today at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 10:00:31 pm
Doesnt his kid work for City as well? Absolutley shameless human being
His article has been archived, yeah and he also did 3 weeks in a row on Sky's sunday Supplement show when the De Spiegel articles came out those weeks, defending ADFC.

https://archive.is/hA0R8

On June 13, 2012, Harry Redknapp was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. He had 12 months left on his contract, and wanted another year. Redknapp knew the club had been talking to other managers, but was still hopeful. He had a brief conversation with Daniel Levy, the chairman, then went back to the Grosvenor House hotel in London, leaving his agent in charge of negotiations. He later got a call to say his employment had been terminated.
A few weeks before this, Tottenham had failed to qualify for the Champions League. The club had finished fourth in the Premier League but this was the season in which only the top three progressed, because Chelsea qualified as holders despite coming sixth. It isnt certain that Redknapp would have been retained, but it would have been hard to dismiss a manager with two Champions League qualifications in three years for Tottenham at the time. Redknapp had already given the club their tournament debut the previous season, and reached the quarter-finals.
However, the 2011-12 Premier League title was won by Manchester City and, on April 8, Arsenal beat them 1-0 thanks to an 87th-minute goal by Mikel Arteta. So, if City are now to be retrospectively stripped of their titles  as many wish  it is not quite as simple as handing the prize to the second-placed team. If City disappear, their results must be expunged from the records and, with them, Arsenals three points. As this happens, Tottenham would leap above them into third place, qualifying for the Champions League in La-La land and arguably preserving Redknapps job.

You could not remove a single grain of sand from its place without thereby changing something throughout all parts of the immeasurable whole, the German philosopher Johann Gottlieb Fichte wrote; but if the Premier League is foolhardy enough, it might have a swing at it.
Others too. Take the 2013-14 League Cup final, in which City beat Sunderland. Giving the trophy to Sunderland takes for granted they would have defeated the alternate finalists. West Ham United were defeated by City in the semi-final and Sunderland played West Ham twice that season, and didnt win either game. Unpicking City from English football across the past decade is therefore impossible. Its the butterfly effect. A butterfly, flapping its wings, can trigger a tornado. Citys first Premier League title win came against eight clubs that are now in the Sky Bet Championship, plus Bolton Wanderers of League One. It is not as easy as just tossing a pot to the next in line.
So any punishment City are due must exist in the here and now. A points deduction, perhaps summary relegation  either could be justified given the widespread nature of the accusations. City were members of an organisation and, as such, were bound to play by its rules. If found guilty they have broken multiple undertakings of good faith and can expect to be punished accordingly. The fate of Saracens is most certainly one precedent.
The reputational damage is immense too. If City are found to have systematically corrupted the competition, that is a tough stain to wash clean.

However.

The degree to which Citys alleged corruption is greater than the protectionist corruption of Financial Fair Play (FFP) is quite another matter. Those loyal to the European Super League cabal wont agree, but City are accused of breaking rules that shouldnt exist in their present form. What began as an assault on unscrupulous owners and debt was twisted into a means of thwarting new money coming into the game, while protecting an elite. If we are giving Citys titles to their rivals, there is not a lengthy list of benefactors: its Manchester United, then Liverpool, then United, then Liverpool, then United, then Liverpool. The red clubs, who love the English game so much they conspired to destroy it not so long ago, would again be close to untouchable: just as they like it, just as they have engineered it.
City and Chelsea get the blame for inflating the transfer market, but there has been a steady rise over many years, largely driven by the clubs that now seek protection from new wealth. United broke the British transfer record in 1962, 1981, 1995, 2001, 2002 and 2016; Arsenal in 1928, 1938, 1971 and 1995; Tottenham in 1968 and 1970; Liverpool in 1995. Since the Second World War, Derby County have broken the British transfer record more times than City. So inflation was always with us and the global elite, having created this market  because AC Milan, Barcelona, Marseille, Juventus, Lazio and Real Madrid also feature heavily in the escalation here  then linked the ability to play the market with the financial capacity of a club. The rules City are accused of breaking are the ones designed to keep them in their place; and Newcastle United, or any other club challenging the orthodoxy.

Grow organically  that is the sermon. But what club can, now that Champions League football and a berth among the elite is the Holy Grail for every player? How can Everton grow organically if United take Wayne Rooney before his 19th birthday? How can Brighton & Hove Albion grow into consistent top-four contenders while being plundered by those already occupying the space? It is certain West Ham will lose Declan Rice this summer too, heading off more organic growth.
Meanwhile, in Germany, an ambitious player knows what he has to do to win the Bundesliga: leave and sign for Bayern Munich, who are on their way to an 11th straight title. And, yes, promising players have always moved to bigger clubs  but, back then, the rulebook hadnt enshrined organic growth as the only legitimate means of improvement. The elite have carved up the game and its revenue streams until only sovereign wealth funds can compete at their level  and then moulded FFP to limit what can be invested, even by those who can afford it.
What about Leicester City, then? And its true  in one freakish season that will possibly never be repeated, a club from outside the elite won the Premier League. It remains the greatest achievement in domestic football. Yet it certainly came at a price. Last week it was announced that the Leicester chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, wiped off the clubs debt of £194 million to King Power International by converting it to shares. So maybe the guardians of fair play will come for that manoeuvre next, considering Roman Abramovich used the same strategy at the original financial dopers, Chelsea. Who knows, maybe if FFP can be manipulated even further we can remove all sense of surprise from the competition until the three richest clubs in the country play title pass-the-parcel?
For looking back across Citys six Premier League wins, United would have won three of them. And not even a good United. Ordinary United; the United who got knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla and lost in 2017-18 to Newcastle, West Bromwich Albion, Brighton and Huddersfield Town; the 2020-21 United that won two games in succession only four times across an entire campaign and, at one point, won four games in thirteen, losing seven. Without the new money coming into English football  and Leicester are a part of that, as are Newcastle  the advantages of size and wealth would be so great, the competition would be immeasurably poorer. United wouldnt need to be good; they would just need to be United. The rest of it is as good as laid out for them.
Newcastle are bending over backwards to comply with FFP and have done incredibly well, but theyre not a threat yet. Give it time. The Premier League already rushed through regulation on owner-sponsorship, so that United can mine Saudi wealth more effectively than Newcastle, who are actually owned by Saudis.

Part of the rulebook now governs inflated commercial agreements, but how to measure inflation? Newcastles previous deals had an obvious ceiling, but the club are bursting through that. So a contract could be signed not on where the club are now, but where they hope to be in five or ten years. And what seems inflated in 2023 may be a bargain in 2030.
Chelsea have constructed their latest player contracts the same way, growing year on year. By 2030 a player such as Mykhailo Mudryk could be earning £350,000 a week, yet by 2030, if he progresses as expected, that wont seem unreasonable. Still, for now, the elite have Newcastle where they want them. Shopping mid-range and with four wins in nine across all competitions, as demands on the squad increase.
It was at this point that the City project went into overdrive. Sergio Agüero, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Roberto Mancini. The FFP drawbridge was shutting and they escalated recruitment rapidly to get inside the castle. The accusation remains that, in doing so, they were not honest. Maybe. But, paradoxically, they kept the league honest, because standards improved and have never been higher. City have helped make the Premier League the place to be, because the best players are here, the best managers and the best football. Still, watching mediocre United teams win title after title; that would definitely have been fun too.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,617
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33123 on: Today at 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:50:14 pm
Where the fuck did I suggest that we accept lying and cheating? As far as I'm concerned, City ought to be relegated from the division, slapped with a gargantuan fine, and stripped of their titles.

The point I was making, is that as professional sportsmen, I highly doubt Stevie (or anyone else involved in LFC teams that lost titles to these shitbags) would want to "win" a medal by having it retrospectively "awarded" to them. The players have all likely moved on from it and closed that chapter. I know I would. Doesn't mean City don't deserve to have the book thrown at them here and now

Professional sportsmen are only human. Stevie deserved that medal, and I have no doubt he would accept it ...
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,712
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33124 on: Today at 10:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:25:57 pm
Ive said this before but I suspect if you ask the players and the fans if theyre arsed about retrospective titles youll get two different answers usually.

Im not particularly arsed myself, but I suspect most of the players will be.

As others have said Im far more concerned with stopping it happening in the future.

Im with you on retrospective titles.

But Im far more concerned with City being ruined. The owners run out of town, relegated, and sued to bankruptcy. Mind you, that should do the trick as far as stopping it happening in future
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:45 pm by Wingman »
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,165
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33125 on: Today at 10:08:11 pm »
That Samuels has got literally some front. I remember the scruffy fooker on a Sunday morning on that journo show. Unbelievable.  :no
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,774
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33126 on: Today at 10:08:13 pm »
Blue moon are falling over themselves over fat arse Samuels pice saying they cheated but only because they had to 😂😂😂😂

Its hilarious this is all theyve got
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33127 on: Today at 10:09:02 pm »
Its fine to break the rules if you disagree with them - Martin Samuel 2023.

To be fair if youre a Tory, thats probably true, so not overly surprising its Samuels view.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:01 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,554
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33128 on: Today at 10:09:03 pm »
That article is utter crap..

Because when FFP came in, we were absolutely broke.

But we made ourselves big again by being smart and working hard at it.  So his claim its all a stitch up is total, BS.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,666
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33129 on: Today at 10:10:11 pm »
Well that's one defense to go with.

We had to cheat you see, it was the only way.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33130 on: Today at 10:10:50 pm »
Martin Samuel is an example of why I refuse to read papers

This disgusting c*nt compared City and their ridiculous activities to windrush

Shameless prick who is fucking obsessed with City and defending whatever they do
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 824 825 826 827 828 [829]   Go Up
« previous next »
 