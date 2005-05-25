And lets not forget how many clubs were relegated from the PL during the years of Man City's cheating, and are still in the lower leagues: Burnley, Hull, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bolton, Blackburn, Wigan, Reading, QPR, Norwich, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Swansea, Stoke, WBA, Huddersfield, Watford and Sheffield Utd.
That is 20 clubs losing hundreds of millions of PL revenues as we speak, being relegated from the competition that was not fair and square because of Man City's cheating ...