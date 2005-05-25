Not sure if this is the case but could it be about not paying employers NI? The work is being executed in the UK but half of the remuneration is being paid into an offshore account and therefore not enough NI is being paid on work carried out in the UK.



Just checked and if you are a UK resident for tax purposes, you have to pay tax on foreign earnings. If they've been paying non declared overseas income, there's a lot of tax owed and HMRC will want that backUK residence and taxYour UK residence status affects whether you need to pay tax in the UK on your foreign income.Non-residents only pay tax on their UK income - they do not pay UK tax on their foreign income.Residents normally pay UK tax on all their income, whether its from the UK or abroad. But there are special rules for UK residents whose permanent home (domicile) is abroad.Work out your residence statusWhether youre UK resident usually depends on how many days you spend in the UK in the tax year (6 April to 5 April the following year).Youll only be resident in the UK if both of the following apply:you meet one or more of the automatic UK tests or the sufficient ties testyou do not meet any of the automatic overseas testsOtherwise, youll be non-resident in the UK for tax purposes.UK testsYou may be resident under the automatic UK tests if:you spent 183 or more days in the UK in the tax yearyour only home was in the UK for 91 days or more in a row - and you visited or stayed in it for at least 30 days of the tax yearyou worked full-time in the UK for any period of 365 days and at least one day of that period was in the tax year youre checkingYou may also be resident under the sufficient ties test if you spent a number of days in the UK and you have additional ties to the UK, like work or family.Overseas testsYoure usually non-resident if either:you spent fewer than 16 days in the UK (or 46 days if you have not been a UK resident for the 3 previous tax years)you worked abroad full-time (averaging at least 35 hours a week), and spent fewer than 91 days in the UK, of which no more than 30 were spent working