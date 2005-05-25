« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2168849 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33040 on: Today at 07:52:02 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:43:51 pm
As much as I do feel that the trophies would absolutely count for a lot if they were awarded, I don't think it can possibly happen, and I'm not sure it should either. We'd be getting three retrospective titles, but so would Man United, two of which were absolutely abysmal teams (one managed by Ole for fucks sake) that finished about 30 points behind.

Don't get me wrong - if it came to it, I'd be delighted if they awarded them to us, but I'd accept the titles being vacated, City being totally discredited and disgraced, and everybody knowing deep down that we won in 2014, 2019 and 2022 (comfortably ahead of the rest in all cases).
The titles must be awarded retrospectively for the sake of the players, the managers and the fans who were cheated out of what they deserved. Justice must be done.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33041 on: Today at 07:52:21 pm »
When proved guilty there is no way will they be allowed to keep their titles so they'll void them or hand us and Utd them, it's stupid of experts and pundits saying it is unlikely and giving no good reason other than 'you cant go back' or 'its too hard', the pressure will be unstoppable as there would be proof they cheated. Simple as that.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33042 on: Today at 07:53:07 pm »
If Man City are found guilty (and we know that they are), there is a very simple solution: Just annull of of their results, register the games 3-0 for the opposition, adjust the league tables accordingly, and award the titles to the clubs finishing 1st in those tables.

It would also mean that Man City are automatically relegated to the Championship. Now, I don't know if the EFL will accept them, but that is Man City's problem, not our's or the PL's ...

Once that is done, all the clubs that have missed on European football or being relegated because of Man City's cheating will sue them for damages, for the lost revenue.

Continue with the investigation for the 2019-2023 period, and if the same offences are proven, apply the same punishment (annulling their results), with the same consequences ...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33043 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:50:20 pm
Do we get to raise the trophy on the pitch in front of 50,000 fans going wild, spilling out on the streets in celebration then an open top bus parade around the city?
No?
They mean pretty much fuck all then.

Ask Stevie does he want the medal he was cheated out of, ask Suarez if he wants his PL winners medal, aske Brendan..... you get my drift
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33044 on: Today at 07:58:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:07 pm
If Man City are found guilty (and we know that they are), there is a very simple solution: Just annull of of their results, register the games 3-0 for the opposition, adjust the league tables accordingly, and award the titles to the clubs finishing 1st in those tables.

It would also mean that Man City are automatically relegated to the Championship. Now, I don't know if the EFL will accept them, but that is Man City's problem, not our's or the PL's ...

Once that is done, all the clubs that have missed on European football or being relegated because of Man City's cheating will sue them for damages, for the lost revenue.

Continue with the investigation for the 2019-2023 period, and if the same offences are proven, apply the same punishment (annulling their results), with the same consequences ...

As I said early, Serie A shows all their results in the 2006 table on their website, with Inter on 76 pts from 23 wins and 7 draws and Juve bottom with 27 wins, 11 draws and 0 pts and an asterisk. The PL just needs to do the same
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33045 on: Today at 07:59:33 pm »
I wonder will they just pull out of City now and fuck off - it doesn't matter what they do now , their sporswashing has come a cropper and the damage is done to their image , not much point staying around now really.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33046 on: Today at 08:00:37 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 07:59:33 pm
I wonder will they just pull out of City now and fuck off - it doesn't matter what they do now , their sporswashing has come a cropper and the damage is done to their image , not much point staying around now really.

I've been thinking the same, they're tainted now and the project has failed. City are fucked ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33047 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:09:05 am
I think this creates a lot of question marks for the valuation of LFC and ManU. An owner like Qatar would like to do with us or ManU exactly what has been done with ManC. If this would become impossible, which I don't believe but the risk is there, Qatar et al would for sure lose interest. That would be fantastic news long term, but short term it's creating a lot of uncertainty.

Maybe this is exactly what has happened: FSG hoped to sell to Qatar, but then rumours started spreading about the ManC process. Now FSG might want to sit tight until the verdict is out. If ManC just gets a slap on the wrist, Qatar might get interested again.

Maybe this is an inflection point, although I suspect that it will be the exact opposite:  A reinforcement of the new PL economy partially based on oil money.

It is quite the opposite in fact. The current valuations of Liverpool and United are far more genuine than some of the figures being quoted for the likes of Everton et al who have limited marketing potential, commercial and match day revenue not to mention the debts. Liverpool and United are huge revenue earners and have been run as sustainable businesses whilst still making a profit for the owners - something that bankrolled clubs such as Everton, Leicester and Chelsea cannot claim. The business model for these oil owners has been to buy a club on the cheap, Chelsea / City / Newcastle and then pump the millions or billions in that they've saved in the purchase to fast track them to success and just take a chance or just ignore the FFP rules.

If the FFP rules start to get applied properly then that model becomes defunct as they will reach the spending limit sooner - Newcastle will be the test case. Liverpool and United will become more attractive because of the revenues they have, alright they will cost a few bob more to buy but they already have decent steps up so no need to start from scratch and the owners could still pump millions in without having to worry about breaking even in terms of revenue, turnover etc. Weirdly they might even be able to make a modest profit!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33048 on: Today at 08:03:52 pm »
The irony in all of this is when Covid struck pretty much all clubs fans wanted the season VOIDED and we did nowt wrong !!

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33049 on: Today at 08:04:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:53:59 pm
Ask Stevie does he want the medal he was cheated out of, ask Suarez if he wants his PL winners medal, aske Brendan..... you get my drift

Football is about more than just the players on the pitch and manager in the dugout.
As the banner states - football without fans is nothing.
The fans have been cheated out of the league titles just as much as the players have. There's no celebrations involved being handed a league title in a courtroom.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33050 on: Today at 08:06:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:09:58 pm
Simon Jordan said to that City caller that Mancini was being paid a salary from City and then, as a part of his City contract, another salary by the overseas company. I wonder of that breaks any rules as far as HMRC is concerned? Same as the players image rights being moved offshore?

Not sure if this is the case but could it be about not paying employers NI? The work is being executed in the UK but half of the remuneration is being paid into an offshore account and therefore not enough NI is being paid on work carried out in the UK.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33051 on: Today at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:06:01 pm
Not sure if this is the case but could it be about not paying employers NI? The work is being executed in the UK but half of the remuneration is being paid into an offshore account and therefore not enough NI is being paid on work carried out in the UK.

If they haven't paid NI on that then that would be an offence, but it is staggeringly unlikely. This isn't an easy tax avoidance scheme. That's just simple evasion.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33052 on: Today at 08:12:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:58:05 pm
As I said early, Serie A shows all their results in the 2006 table on their website, with Inter on 76 pts from 23 wins and 7 draws and Juve bottom with 27 wins, 11 draws and 0 pts and an asterisk. The PL just needs to do the same

In that case, the Serie A have only taken away Juventus' points and relegated them. I propose a more severe punishment for Man City, with all of their games during that period being registered 3-0 for the opposition, and with them being liable for damagas by the other clubs ...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33053 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:06:01 pm
Not sure if this is the case but could it be about not paying employers NI? The work is being executed in the UK but half of the remuneration is being paid into an offshore account and therefore not enough NI is being paid on work carried out in the UK.

Just checked and if you are a UK resident for tax purposes, you have to pay tax on foreign earnings. If they've been paying non declared overseas income, there's a lot of tax owed and HMRC will want that back

https://www.gov.uk/tax-foreign-income/residence

UK residence and tax
Your UK residence status affects whether you need to pay tax in the UK on your foreign income.

Non-residents only pay tax on their UK income - they do not pay UK tax on their foreign income.

Residents normally pay UK tax on all their income, whether its from the UK or abroad. But there are special rules for UK residents whose permanent home (domicile) is abroad.

Work out your residence status
Whether youre UK resident usually depends on how many days you spend in the UK in the tax year (6 April to 5 April the following year).

Youll only be resident in the UK if both of the following apply:

you meet one or more of the automatic UK tests or the sufficient ties test
you do not meet any of the automatic overseas tests
Otherwise, youll be non-resident in the UK for tax purposes.

UK tests
You may be resident under the automatic UK tests if:

you spent 183 or more days in the UK in the tax year
your only home was in the UK for 91 days or more in a row - and you visited or stayed in it for at least 30 days of the tax year
you worked full-time in the UK for any period of 365 days and at least one day of that period was in the tax year youre checking
You may also be resident under the sufficient ties test if you spent a number of days in the UK and you have additional ties to the UK, like work or family.

Overseas tests
Youre usually non-resident if either:

you spent fewer than 16 days in the UK (or 46 days if you have not been a UK resident for the 3 previous tax years)
you worked abroad full-time (averaging at least 35 hours a week), and spent fewer than 91 days in the UK, of which no more than 30 were spent working
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33054 on: Today at 08:14:02 pm »
Going to say this one more time. There absolutely could be an HMRC enquiry, if any information is new to HMRC, but the odds of City disclosing a fraudulent return to HMRC are very, very, very low.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33055 on: Today at 08:16:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:00:37 pm
I've been thinking the same, they're tainted now and the project has failed. City are fucked ;D
Just very unfortunate for everyone in football that has been fucked over by these it has taken this long - we know about the money side but I'm certain that some players have been thrown a few quid - like We all know certain keepers are shite but when you see them not even attempting to save a ball or not turn up for games questions need to be asked - watch the last few minutes of that QPR game and tell me everything is legit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33056 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:14:02 pm
Going to say this one more time. There absolutely could be an HMRC enquiry, if any information is new to HMRC, but the odds of City disclosing a fraudulent return to HMRC are very, very, very low.

Not too clued in on this, particularly what merits it, but couldn't there be a big enough stench from this for HMRC say to audit them?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33057 on: Today at 08:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:03:52 pm
The irony in all of this is when Covid struck pretty much all clubs fans wanted the season VOIDED and we did nowt wrong !!
In the interest of fairness and the integrity of the league all of the last 10 seasons should be voided. City have unfortunately tainted all of them.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33058 on: Today at 08:17:22 pm »
We absolutely arent dodgy with our finances, and we will be paying this top lawyer £80,000 a day to prove it.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33059 on: Today at 08:17:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:58:05 pm
As I said early, Serie A shows all their results in the 2006 table on their website, with Inter on 76 pts from 23 wins and 7 draws and Juve bottom with 27 wins, 11 draws and 0 pts and an asterisk. The PL just needs to do the same

Still a long way to go - years probably - but if found guilty, for Man City, there has to be something that relates to the relevant seasons and something like that instead of just a fine or points deduction for that season, otherwise what's the point? It's hardly a big deterrent otherwise.

For us, not gonna deny it's galling the more I think about the past few years and what we should have won under Klopp, and this news has brought those feelings back. Dickheads.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33060 on: Today at 08:19:55 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:16:39 pm
Not too clued in on this, particularly what merits it, but couldn't there be a big enough stench from this for HMRC say to audit them?

In short; no. An HMRC audit would be checking their place of business and ensuring their returns match their business. Not hugely useful in these circumstances. It wouldn't be what they do. HMRC could open an enquiry, but likely would have done so the minute the der spiegel leaks were made, if there were any discrepencies between what was leaked and their returns. That hasn't happened so is fairly remote.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33061 on: Today at 08:22:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:46:06 pm
No matter how bad the Mancs were, they did get more points than the rest of us. There is the argument that without the cheats, the rest might have tried harder, but at the end of the day, they were cheated too (fuck I feel dirty typing this, I need a shower now)

Is correct.

The argument works both ways. We wouldn't have got as many points without needing to be almost perfect to beat the cheats. Other teams could argue that they would have challenged if City weren't there going toe-for-toe.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33062 on: Today at 08:23:43 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:14:02 pm
Going to say this one more time. There absolutely could be an HMRC enquiry, if any information is new to HMRC, but the odds of City disclosing a fraudulent return to HMRC are very, very, very low.

I'm just hoping they did just that, without realising. According to Der Spiegel,Abu Dhabi United Group gave money to Al Jazira Club, who Mancini "worked" for, which was then paid to Mancini via an offshore company in Mauritius called Sparkleglow Holdings.

If City didn't do fraudulent returns, Mancini may not have known he had to declare this to HMRC, so he owes the money, but I bet he'd testify to the PL where the money came from and this is a clear breach of FFP rules.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33063 on: Today at 08:23:47 pm »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33064 on: Today at 08:24:40 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:16:39 pm
Not too clued in on this, particularly what merits it, but couldn't there be a big enough stench from this for HMRC say to audit them?

HMRC can launch an enquiry if they want, though there's time limits depending on certain factors. Like CK says, the odds on fraud in respect their tax returns are really low.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33065 on: Today at 08:25:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:53:59 pm
Ask Stevie does he want the medal he was cheated out of, ask Suarez if he wants his PL winners medal, aske Brendan..... you get my drift

Ive said this before but I suspect if you ask the players and the fans if theyre arsed about retrospective titles youll get two different answers usually.

Im not particularly arsed myself, but I suspect most of the players will be.

As others have said Im far more concerned with stopping it happening in the future.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33066 on: Today at 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:25:57 pm
Ive said this before but I suspect if you ask the players and the fans if theyre arsed about retrospective titles youll get two different answers usually.

Im not particularly arsed myself, but I suspect most of the players will be.

As others have said Im far more concerned with stopping it happening in the future.

It was bad enough hearing the asterisk remarks in 2020, despite being 25 points clear. Will be even worse this time.

Id rather focus on stopping it in future.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33067 on: Today at 08:29:14 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:14:02 pm
Going to say this one more time. There absolutely could be an HMRC enquiry, if any information is new to HMRC, but the odds of City disclosing a fraudulent return to HMRC are very, very, very low.

I think it depends on where things end up. Lets say City get a hammering from the PL, titles stripped or relegated, City then appeal, lose the appeal, and then their only option is to try and take the PL to court. At that point the PL can demand certain documents from City, and as long as they are relevant a judge can force City to hand them over, at that point HMRC might get involved, the PL can also call players and managers to appear as witnesses, and what they disclose under oath might also interest HMRC.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33068 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:17:22 pm
We absolutely arent dodgy with our finances, and we will be paying this top lawyer £80,000 a day to prove it.

just to be devils advocate here, but the cheapness/shittyness of your lawyer doesnt equate to you being more innocent. theyre not gonna go for the my cousin vinny approach

its just a general problem with the justice system, etc where wealth gets you better representation. 
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33069 on: Today at 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:43 pm
I'm just hoping they did just that, without realising. According to Der Spiegel,Abu Dhabi United Group gave money to Al Jazira Club, who Mancini "worked" for, which was then paid to Mancini via an offshore company in Mauritius called Sparkleglow Holdings.

If City didn't do fraudulent returns, Mancini may not have known he had to declare this to HMRC, so he owes the money, but I bet he'd testify to the PL where the money came from and this is a clear breach of FFP rules.

That's between HMRC and Mancini - not City and HMRC. Still no implication of tax liability. Also Mancini presumably has an accountant.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33070 on: Today at 08:31:56 pm »
I suppose the next question is, if they're paying what they owe (and probably they've inflated their returns to HMRC with the inflated sponsorships), can they be punished by HMRC? Is it in their juristriction? Obviously there are going to be some offences in there somewhere, but can't see what would make them chase City down over them handing over more returns. Again, the technicalities of this will be over my head, but just a bit of a broad question.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33071 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm »
When you look up the 100m final results of the 1988 Olympics, you don't see Ben Johnson listed as gold medalist. He cheated, and therefore he was stripped off his medal and the historical record shows he wasn't champion (and Carl Lewis almost lost his subsequent gold medal too).

As an interesting aside, only one person who ran that raced finished his career having never tested positive for banned substances: Calvin Smith, the bronze medalist.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33072 on: Today at 08:38:07 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:31:35 pm
That's between HMRC and Mancini - not City and HMRC. Still no implication of tax liability. Also Mancini presumably has an accountant.

They might not have paid employers NI on the offshore portion of Mancinis wages though and if he was being remunerated for working in the UK then that could cause a problem
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #33073 on: Today at 08:38:37 pm »
And lets not forget how many clubs were relegated from the PL during the years of Man City's cheating, and are still in the lower leagues: Burnley, Hull, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bolton, Blackburn, Wigan, Reading, QPR, Norwich, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Swansea, Stoke, WBA, Huddersfield, Watford and Sheffield Utd.

That is 20 clubs losing hundreds of millions of PL revenues as we speak, being relegated from the competition that was not fair and square because of Man City's cheating ...
