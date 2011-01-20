Let's not split hairs. Their first deal was a sleeve sponsor, Noon said to be worth over £7.5m a year.



Noon was founded by the PIF of Saudi Arabia. They own 50% of the company. The deal is significantly more than any other team outside the big six - the next highest is the £2.75m Leicester and the median is generally around 1m.



They are as rotten as Abu Dhabi, and it's just the start.



AND the PL were happy to ok the deal as fair market value and somehow distinct from owners pumping in money.





The PL didn't. Simon Jordan said the PL use an independent company to value all sponsorship deals.In 2019, Newcastle were 9th in shirt sales across all divisions, Leicester 14th and since the takeover, they are expected to make £1m a month more in shirt sales, based on a 300% increase in searches for their kit. The company probably decided that if their sales are in the likely now in the top 6 or 7, then £7.5m is a fair shout.It looks to me like PIF are funneling money in like Abu Dhabi, but in a more intelligent manner, they can back up the values with hard sales figures.