Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Probably a good idea that.

I'd a quick look back at the match fixing scandal involving Liverpool and United from back in 1915. Neither club were penalised, just the players involved as it was deemed the clubs knew nothing about it.
1964 also had another betting scandal but again only players involved were penalised.
There's numerous instances of 6/9 point penalites further down the leagues in the recent past for clubs that have broken financial rules, but obviously none on this scale.

1967/68 - Peterborough demoted from division 3 to division 4 for financial irregularities
Same year, Port Vale were kicked out altogether, but were voted back in.
Leeds were kicked out in 1919/20 for refusing to allow the authorites to see their accounts.

They need to follow the precedent set in 1919/20  ;D

Incidently, the Chairman of the football league at this time was none other than John McKenna.
Leeds City were managed by Herbert Chapman up to until he resigned with no explanation in December 1918. Leeds City were later binned for cheating. Chapman later went on to mastermind success at Arsenal, winning the league twice in 1931 and 1933.

Those 2 titles should probably be looked into and Arsenal handed a 20 point deduction.  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Legal teams being chosen....

https://t.co/4iECFv1C2w
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
In other news. Hopefully they can fuck off too  :wave

Quote
PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour - prosecutors

Reuters 3:48 PM CET


Paris Saint-Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labour, the Paris prosecutors' office said on Tuesday.

"Following a complaint received on Dec. 13, 2022, an investigation was opened on Jan. 16, 2023 on the grounds of undeclared work," the office told Reuters.

The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who said he worked for the club's president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer Bertrand Repolt told Reuters.

Bouajila alleges he was only paid sporadically through a Doha-based tennis academy.

"He was never employed by PSG," the Ligue 1 club were quoted by French sports daily L'Equipe.

Ligue 1 champions PSG did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/paris-saint-germain--frapsg/story/4871625/psg-under-investigation-over-alleged-undeclared-labour
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Legal teams being chosen....

https://t.co/4iECFv1C2w

That's very amusing

Quote
Man City hires Pannick

 ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The PL would have been better off doing and saying nothing than coming this far and then chickening out. This is the PL v MC to the death! whatever happens, one must die.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:05:15 pm
That's very amusing

 ;D

Among his other "clients" was advising Boris de Pfeffel Johnson on Partygate.  ::)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Pannick represented Johnson over partygate and the prorogation of parliament - they went well.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:30:58 pm
The problem with not stripping titles is that you reward cheating. Should City be proven guilty, it's imperative they be stripped of their titles to discourage similar behaviour by other teams in the future. The argument "what's gone in the past is gone" doesn't hold water as you are penalising them for past behaviour. Equally, "it's too complicated" doesn't hold water either. You don't choose to not punish people due to complexity, as that too only encourages similar complicated bad behaviour in the future.

The answer is only as complicated as you make it. Either strip and reward to the teams that came second, or null and void the outcomes. The latter might make the most sense, and while we as Liverpool fans might resent that outcome, it's more important to punish City than reward Liverpool.

Moreover, should City be found guilty, it's equally important to avoid this 'stab-in-the-back' theory beloved by City fans. Crying about Cartels is shameful, if you cheated, you cheated. That line of logic should be given no truck at all.

Absolutely. If you don't strip titles, you'll see repeat behaviour. Taking away achievements is arguably more in embarassing than relegation in the long-run
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:58:14 pm
Legal teams being chosen....

https://t.co/4iECFv1C2w

£80,000 a day 😱 I'm in the wrong line of work
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 03:20:50 pm
Was about to post the same thing. Beeb trying to hide the story, if this was LFC it would be hot topic for days. Corrupted twats.
I think the probability is they are wary of interfering with the due process. The article addressing key questions is about the right tone to take at this stage. My guess at a time frame for sorting this is six months to two years, very likely over the mid way of that.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:23:51 pm
But they haven't broken any rules as of yet. Years of frugality from Mike Ashley means they have much more financial scope than other clubs of a similar size in terms of FFP.

They will inevitably start to cheat the system through dodgy sponsorship deals, though.

Let's not split hairs. Their first deal was a sleeve sponsor, Noon said to be worth over £7.5m a year. 

Noon was founded by the PIF of Saudi Arabia. They own 50% of the company.  The deal is significantly more than any other team outside the big six - the next highest is the £2.75m Leicester and the median is generally around 1m.

They are as rotten as Abu Dhabi, and it's just the start.

AND the PL were happy to ok the deal as fair market value and somehow distinct from owners pumping in money.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:10:10 pm
£80,000 a day 😱 I'm in the wrong line of work

F me, if only I had stayed off Rawk for the last 10 years, so I could charge £5000 an hour.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
This is interesting from Nicholas McGeehanhttps://twitter.com/NcGeehan

Re: Manchester City and the PL charges, a reminder that after emails showed that the UAE had broken a UN arms embargo in Libya in 2015, it was a Manchester City director who was tasked with presenting the UAE as compliant. They weren't.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FoYP4zyXEAA7_gt?format=jpg&name=medium
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:58:14 pm
Legal teams being chosen....

https://t.co/4iECFv1C2w

Very different work to anything Pannick's done recently, all of which were decided on the politics of the case rather than the legal merits. Paul Harris will be doing the heavy lifting for City here.

2 Birds is an astute pick for the premier league in terms of solicitors (though I suspect CC will continue to be involved), as is continuing with Andrew Hunter. Don't know anything about Pobjoy (beyond his profile on Blackstone Chambers)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:48 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:58:14 pm
Legal teams being chosen....

https://t.co/4iECFv1C2w

Lovely the guy trying to get Bojo off with partygate..

Why would City need the top lawyer? They've done nothing wrong right?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:10:54 pm
Let's not split hairs. Their first deal was a sleeve sponsor, Noon said to be worth over £7.5m a year. 

Noon was founded by the PIF of Saudi Arabia. They own 50% of the company.  The deal is significantly more than any other team outside the big six - the next highest is the £2.75m Leicester and the median is generally around 1m.

They are as rotten as Abu Dhabi, and it's just the start.

AND the PL were happy to ok the deal as fair market value and somehow distinct from owners pumping in money.


The PL didn't. Simon Jordan said the PL use an independent company to value all sponsorship deals.

In 2019, Newcastle were 9th in shirt sales across all divisions, Leicester 14th and since the takeover, they are expected to make £1m a month more in shirt sales, based on a 300% increase in searches for their kit. The company probably decided that if their sales are in the likely now in the top 6 or 7, then £7.5m is a fair shout.

It looks to me like PIF are funneling money in like Abu Dhabi, but in a more intelligent manner, they can back up the values with hard sales figures.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:06:27 pm
Among his other "clients" was advising Boris de Pfeffel Johnson on Partygate.  ::)

He also represented Gina Miller in the brexit cases and Shamima Begum, so I wouldn't hold his clients against him.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:43 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Isn't it a conflict of interest both having KCs from the same firm?

But in lawyer top trumps..

"Adam Lewis KC is widely recognised as the leading sports lawyer at the Bar."
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:22:04 pm
Isn't it a conflict of interest both having KCs from the same firm?

But in lawyer top trumps..

"Adam Lewis KC is widely recognised as the leading sports lawyer at the Bar."

They don't work for a firm. Barristers in chambers are self-employed. There is the long standing (formerly) called Chinese walls which means they do not work together in any capacity unless appointed as a junior on the case
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:15:04 pm

Funny and accurate apart from the date. Should be 2008
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:23:31 pm
They don't work for a firm. Barristers in chambers are self-employed. There is the long standing (formerly) called Chinese walls which means they do not work together in any capacity unless appointed as a junior on the case

Ah ok cool thanks! This is why using Suits are your only knowledge on said subject isn't wise.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:22:04 pm
Isn't it a conflict of interest both having KCs from the same firm?

But in lawyer top trumps..

"Adam Lewis KC is widely recognised as the leading sports lawyer at the Bar."
Nah. Rumpole was often up against Claude Erskine-Brown.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:57:55 pm
Incidently, the Chairman of the football league at this time was none other than John McKenna.
Leeds City were managed by Herbert Chapman up to until he resigned with no explanation in December 2018.

Leeds had 4 managers in 2018.  Thomas Christiansen, Paul Heckingbottom, Marcelo Bielsa, and Herbert Chapman.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:34:02 pm
"Khaldoon is one of the brightest, substantial men on the planet.

One of HH Sheikh Mansours closest and most trusted advisers.

He has access to to Kings, Heads of State, Royal Families, Ambassadors,Banks, Financiers and elite businessmen globally.

His integrity and reputation is beyond question and he wont have risked a lifetime of credit to cook Citys books."



They've lapped it up hook, line and sinker.

Quite funny that he's literally listed all of the people who are a) most likely to cook books and be dodgy and b) most likely to get away with it due to their power.

Integrity and reputation without question. I bet he still thinks Prince Andrew is a top lad.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:27:26 pm
Leeds had 4 managers in 2018.  Thomas Christiansen, Paul Heckingbottom, Marcelo Bielsa, and Herbert Chapman.

Oops  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Peds next press conference could be fun.
I wonder if Abu Dhabi are still his friends
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:58:42 pm
In other news. Hopefully they can fuck off too  :wave

I read this as FSG and not PSG and started panicking.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:57:55 pm
Incidently, the Chairman of the football league at this time was none other than John McKenna.
Leeds City were managed by Herbert Chapman up to until he resigned with no explanation in December 1918. Leeds City were later binned for cheating. Chapman later went on to mastermind success at Arsenal, winning the league twice in 1931 and 1933.

Those 2 titles should probably be looked into and Arsenal handed a 20 point deduction.  ;D

So Chapman resigned from Leeds City in 2018. Then travelled back in time to win the league twice with Arsenal in 1931 and 1933. Impressive work, but possibly even more shady than what City have been up to  ;D
