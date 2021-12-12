Not sure cycling works as a good example since the cloud of PEDs was over that entire era of the sport, which would make it much more difficult to determine how clean any runner-up was. This isn't the case with the PL and having gaps over several years would be extremely damaging for the brand. The confusion claims are utter nonsense as fans of the runners-up will rightly feel they should be awarded the titles in City's place



It wouldn't be too difficult to apply a point penalty retrospectively, say 10 points in each season they were found to be cheating. If that results in them losing a title then award it to whoever finished 2nd. If they'd still have won the league then so be it, but asterisk it.Of course they should still start next season, or the season after the penalty is applied with a points penalty in addition to that.09/10 they would be demoted to 8th, not affecting the top 4, but Everton would have qualified for the Europa League10/11 they would be demoted to 5th, with Arsenal 3rd and Spurs 4th11/12 they swap places with United - United awarded the league title12/13 they drop to 5th, with Chelsea 2nd Arsenal 3rd and Spurs 4th13/14 they drop to 4th. Liverpool awarded the league title, Chelsea 2nd, Arsenal 3rd14/15 they drop to 4th. Arsenal 2nd, United 3rd.15/16 they drop to 8th. United 4th, Southampton 5th, West Ham 6th, Liverpool 7th16/17 they drop to 6th with Arsenal taking a Champions League place. United already qualified having won the Europa League17/18 Won the league by 19 points, so asterisk the fuck out of it and fuck United18/19 onwards - Give them to us