Not sure cycling works as a good example since the cloud of PEDs was over that entire era of the sport, which would make it much more difficult to determine how clean any runner-up was. This isn't the case with the PL and having gaps over several years would be extremely damaging for the brand. The confusion claims are utter nonsense as fans of the runners-up will rightly feel they should be awarded the titles in City's place

It wouldn't be too difficult to apply a point penalty retrospectively, say 10 points in each season they were found to be cheating. If that results in them losing a title then award it to whoever finished 2nd. If they'd still have won the league then so be it, but asterisk it.
Of course they should still start next season, or the season after the penalty is applied with a points penalty in addition to that.

09/10 they would be demoted to 8th, not affecting the top 4, but Everton would have qualified for the Europa League
10/11 they would be demoted to 5th, with Arsenal 3rd and Spurs 4th
11/12 they swap places with United - United awarded the league title
12/13 they drop to 5th, with Chelsea 2nd Arsenal 3rd and Spurs 4th
13/14 they drop to 4th. Liverpool awarded the league title, Chelsea 2nd, Arsenal 3rd
14/15 they drop to 4th. Arsenal 2nd, United 3rd.
15/16 they drop to 8th. United 4th, Southampton 5th, West Ham 6th, Liverpool 7th
16/17 they drop to 6th with Arsenal taking a Champions League place. United already qualified having won the Europa League
17/18 Won the league by 19 points, so asterisk the fuck out of it and fuck United  ;D
18/19 onwards - Give them to us  :D
If I was FSG I'd be preparing  to sue these motherfuckers.

Loss of prize money and sponsorships. They'd have a very very strong case. The other clubs will remain quiet until the verdict is given though. If guilty will be the end of Man City.
I'm not defending Newcastle's owners for one second but it appears they are trying to work within some sort of FFP framework, so far. Of course, if they were to get Champions League football, it will up their spending again but it does not seem likely they will go out and buy Mbappé or spend £350 million in one window any time soon. They may not need to of course.

Newcastle have a net spend of £280mon transfers since the takeover 18 months ago. They may not have splashed out on any marquee signings yet but they certainly haven't been shy about spending money.
Stripping the titles doesn't need to cause any knock on effects. They won't be saying that City's results should be changed simply that they are removed as League Champions. I'm ambivalent about us being awarded our 3 titles as United would get 3 as well so it's essentially a wash between the two giants of English football.

In many ways having those years vacated as with Lance Armstrong's 7 stripped titles leaves a permanent stain on their record. In 50 years, children will ask why no titles were awarded in 2012, 2014 etc and their parents will have to tell them the story of City and the Slave Masters of Abu Dhabi. Their very name will be synonymous with cheating.

Agree with this, let them have their "history".
Newcastle have a net spend of £280mon transfers since the takeover 18 months ago. They may not have splashed out on any marquee signings yet but they certainly haven't been shy about spending money.

But they haven't broken any rules as of yet. Years of frugality from Mike Ashley means they have much more financial scope than other clubs of a similar size in terms of FFP.

They will inevitably start to cheat the system through dodgy sponsorship deals, though.
Chelsea have actually taken a loan for their recent spending. I don't know what Boehly is thinking, but they might be in a very big trouble already, especially if Man City get punished ...

As long as Chelsea are transparent in their reporting then it should be fine. They may be taking a huge risk but if the source of the money is clear and can be audited then I'm fine with that. It's when a company that doesn't appear to have any people, assets or services can sponsor a club for hundreds of millions then it's obvious that the money is being channeled through them.

Chelsea fans need to make the owners accountable so that they do not cheat nor do they put the club in a position where, if things go wrong, the club is bankrupt and closes.
I think by confusion they're talking about potential knock-on effects because it would effectively bump every club up a place.

Yeah exactly. The whole thing is crazy, obviously our focus is on LFC, but every team in those seasons will have been affected.

You can go through the whole seasons results, and theres going to be games that will have affected relegation as well as Euro places. 

Sure, shit that teams like us and Man Utd lost titles to these cheats, but thats just the tip of the league iceberg. And now they cant undo it all.

This is why my annoyance is more at the PL at this point, they let these scumbag owners in, and they let this go on for years and years and years. Shameful.
Not sure if this has already been mentioned, but will this implicate Pep and the players? If KDB is recieving money on the side illegally or if a player/staff member has knowingly been involved in cooking the books, surely they get a lengthy ban by the PL?
Just have a asterisk next to their name then. And then underneath put "Got caught cheating, so didn't actually win it".

Yes just put an asterisk beside their name and say "trophy stripped and awarded to XXXXX".

Trophies and medals must be awarded to the 2nd placed team. I know there's a knock on effect such as teams who should have qualified for the CL or were knocked out in a cup by the cheats but that then gets complicated. I'd leave it for each team to decide whether to sue City or not.

City owners know fine well what the rules are and it is their risk if they chose to ignore and cheat. It's time the roosters came home to nest. The owners should have no problem paying out billions in compensation.
Stripping the titles doesn't need to cause any knock on effects. They won't be saying that City's results should be changed simply that they are removed as League Champions. I'm ambivalent about us being awarded our 3 titles as United would get 3 as well so it's essentially a wash between the two giants of English football.


If you look at the official Serie A website, for 2006 they have Juve bottom with 0 points and a big asterisk and Inter in 1st

P                      Pts Pld Won Drew Lost F   A GD
20 JUVENTUS * 0    38  27   10     1    71 24 47

https://www.legaseriea.it/en/serie-a/classifica
Who'd have thought it?
Bald fraud turns out to be a bald fraud.
Not sure if this has already been mentioned, but will this implicate Pep and the players? If KDB is recieving money on the side illegally or if a player/staff member has knowingly been involved in cooking the books, surely they get a lengthy ban by the PL?

If they have knowingly done so then yes; well even if they haven't known what is going on then they could be liable. For example, if you buy a car that has been stolen then it can be taken off you. It's up to the players agents to ensure that their players are not unknowingly involved in illegal activity.
Out of interest do United fans view this the same as us? If there are any here I'd welcome your thoughts.

Who knew we'd find common cause over something?
What about their UEFA cup/ Europa league titles?

At least their Simod Cup triumph is safe
From what I've seen on Twitter and elsewhere we seem to be both in the same camp.  Probably because it could be 3 v 3.  I reckon if we were 4 v 1 titles they wouldn't want the titles to be given to the runners up and City just stripped of them.
I don't necessarily want them relegated.

Dock them 80 points for next season. That counts them out of the PL next season, all but guaranteeing their relegation, and a season in the Championship.

Relegate them for next season and they bounce straight back up.

Maybe get Jeremy Clarkson to come up with a suitable punishment?

A 3 man panel you say?
I listened to one of their fans on TalkShite today whose only defence was that the rules were stupid and that the owners should be allowed to spend as much money as they wanted to as it was their money. He didn't try to defend the owners but, as pointed out, the rules are there and you abide with them. You can't just decide that the rules are crap and to ignore them.......but that seems to be the thinking behind their entitled fanbase. He didn't see the logic in abiding with rules.
I'm fairly open minded and try not to be too paranoid about the BBC in Manchester these days but hard to keep that open mind when after one of the biggest stories to hit the news in the past few years no article is now present on their main football page (except much lower down).

No follow up articles so far or anything.

Pretty telling really.

The difference in the media reaction between this and the announcement of the ESL is telling.
Meanwhile over in BlueMoon:


"Cheats when we're winning,
We're only cheats when we're winning,
Cheats when we're winning,
We're only cheats when we're winning...."


No actually we have been consistently calling you cheats no matter what. Cheats are cheats even when losing.
People saying they won't get done are presumably saying so on the basis of the UEFA case which they managed to run the clock down on. They can't do it here, and the charges are massive and unprecedented so what is the basis for such gloom about how this will turn out? I am excited as fuck I really believe they are going to get relegated
Dock them 100 points. Centurions
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:14:07 pm
I'm fairly open minded and try not to be too paranoid about the BBC in Manchester these days but hard to keep that open mind when after one of the biggest stories to hit the news in the past few years no article is now present on their main football page (except much lower down).

No follow up articles so far or anything.

Pretty telling really.

Was just about to post this.  You'd be hard pushed to find it on their site.

They really are a shocking organisation now.
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:51:31 pm
People saying they won't get done are presumably saying so on the basis of the UEFA case which they managed to run the clock down on. They can't do it here, and the charges are massive and unprecedented so what is the basis for such gloom about how this will turn out? I am excited as fuck I really believe they are going to get relegated

Tony, do you make the same exact face as your hero Phillip Jones when you get excited?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:53:51 pm
Dock them 100 points. Centurions

Every season going forward for the amount of seasons they are convicted of cheating in.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:50:57 pm
The difference in the media reaction between this and the announcement of the ESL is telling.

Cheating is fine, in their eyes.
It feels appropriate to give this another airing..... ;D

I posted their Premier League record about a month ago, but it's worth regularly reminding ourselves just how shit and irrelevant they were before the Abu Dhabi charade took hold.

City's performance during the PL era, in every season prior to the oil cheats taking over:

1992: First Division 5th
1993: Premier League 9th
1994: Premier League 16th
1995: Premier League 17th
1996: Premier League 18th (relegated)
1997: Championship 14th
1998: Championship 22nd (relegated)
1999: Division One 3rd
2000: Championship 2nd
2001: Premier League 18th (relegated)
2002: Championship 1st
2003: Premier League 9th
2004: Premier League 16th
2005: Premier League 8th
2006: Premier League 15th
2007: Premier League 14th
2008: Premier League 9th

Basically a nothing club.

14 years later, they're a nothing club with some silverware that can't even fill it's own stadium.
It feels appropriate to give this another airing..... ;D

Certainly is when you also consider that 14 years later they are also the club with the highest income in the world according to the Deloitte figures from a few weeks ago
Blueloon :lmao

Just want to throw this one out there.

Over the past few days I have read numerous posts saying I couldnt sleep last night.. etc so just wondering if when City are exonerated could fans go after the Premier League for causing unecessary personal stress and anxiety?

Just curious, can any legal experts out there answer this?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:51:31 pm
People saying they won't get done are presumably saying so on the basis of the UEFA case which they managed to run the clock down on. They can't do it here, and the charges are massive and unprecedented so what is the basis for such gloom about how this will turn out? I am excited as fuck I really believe they are going to get relegated

Christ tony, where do you get that optimism from?

They'll get docked a few points at the absolute worst (or some fine which doesn't make a difference), just watch. And even if they get relegated as punishment, they will be reinstated on appeal. It's so so predictable. You really think the Premier League have any backbone?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:14:07 pm
I'm fairly open minded and try not to be too paranoid about the BBC in Manchester these days but hard to keep that open mind when after one of the biggest stories to hit the news in the past few years no article is now present on their main football page (except much lower down).

No follow up articles so far or anything.

Pretty telling really.

Nope - it doesn't tell you anything at all about the allegiances of editors and journalists. BBC Media City Salford is no more a hotbed of Man City fans than BBC TV Centre Shepherds Bush was a hotbed of QPR fanatics. It's just not how it works.

I do agree that it's a bit odd that Dan Roan hasn't been on to this today - especially as the BBC is pushing a "digital first" agenda. He was on the Radio 4 Today programme early doors. Perhaps something is brewing.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:21:21 am
People are against FSG because they will not invest when the club need it. We can drop to 7th for years yet they won't invest at all. We could lose our entire defense because of injuries which happened before and they won't invest. This view will change when they actually invest, nothing to do with City.

It's weird some think that's the reason some of us are getting tired of FSG and their non spending policy, while we're being outspend by clubs with a lot smaller revenue than us. None of us want the spending spree like City, PSG or Chelsea. Give Klopp so he can fucking compete. We are were we are becos Klopp has been overachieving. Put another manager under FSG and we're proper fucked.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:01:50 pm
Christ tony, where do you get that optimism from?

They'll get docked a few points at the absolute worst (or some fine which doesn't make a difference), just watch. You really think the Premier League have any backbone?

You keep trotting this line out, but if they wanted to do that, they'd have just done it behind closed doors and said we've done all we can.

Instead they have gone very public with over 100 charges and this has gone global. They aren't playing, they are deadly serious. As others have said, it's the worry of losing their star attractions, us and Utd, plus Arsenal and to some extent Spurs, that is scaring the PL
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:03:27 pm
It's weird some think that's the reason some of us are getting tired of FSG and their non spending policy, while we're being outspend by clubs with a lot smaller revenue than us. None of us want the spending spree like City, PSG or Chelsea. Give Klopp so he can fucking compete. We are were we are becos Klopp has been overachieving. Put another manager under FSG and we're proper fucked.

Take this to the Transfer thread, its a City thread not an FSG thread :wave
