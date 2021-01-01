« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2163155 times)

Online Lycan

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32800 on: Today at 02:26:21 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 01:33:34 pm
Sky sports reporting that "Many" clubs want them kicked out of the league if they're found guilty as stripping titles would be "meaningless & cause confusion" and that a fine would probably "have no effect" 🤞

Not sure how stripping them of their titles would cause confusion.Everyone would know why. Sounds like a bit of a cop out to me that.

Strip the titles from them and throw them out of the league.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32801 on: Today at 02:27:22 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:47:48 pm
Meanwhile Chelsea are spending in a way that would even make City blush. Don't get your hopes up about anything above a slight tap on the wrist happening.

Chelsea have actually taken a loan for their recent spending. I don't know what Boehly is thinking, but they might be in a very big trouble already, especially if Man City get punished ...
Online tubby

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32802 on: Today at 02:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:26:21 pm
Not sure how stripping them of their titles would cause confusion.Everyone would know why. Sounds like a bit of a cop out to me that.

I think by confusion they're talking about potential knock-on effects because it would effectively bump every club up a place.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32803 on: Today at 02:29:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:18:58 pm
It's harming the image of the Sportswash UAE, it's going to put off sponsors, they're going to get scrutinised over the Abu Dhabi sponsorship deals, its a nightmare situation for them now.

Sure their sponsors are largely their owners? Isn't that one of the main issues?
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32804 on: Today at 02:31:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:17:37 pm
The Independent article Jill posted the link to yesterday basically said, if the PL were only interested in a fine, they could have just slapped City with a negotiated fine, it could be in the hundreds of millions and Mansoor could pay that out of his own £18billion without batting an eyelid, that then annouced they have fined City for non co-operation and left it at that.

By going this public and with the 130 charges, they are going after them for a lot more than a fine.
Admittedly joining a few dots here but I can imagine some of the conversations that have taken place here.

Along the lines of we can't compete with a nation spending what they want, if you don't do something about it then we will. I'm sure the PL have also been reminded that there's no way these have the biggest revenue in world football.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32805 on: Today at 02:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:26:13 pm
I have always said clubs shouldn't fail to exist due to their owners wrong doings. Bury and the like disappeared and the fans were left with fuck all, and it's usually to do with bad owners and people that just don't care. I find that abhorrent, and would not want a club to go out of business due to wrong doings from owners and those running the club.

I have always said I am a massive hypocrite too, and I can confirm I would laugh for weeks if City fucked off and never came back.
The way the city fans have accepted and defended the sportswashing regime means they deserve for the club to go out of existence.
Online Lycan

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32806 on: Today at 02:31:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:27:44 pm
I think by confusion they're talking about potential knock-on effects because it would effectively bump every club up a place.

Just have a asterisk next to their name then. And then underneath put "Got caught cheating, so didn't actually win it".
Online Elzar

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32807 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:27:44 pm
I think by confusion they're talking about potential knock-on effects because it would effectively bump every club up a place.

There would probably be large claims of loss of earnings etc from relegated clubs, clubs that missed out on certain landmarks and sponsors of clubs.

Online Elzar

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32808 on: Today at 02:34:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:31:55 pm
The way the city fans have accepted and defended the sportswashing regime means they deserve for the club to go out of existence.

This is it, and also how they just believe their lawyers will do the job. To the point that they are basically supporting a group of lawyers now like they are a football team. It's pathetic.
Offline Samio

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32809 on: Today at 02:34:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:27:44 pm
I think by confusion they're talking about potential knock-on effects because it would effectively bump every club up a place.

Probably with the financial rewards for finishing higher.

Total it all up and fine City the appropriate amounts to cover this.

The problem would be if clubs took it a step further and said they should of had European money the next season too.
Online Circa1892

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32810 on: Today at 02:34:58 pm »
Probably our displays over the last few years have helped sharpen the PLs mind.

With the odd exception when City have a bad year - it's basically impossible for anyone to live with them. We had two of the five highest points tallies of all time and came out with nothing. Other seasons teams were 20 points behind. One of the PLs main appeals is the notion it isn't a one team league like Germany or France, and (even though the evidence in both directions proves this isn't true in either respect) a two team league like Spain.
