Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
That's a great summary, and exactly where I'm at in terms of the ownership. Regardless of our mistakes, or how much we could've/should've spent, or who we could've/should've bought (or got rid of), the unavoidable truth is we were playing against a club with all the cheat codes .

A club that can spend the GDP of a small country on defenders until they get it right. Or £100m on Jack fucking Grealish, and not worry about him having zero impact or sitting on the bench. Or win the league on the final day,  and then spend £900k a week to get a goal machine that all the other European clubs were after.

I've been accused many times of being pro-FSG, but have always said I don't care who the owners are - provided they meet a clear set of criteria such as running us properly, modernising the club, making us competitive again on and off the pitch, and not leveraging us with unsustainable debts. I'm 'Pro-fairness' far more than being a huge fan of our owners, and still stand my argument that it's City that skewed so many people's views of FSG and Jurgen's tenure - a lot more than many realise. We won't get those years back, but I do think it's important to have perspective, and to realise that those years weren't 'wasted' or 'neglected'. We were cheated, pure and simple - with every pound spent having to make an impact, every injured player becoming a huge burden, and every point dropped possibly being the difference between champions and second place (as we painfully experienced twice on the final day).

The ideal outcome from here (whether FSG stay or not) is for City to be nailed to the wall and relegated, Guardiola to leave, our players to feel that justice has been done, and that their efforts were not in vain (and were in fact herculean under the circumstances). Jurgen, the players and the fanbase become re-energised, and other clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle become next on the list for some major scrutiny (plus PSG and anyone else cooking the books in Europe...).

Then hopefully the gulf states get spooked and get their grubby hands off our league, retreat to their palaces in the desert, whilst their sportswashing projects are gradually dismantled, and whilst they watch their profits tumble as the world finally addresses climate change and moves away from oil for good.

City's titles are then stripped, and they linger in the Championship having lost all their best players in a desperate fire sale. Jurgen extends his contract again, and without the burden of City/Guardiola and their bottomless money pit - he rebuilds his next great team as he always wanted to - on a level playing field.

Arsenal win the league in May, we resolve our midfield in the summer, and come out fighting in August - all driven on by the desire to have those parades that City and Covid so cruelly deprived us of. We win the 3 extra titles we deserved, and turn the whole city red many times over as we add to our trophy cabinet and the Champions wall. Instead of people remembering 2017-2022 as the years we didn't maximise our position, they'll see that it was amazing we won anything at all - given the odds that were stacked against us. We'll be remembered as the club that took on the oil cheats and slogged it out for 5 seasons - and the only team that got anywhere near them, whilst other clubs weren't even at the races. We'll turn a corner this season eventually, and gradually rediscover all the ingredients that have made the last 6 years such a great ride, and which almost culminated in footballing immortality last summer.

Form (and cheating..) are temporary. Class is permanent. Our perch awaits...
Print this out and paste it on every wall. Superb stuff, keyop, thanks for bringing a smile back to my face regarding footie matters.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
This.

Clubs are going to take them to the cleaners. Seen a post on Twitter yesterday that said Liverpool alone could have lost as much as 400m revenue over the last 5 years alone because of City's cheating. Clubs that got relegated will have lost fortunes. I think we are talking billions across all clubs and what about European clubs who've lost out on revenue because of them?


Would be amazed if that happens.  Did anything like that go down with all the Juve cheating in Serie A?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They haven't spent insignificant sums. Since the journalist murdering scum took over they've spent £300m. Granted they could easily have spent 5 times that and it wouldn't make a dent in the owners pocket, but that's still a huge amount for a tiny club like them.
I remember reading that due to Ashley's transfer parsimony and his insistence they were run like a business, they had a fair bit of latitude to spend quite a bit without troubling FFP. So the initial spend is likely legit.

What they PL will need to look at is why a club that has struggled to generate more than about £30m in commercial income has suddenly become a far more attractive proposition to sponsors than it has been. Sponsorship income has to be linked to a club's genuine commercial appeal, i.e what a proper arms length company would be willing to pay a club of that size and reach.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
One thing that I haven't seen or read from the City fans is that none of them, not one, have mentioned that the club should have complied with the PL rules. If the club was innocent and if they had complied then none of this would have happened. Hence the blame is fairly and squarely on City.

1. Has there been any cheating?
2. Why hasn't the club complied and supported the PL requests like any other club?

Obviously there are reasons and now the chickens have come home to roost.

Part of the "responsibility" of being a fan is to put pressure on the owners to keep the club viable and not to cheat.

All the City fans are doing is sticking their heads in the sand and believing that this is some sort of jealous, racist, witch hunt and they'll bring the PL to its knees through brute force.

Always the Victims is very apt here.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Honestly dont really care, its the past. Over it now. Getting old league titles isn't going to make it any better, again not arsed if that happens or not. The big thing, the big point, is to stop it now. We're as good as anyone at competing on a level playing field, frankly we're better than anyone at competing on a level playing field.
I agree that the crucial thing is to stop the sportswashing, and as quickly as possible. Abu Dhabi have been laughing at the PL, every other PL club and the PL rules. They've also pissed all over the unwritten rules of common decency and sportsmanship.

I 100% believe that their horribly tainted titles should be stripped from them. Their name being associated with those titles brings the entire league and the game itself into disrepute. But I don't really care one way or another if the titles are awarded to the team cheated into second or cup runners up. Those moments are gone. Stolen without question, but gone. I'd be content with it being voided and asterisked.

Anyway, the most important thing is that systematic cheating is exposed and stopped and a level playing field is reintroduced. This simply has to happen if the PL and football in general are to regain any credibility at all. We've all been trying to compete in a clearly rigged league for years now, and the game has lost all credibility and because of it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Would be amazed if that happens.  Did anything like that go down with all the Juve cheating in Serie A?

Brescia & Bologna sought damages but their claims were rejected.

From Wiki:
Quote
In January 2019, the Naples Court of Appeal rejected the appeals for damages brought by Bologna through the parent company Victoria 2000 and by Brescia for unjust downgrading in the 200405 season; the judge ruled that there was no proof that the two teams were relegated due to any alleged wrongdoing.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They spent 90m in their first window, and about 170m since

Hardly keeping things under wraps, overshadowed by Chelsea

They are simply using the fact that they are allowed to make a certain loss for 3 years up to a maximum level. Prior to their takeover they spent very low sums and that allows them a lot a latitude for a while - and it is within the rules which is the key point in the debate.  Given their likely unlimited funds then their spending is, I would say, pretty restrained.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They are simply using the fact that they are allowed to make a certain loss for 3 years up to a maximum level. Prior to their takeover they spent very low sums and that allows them a lot a latitude for a while - and it is within the rules which is the key point in the debate.  Given their likely unlimited funds then their spending is, I would say, pretty restrained.

Yeah it's hardly to be applauded but I agree. Also as weird as it sounds I think it's helped them/Howe develop the team. City were like Chelsea are now in the early days, just throwing a load of shit at the wall and seeing what sticks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Hope you don't mind, but I'm going to print this off and read it out loud when I'm having discussions with my non Liverpool mates when they discount Jurgen's Liverpool from being in the greatest ever conversation because we've only won 1 league title  ;D
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
They are simply using the fact that they are allowed to make a certain loss for 3 years up to a maximum level. Prior to their takeover they spent very low sums and that allows them a lot a latitude for a while - and it is within the rules which is the key point in the debate.  Given their likely unlimited funds then their spending is, I would say, pretty restrained.
I would hardly call spending 260m or so restrained. Maybe I am taking you out of context but I think if it wasnt for Chelsea's absolutely ridiculous spend this season it would be noticed a lot more

Prior to the takeover they were not going to spend much with fat Mike there
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Sure, but I don't think Qatar is interested in buying LFC to run it like a normal owner. The whole point is that it's a billionaires pissing contest, and they want to outshine ManC. Can't do that without going bonkers with the spending.
Well the ultimate aim is sportswashing. If they got hold of a big club then they could win very quickly as a club like Liverpool, Utd or Arsenal already have the revenues that, supplemented with some additonal spending will get them to the top in no time.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Print this out and paste it on every wall. Superb stuff, keyop, thanks for bringing a smile back to my face regarding footie matters.
It was a cracker of a post and I agree with every work - thanks Keyop.

The only thing I'd add is that every single journo, pundit, talking head that said, or even hinted, that we should have won more under Klopp and have somehow underachieved, should be made to publicly apologise and acknowledge how many more titles we would have without City's cheating.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I remember reading that due to Ashley's transfer parsimony and his insistence they were run like a business, they had a fair bit of latitude to spend quite a bit without troubling FFP. So the initial spend is likely legit.

What they PL will need to look at is why a club that has struggled to generate more than about £30m in commercial income has suddenly become a far more attractive proposition to sponsors than it has been. Sponsorship income has to be linked to a club's genuine commercial appeal, i.e what a proper arms length company would be willing to pay a club of that size and reach.
And unfortunately, making the Champions League next season will make that process far easier. They have a big stadium that will probably be upgraded, they're the only Premier League club in the North East proper and they've been able to see what pitfalls to avoid.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I like you. We should be friends.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I would hardly call spending 260m or so restrained. Maybe I am taking you out of context but I think if it wasnt for Chelsea's absolutely ridiculous spend this season it would be noticed a lot more

Prior to the takeover they were not going to spend much with fat Mike there

Slightly out of context mate. They are within the rules and haven`t merely ignored them ala City was really the point I was making.

As for Chelsea, well ironically it was still within the rules as they have used a loophole over player amortisation and handed out 8 year contracts. UEFA have reacted immediately and said that from the summer transfer window then it will calculated on a maximum of 5 years. Frustrating, cheeky but still within the rules.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I would hardly call spending 260m or so restrained. Maybe I am taking you out of context but I think if it wasnt for Chelsea's absolutely ridiculous spend this season it would be noticed a lot more

Prior to the takeover they were not going to spend much with fat Mike there

It is when you think that they have access to funds of £560 billion in the PIF fund.

As Qston says, they can, under the rules, spend what they have without worry of sanctions. Under the City model, they could have signed 20 sponsorship deals with Saudi companies for £50 million a season each and then pumped £1 billion of their own money into the club via these "deals" and blew the lot on players.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I like you. We should be friends.
We're all friends in here mate.

I'd even buy Al666 a pint if I met him (before we started arguing  :D).
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I remember reading that due to Ashley's transfer parsimony and his insistence they were run like a business, they had a fair bit of latitude to spend quite a bit without troubling FFP. So the initial spend is likely legit.

What they PL will need to look at is why a club that has struggled to generate more than about £30m in commercial income has suddenly become a far more attractive proposition to sponsors than it has been. Sponsorship income has to be linked to a club's genuine commercial appeal, i.e what a proper arms length company would be willing to pay a club of that size and reach.
Sleeve sponsor was £600k, PIF bought the contract out and PIF got one of their companies, Noon to sponsor them for £7.5 million a year.

There Shirt sponsorship is £3 million a year again PIF bought it out with 2 years left and Saudia Airlines is rumoured to be the new one, no doubt that will be over £20 million a year.

PIF bought out the Castore deal last month worth £5 million a year, had a few more seasons to run, they are going back to Adidas in summer, how much will PIF be subsidising that deal?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
https://twitter.com/winnerpoollfc/status/1622682431768625154?s=61&t=qYqU_pka9Yu0-mEuOc1O1A

Haha
:lmao

That is pure gold - and hopefully plenty more like that incoming over the next few weeks and months. Let's shame those fuckers whilst they burn to the ground.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
:lmao

That is pure gold - and hopefully plenty more like that incoming over the next few weeks and months. Let's shame those fuckers whilst they burn to the ground.

David Squires take on it should be fun
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Sleeve sponsor was £600k, PIF bought the contract out and PIF got one of their companies, Noon to sponsor them for £7.5 million a year.

There Shirt sponsorship is £3 million a year again PIF bought it out with 2 years left and Saudia Airlines is rumoured to be the new one, no doubt that will be over £20 million a year.

PIF bought out the Castore deal last month worth £5 million a year, had a few more seasons to run, they are going back to Adidas in summer, how much will PIF be subsidising that deal?

That's the point. The market value of those deals should be commensurate with clubs that haven't been in the CL for about 20 years rather than clubs that have built up their global profiles over several decades. Fair value for them is not what we may get for a main sponsor, but what a far lower profile club gets.
On that basis, a couple of mill tops for the sleeve sponsor.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
One thing that I haven't seen or read from the City fans is that none of them, not one, have mentioned that the club should have complied with the PL rules. If the club was innocent and if they had complied then none of this would have happened. Hence the blame is fairly and squarely on City.

The questions to their owners should be:

1. Has there been any cheating?
2. Why hasn't the club complied and supported the PL requests like any other club?

Obviously there are reasons and now the chickens have come home to roost.

Part of the "responsibility" of being a fan is to put pressure on the owners to keep the club viable and not to cheat.

All the City fans are doing is sticking their heads in the sand and believing that this is some sort of jealous, racist, witch hunt and they'll bring the PL to its knees through brute force.

Always the Victims is very apt here.

Now that this is out in the open, I think it is important to stop the cheating with immediate effect.
I think your point 2 is extremely important. They have failed, or rather refused to comply. It's time for the PL, supported by the clubs, to inform City to hand over what was asked for, or suspend them. No further fixtures. No entrance to the PL next season.
The arrogance shown by City here has been disgusting
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
This.

Clubs are going to take them to the cleaners. Seen a post on Twitter yesterday that said Liverpool alone could have lost as much as 400m revenue over the last 5 years alone because of City's cheating. Clubs that got relegated will have lost fortunes. I think we are talking billions across all clubs and what about European clubs who've lost out on revenue because of them?

Them getting punished isn't pie in the sky stuff....but this sort of thing is.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Sensational  ;D
Glorious!!!!!!!!!!!!! :lmao
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Their punishment should be that they are stripped of all their honors from the periods mentioned, relegation and their expenditure/wages etc going forward has to be in line with what it was before these periods.

I think the least messy way is stripping them of their honors and having no winners in their place.

For City its in their interests to go with the lesser of two evils which will be to take the charge of not complying with the investigation or supplying information to the PL on the chin. So they'll accept that they didn't provide the information and obstructed the investigation but no one will be able to prove any of the other charges because of it.

Not sure what the punishment would be for solely the withholding of info but surely a lot less than complying.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The anyone but Liverpool, Man Utd and perceived establishment teams, by any means necessary is still out there.

Quote
The establishment will come after Newcastle at some point, of that I have no doubt. To me the biggest threat to English football is not these state controlled clubs, but the American owned establishment. If these could over time take over the majority of the premiership clubs, we could be put in a position where they change the rules to make it more of a closed shop.

In terms of the rules, it depends why they are in place and who has suffered from them being broken. My view is that the rules are in place to protect the established teams and stop others consistently breaking into that exclusive club. I dont think its possible to break into the club strictly following the rules. On that basis I dont care if the rules have been broken. Now if the big clubs want to suggest true fairness  where clubs compete more equally without spending huge, I am very open to this.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Great read Keyop.

I dont agree with you when you diminish the positive effects the Coutinho money had on our transfer spend 😗 haha but thats a top post. Also what I actually for the first in ages believe could positively change football for the better again.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
As a fan I am gutted that such blatant cheating robbed us and other teams of their rightful glory at the time and although the immediate pleasure can never be experienced at least justice can be seen to be done retrospectively. This is only right and proper. However thinking about it from a players point of view, they want to look back over their careers with pride over their accomplishments, they deserve to be credited accordingly for their efforts and skill. The Olympic Committee have shown that time is no bar to awarding appropriate justice and the FA should be the same if they want to retain any semblance of credibility.

Absolutely. If you are a player who was robbed of a title because of a cheat, you'd at least want the medal and recognition. The monetary aspect from any denied bonuses would be secondary, but the PL made a rod for their own back by allowing this to go on for years
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Their "titles" aren't going away unfortunately. At best, it will be a points deduction in the season they are determined to be guilty and/or relegation.
nobody has any idea what their punishment will be as we are in uncharted territory here.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Nailed it , perfectly put.

I'll second that. Lovely post.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The anyone but Liverpool, Man Utd and perceived establishment teams, by any means necessary is still out there.

This is from another forum, mostly festival related, but has a football section, no idea who this lad supports:

The common refrain from their fans, and indeed fans of other clubs, is that in order to break into the perceived 'big six' or 'elite' they need to spend inordinate sums of money. They will also refer to the fact that the likes of us, United, Arsenal have spent huge sums many years ago even before the PL.  There is a legitimate debate to be had on those issues, but they all fundamentally miss the point. The rules at the time are the overriding issue and the fact is that in order to break into the elite they have broken those rules.

At its heart it is all rather simple. Have they broken the rules or not ? If so, which ones and what is the penalty commensurate to the rules broken. Debates about whether the likes of us and United enjoyed a monopoly for years are frankly irrelevant to whether or not they have broken the rules.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The common refrain from their fans, and indeed fans of other clubs, is that in order to break into the perceived 'big six' or 'elite' they need to spend inordinate sums of money. They will also refer to the fact that the likes of us, United, Arsenal have spent huge sums many years ago even before the PL.  There is a legitimate debate to be had on those issues, but they all fundamentally miss the point. The rules at the time are the overriding issue and the fact is that in order to break into the elite they have broken those rules.

At its heart it is all rather simple. Have they broken the rules or not ? If so, which ones and what is the penalty commensurate to the rules broken. Debates about whether the likes of us and United enjoyed a monopoly for years are frankly irrelevant to whether or not they have broken the rules.

It has to be remembered as well there is lingering bitterness about the breakaway League.  That put a lot of noses out of joint.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
A-bloody-men.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
The best analogy isn't the Olympics or TDF, both individual sports, but an English-league team game, rugby union. The recent sanctions against Saracens for similar financial skullduggery, circumventing salary caps using offshore vehicles, were a massive fines and relegation, which the club accepted instead of opening up their books for scrutiny, which speaks volumes about what else was going on. The "Liverpool" in that scenario, the club that most suffered as a result of Sarries' cheating was Exeter Chiefs. The former weren't stripped of their ill-gotten titles (PR admitted they wanted to but didn't have the powers enshrined in their rules at the time, since rectified) so the latter weren't awarded any.

The rules are different for the Premiership I believe, stripping titles is within their power. It's an interesting comparison as the Rugby Board have now updated their rules so they can strip titles.. Which gives a very clear comparable.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
City's propaganda arm working overtime already.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/07/yaya-toure-no-secret-manchester-city-payments-former-agent-dimitri-seluk-premier-league

Expect Simon Stone to come out saying it's all fake and Klopp's a goofy dick or something at the BBC.

Edit: missed it he's already been out there saying they've got irrefutable evidence. c*nt.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Let's assume a scenario where City is found guilty and the PL decides that they can keep their titles...

Couldn't we and United just upgrade each Wall of Champions with the 3 more titles.

I mean it would be a statement and I think it would be accepted by the vast majority of the public.

Because who is City?

Better yet, the rest of the L just agree between themselves not to even recognise that City exist.

Nobody turns up to games at theirs. Nobody opens their ground for them. City may officially get maximum points for forfeit but everyone else just ignores that. The rest of the league chip in for a new trophy that they award the (officially) 2nd place team in the PL and proclaim them Champions of England. Year after year after year.

Job done.
