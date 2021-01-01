Honestly dont really care, its the past. Over it now. Getting old league titles isn't going to make it any better, again not arsed if that happens or not. The big thing, the big point, is to stop it now. We're as good as anyone at competing on a level playing field, frankly we're better than anyone at competing on a level playing field.



I agree that the crucial thing is to stop the sportswashing, and as quickly as possible. Abu Dhabi have been laughing at the PL, every other PL club and the PL rules. They've also pissed all over the unwritten rules of common decency and sportsmanship.I 100% believe that their horribly tainted titles should be stripped from them. Their name being associated with those titles brings the entire league and the game itself into disrepute. But I don't really care one way or another if the titles are awarded to the team cheated into second or cup runners up. Those moments are gone. Stolen without question, but gone. I'd be content with it being voided and asterisked.Anyway, the most important thing is that systematic cheating is exposed and stopped and a level playing field is reintroduced. This simply has to happen if the PL and football in general are to regain any credibility at all. We've all been trying to compete in a clearly rigged league for years now, and the game has lost all credibility and because of it.