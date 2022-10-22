« previous next »
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,508
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32640 on: Today at 09:41:15 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 09:26:23 am
Can't help but think we'd have gotten the Quadruple last season if it wasn't for these, the confidence boost of winning the Premier League would have given us that bit extra in the final.  Doubt anything will happen, a few million fine, maybe a few points deducted for this season.

Honestly dont really care, its the past. Over it now. Getting old league titles isn't going to make it any better, again not arsed if that happens or not. The big thing, the big point, is to stop it now. We're as good as anyone at competing on a level playing field, frankly we're better than anyone at competing on a level playing field.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,372
  • Kloppite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32641 on: Today at 09:44:27 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:31:05 am
The best analogy isn't the Olympics or TDF, both individual sports, but an English-league team game, rugby union. The recent sanctions against Saracens for similar financial skullduggery, circumventing salary caps using offshore vehicles, were a massive fines and relegation, which the club accepted instead of opening up their books for scrutiny, which speaks volumes about what else was going on. The "Liverpool" in that scenario, the club that most suffered as a result of Sarries' cheating was Exeter Chiefs. The former weren't stripped of their ill-gotten titles (PR admitted they wanted to but didn't have the powers enshrined in their rules at the time, since rectified) so the latter weren't awarded any.

Good point, Saracens were demoted to the rugby championship, & premiership rugby made sure of it by docking them points, when it was feared Saracens could finish second bottom that season, Saracens were then docked a further 70 points.

Saracens weren't stripped of any of the titles they won through this cheating, forced relegation was enough to humiliate them & the owner sold the club in disgrace.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:02 am by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32642 on: Today at 09:45:46 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:31:05 am
The best analogy isn't the Olympics or TDF, both individual sports, but an English-league team game, rugby union. The recent sanctions against Saracens for similar financial skullduggery, circumventing salary caps using offshore vehicles, were a massive fines and relegation, which the club accepted instead of opening up their books for scrutiny, which speaks volumes about what else was going on. The "Liverpool" in that scenario, the club that most suffered as a result of Sarries' cheating was Exeter Chiefs. The former weren't stripped of their ill-gotten titles (PR admitted they wanted to but didn't have the powers enshrined in their rules at the time, since rectified) so the latter weren't awarded any.

In Australian Rugby League the Melbourne Storm were stripped of 2 championships due to breaches of the salary cap. The title was not awarded to anyone as the champions are determined via a Finals Series.

The punishment was quite severe but warranted.

Quote
As a result of this confession, the following penalties were imposed by the NRL:

>The Storm were stripped of their 2007 and 2009 premierships and their 20062008 minor premierships; these titles will be withheld, rather than be awarded to the respective grand finalists (Manly & Parramatta) and runners-up. The Storm however were allowed to keep the 2010 World Club Challenge title that they won two months earlier, until this was stripped thirteen months later.

>The Storm were fined a record $1.689 million: $1.1 million in prize money which will be distributed equally between the remaining 15 clubs, $89,000 in prize money from the World Club Challenge which will be distributed to the Leeds Rhinos, and the maximum of $500,000 for breaching the salary cap regulations.
>The Storm were ordered to cut their payroll by $1,012,500 by 31 December; failure to do so would have resulted in the club being suspended from the 2011 season.

>The Storm were deducted all eight competition points received during the 2010 season and barred from receiving premiership points for the remainder of the season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32643 on: Today at 09:45:47 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:16:54 am
Armstrong was stripped of the titles, but no one else was awarded them, Tour De France has no winner listed, instead of promoting the second placed finisher to winner, for the years Armstrong won.

 Normally in the Olympics though, if someone is stripped of their medal [even gold] then the medal then goes to the next person down, a load of athletes have been upgraded from silver to gold medals because the gold medalist has latter found to have cheated, which mostly involves failing a dope test.

Pro cycling is so rife with drugs they couldn't risk giving the titles to another drugs cheat ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,447
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32644 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
If found guilty implications could greater than loss of title's or re allocating them..clubs could claim loss of revenue against City..prize money merch sales, TV rights, access to European qualifications etc....which could potentially drag on for years.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:18 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32645 on: Today at 09:48:19 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:22:03 am
ESL wouldn't stop owners from pouring in money into their clubs, or to stop corruption.
It was started by Real...

They had strict FFP rules, look at why Abu Dhabi and Chelsea bailed as soon as they could - they never wanted it to happen as they couldn't take the piss.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,375
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32646 on: Today at 09:48:49 am »
I will be more delighted if they are punished fairly than if we are awarded three league titles

The moments are gone for the latter.

Shame but that is the way it is

On the off chance they strip them of their leagues we would probably only get one title anyway, doesn't it only go up to 2017/8?

In any event I dont see them being punished severly, 50m fine or some such (like fining me a fiver)

It is a fantastic opportunity to lay down the law but one I feel will not be taken
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32647 on: Today at 09:50:19 am »
For all the talk of *if* City are found guilty....

Weren't they found guilty by CAS the other year and only got off on a time lapse technicality?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,447
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32648 on: Today at 09:50:50 am »
Obv we have vested interest in this...but is it generating same response amongst fambase forums elsewhere?
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,012
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32649 on: Today at 09:50:59 am »
I would celebrate those 3 extra titles without hesitation. We'd have fully deserved them. Get Gerrard his winners medal and a fuck off parade.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32650 on: Today at 09:51:03 am »
They need to be punished accordingly otherwise Newcastle will say we can do this and take the same penalty.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32651 on: Today at 09:52:02 am »
An '*' beside every award they've won should be inserted on their Wiki page pronto.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32652 on: Today at 09:52:04 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:48:49 am
I will be more delighted if they are punished fairly than if we are awarded three league titles

The moments are gone for the latter.

Shame but that is the way it is

On the off chance they strip them of their leagues we would probably only get one title anyway, doesn't it only go up to 2017/8?

In any event I dont see them being punished severly, 50m fine or some such (like fining me a fiver)

It is a fantastic opportunity to lay down the law but one I feel will not be taken

Abu Dhabi are refusing the comply for the 2018 on investigation, but they will eventually get done for that period too. It's not hard to prove that they have declared sponsorship from fake companies or companies with next to no turnover and staff
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,808
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32653 on: Today at 09:52:44 am »
Stefan Borson (@slbsn) is a City fan who used to advise the club on legal matters in the early 00's.

@slbsn
Has anyone actually read the charges? The allegations are that NINE years of accounts were not accurate, not true and fair, not provided in good faith. In other words, inaccurate, false, unfair and provided in bad faith. It is an allegation of dishonesty.

The PL's case vs City is, for most part, not an FFP case at all. More fundamental than that. It is that the club has provided junk financials (audited and forecasts) for 9 years. That is their underlying allegation. An extraordinary thing to try and prove in an arbitration panel

Consistent with what I have been saying. Fair and proper evaluation of such serious charges simply can't be done quickly. But how does the club operate under this cloud for an indeterminate period lasting years.
Retweet
@SamLee
One of the things that came back during conversations yesterday was that this could go on for years to resolve, particularly if it comes to appeals
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32654 on: Today at 09:52:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:52:02 am
An '*' beside every award they've won should be inserted on their Wiki page pronto.

I'd prefer "stripped and awarded to xxxxx club due to them being cheats"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32655 on: Today at 09:55:13 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:51:03 am
They need to be punished accordingly otherwise Newcastle will say we can do this and take the same penalty.

This is why I am optimistic about appropriate action being taken, and why I think the charges brought against City have been so extensive. The Premier League must know that if they can't get a hold of this then it spells terminal trouble for its existence. I'm no advocate of the European Super League and will continue to oppose it, but there will be calls for some form of alternative if City are able to get away with cheating to this extent.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32656 on: Today at 09:55:28 am »
Those who are thinking that City will somehow get off likely are mistaken, I think. The PL can't afford to let this one go lightly. Their ability to look like they can regulate the game is at stake (and let's face it, they've done an absolutely pitiful job for years and years), and any failure will surely usher in revolt from the truly big clubs and some form of drastic reorganisation of the game. I'm largely against the ESL and breakaway ideas - I don't want to see the league pyramid trashed for good, which is where that whole thing seemed inevitably headed - but it would be hard to see the point of staying in the Premier League if they don't deal with this properly this time, which means stripping of titles, relegation and huge fines.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,375
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32657 on: Today at 09:57:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:52:04 am
Abu Dhabi are refusing the comply for the 2018 on investigation, but they will eventually get done for that period too. It's not hard to prove that they have declared sponsorship from fake companies or companies with next to no turnover and staff
cool, I think that era should be included, the phony sponsor deals helped fund moves for players instrumental during that time also
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,132
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32658 on: Today at 09:57:59 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:19:33 am
What do the record books say though? Is it just blank as no one else was awarded the race wins?

They probably did nothing in cycling because they couldnt trust anyone that came behind him either.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,141
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32659 on: Today at 09:58:31 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:53:58 am
Chelsea got a transfer ban for much, much less than this. IF they get found guilty they'll be getting much more than a paltry fine for it.

Chelsea's transfer ban was given by FIFA, and was reduced to a single window. They were able to register Pulisic from Dortmund in that window as they'd signed him in January knowing the ban was coming.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,706
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32660 on: Today at 10:00:52 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:57:12 am
cool, I think that era should be included, the phony sponsor deals helped fund moves for players instrumental during that time also

Yeah, the last 5 years they have really taken the piss. The PL clubs opposed Saudi buying Newcastle and got overruled, the Abu Dhabi model gives them the green light to cheat unless clamped down on.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
