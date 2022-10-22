Stefan Borson (@slbsn) is a City fan who used to advise the club on legal matters in the early 00's.



Has anyone actually read the charges? The allegations are that NINE years of accounts were not accurate, not true and fair, not provided in good faith. In other words, inaccurate, false, unfair and provided in bad faith. It is an allegation of dishonesty.



The PL's case vs City is, for most part, not an FFP case at all. More fundamental than that. It is that the club has provided junk financials (audited and forecasts) for 9 years. That is their underlying allegation. An extraordinary thing to try and prove in an arbitration panel



Consistent with what I have been saying. Fair and proper evaluation of such serious charges simply can't be done quickly. But how does the club operate under this cloud for an indeterminate period lasting years.

One of the things that came back during conversations yesterday was that this could go on for years to resolve, particularly if it comes to appeals