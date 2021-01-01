« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2157895 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,606
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32560 on: Today at 07:16:00 am »
Seems like stripping of titles isn't even being considered from what I've read. Which means even if any punishment is on the heavier side (relegation, large points deductions) the damage is done.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32561 on: Today at 07:21:05 am »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,217
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32562 on: Today at 07:21:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:03:51 am
Reading what Man City are charged of in those 100+ charges, I'd say this is spot on. The PL know that the new ESL project is being prepared. If they don't punish Man City severely, the likes of LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal are off to the ESL ...
Exactly. There is no way every other PL club will just say "that's alright then" if the cheats get away with a small punishment. As Rushyman says, the PL has gone all-in now; it simply can't afford to wimp out.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:16:00 am
Seems like stripping of titles isn't even being considered from what I've read. Which means even if any punishment is on the heavier side (relegation, large points deductions) the damage is done.
That's a joke. They should 'lose' their titles and all other silverware stolen during the period of cheating regardless of whether they get awarded to other clubs or not. They should also be relegated to the Championship at the very least.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:56 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32563 on: Today at 07:24:53 am »
Fuck it. Everyone now knows Klopp's Liverpool is the best side of the PL era. None of the City titles count. We already knew it, now everyone else has to suck it up.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32564 on: Today at 07:25:10 am »
Any financial penalty shouldn't be just a fine. At a minimum they should have the total value of the overstated sponsorship deducted off their budget for the next few season or the fine to be that value.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32565 on: Today at 07:27:22 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
I think your argument is very valid, but I don't really see people changing their mind should Man City get punished. It has been pretty obvious for some time what influence it's having on us as a club that we have to compete with a team that basically has a bottomless pit of money. And still, we've done incredibly well over the past few years, but we're also paying a price for that this season (and we did pay a price for that in the 20-21 season). To compete with Man City we had to be as close to perfect as we could for quite a few years and still we fell short in all seasons except one. Because of what Man City were able to do thanks to their money, we never really could take our foot of the gas like you normally would be able to do, if you were competing on a (more or less) level playing field. And still, you had and have people mostly pointing to what FSG or the club has done wrong for us to end up in the situation we are in.

I'm not saying, we've not made mistakes, but I'm also pretty certain that under different circumstances (i.e. not competing against a club using financial cheats) those mistakes would not have such a big effect or we might have been able to avoid some of the alltogether, because we were under less pressure to outperform them week after week. That's not even taking into account how Man City through their ability to pay whatever they want (whether it's wages or transfer fees) have also had a massive influence on what we can do financially to compete with them or other clubs to sign players or just renew contracts.
That's a great summary, and exactly where I'm at in terms of the ownership. Regardless of our mistakes, or how much we could've/should've spent, or who we could've/should've bought (or got rid of), the unavoidable truth is we were playing against a club with all the cheat codes .

A club that can spend the GDP of a small country on defenders until they get it right. Or £100m on Jack fucking Grealish, and not worry about him having zero impact or sitting on the bench. Or win the league on the final day,  and then spend £900k a week to get a goal machine that all the other European clubs were after.

I've been accused many times of being pro-FSG, but have always said I don't care who the owners are - provided they meet a clear set of criteria such as running us properly, modernising the club, making us competitive again on and off the pitch, and not leveraging us with unsustainable debts. I'm 'Pro-fairness' far more than being a huge fan of our owners, and still stand my argument that it's City that skewed so many people's views of FSG and Jurgen's tenure - a lot more than many realise. We won't get those years back, but I do think it's important to have perspective, and to realise that those years weren't 'wasted' or 'neglected'. We were cheated, pure and simple - with every pound spent having to make an impact, every injured player becoming a huge burden, and every point dropped possibly being the difference between champions and second place (as we painfully experienced twice on the final day).

The ideal outcome from here (whether FSG stay or not) is for City to be nailed to the wall and relegated, Guardiola to leave, our players to feel that justice has been done, and that their efforts were not in vain (and were in fact herculean under the circumstances). Jurgen, the players and the fanbase become re-energised, and other clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle become next on the list for some major scrutiny (plus PSG and anyone else cooking the books in Europe...).

Then hopefully the gulf states get spooked and get their grubby hands off our league, retreat to their palaces in the desert, whilst their sportswashing projects are gradually dismantled, and whilst they watch their profits tumble as the world finally addresses climate change and moves away from oil for good.

City's titles are then stripped, and they linger in the Championship having lost all their best players in a desperate fire sale. Jurgen extends his contract again, and without the burden of City/Guardiola and their bottomless money pit - he rebuilds his next great team as he always wanted to - on a level playing field.

Arsenal win the league in May, we resolve our midfield in the summer, and come out fighting in August - all driven on by the desire to have those parades that City and Covid so cruelly deprived us of. We win the 3 extra titles we deserved, and turn the whole city red many times over as we add to our trophy cabinet and the Champions wall. Instead of people remembering 2017-2022 as the years we didn't maximise our position, they'll see that it was amazing we won anything at all - given the odds that were stacked against us. We'll be remembered as the club that took on the oil cheats and slogged it out for 5 seasons - and the only team that got anywhere near them, whilst other clubs weren't even at the races. We'll turn a corner this season eventually, and gradually rediscover all the ingredients that have made the last 6 years such a great ride, and which almost culminated in footballing immortality last summer.

Form (and cheating..) are temporary. Class is permanent. Our perch awaits...
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:20 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32566 on: Today at 07:32:08 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:54:56 am
The Premier League simply HAS TO win this battle with Man City now. Otherwise its going to do untold damage. I mean, imagine if City get off with it and then a couple of years down the line another club gets charged with 5, 10, 15 breaches. They're going to turn around and say "you can't punish us for those when you let Man City off with over 100 breaches..."
I would be very surprised if they get a meaningful punishment. Probably a transfer ban, some points off next season. That's what has happened to other cheating clubs. The damage to the valuation of all the PL clubs from relegating ManC would be immense - wont happen of course.

At the end of the day, Abu Dhabi have made so many important people much richer. It's not just ManC and their players, but they have inflated the value of all the clubs and their players - including ours.

Also, ManC can (quite rightly) point at Chelsea, whose owner poured money into Chelsea for years while PL did nothing. Chelsea set the new standard back then, and they are doing it again right now.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:02 am by jepovic »
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32567 on: Today at 07:35:44 am »
Must admit, Im torn between finding it all hilarious and finding it all a bit depressing / no longer really caring about any of it.

Itll be hilarious if City get what theyve always deserved, the cheating pricks. But its undeniably depressing thinking back to the glories that Jürgens time in charge should rightly have brought us. Im honestly not interested in any ideas of being awarded leagues past. Woopdefuckindo.

And I reckon itll be some soft arse points deduction and then them and Newcastle and Everton and Chelsea and whoever's next will carry on breaking (or bending) the rules as best they can. Nothing will really change and clubs that go about things the right way will always be up against it.

So yeah, hilarious and about time, but at the same time Im personally struggling to care about it all that much.
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32568 on: Today at 07:43:57 am »
For me all of this is nice and well intentioned from the PL but unless they serve out punishment quickly then a lot of this is meaningless really. In some ways it does detract the competitions that Man City are involved in as this is now a massive cloud hanging over their heads and all their other opponents will have some advantage over them, which Im well up for, but also though I want teams to knock them out of competitions because on the day the other team played better, not because they are about to be dumped out of the league for financial irregularities; if that makes sense? Probably not

Also I would love for some significant action to be taken against them but I cant see it happening, I genuinely cant other than the PL seeing this as an opportunity to line their greedy pockets with more dosh.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,443
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32569 on: Today at 07:47:11 am »
Not taking their ill gotten gains away and presenting them to the rightful winners is just punishing everyone else for Citys cheating.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32570 on: Today at 07:50:36 am »
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm
This is serious shit for City.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/06/if-manchester-city-are-guilty-they-have-betrayed-football-as-a-spectacle

Refuse to click on anything that wanker writes.

This is exactly what I knew would happen as soon as the news came out yesterday - that journalists football writers who have spent years lauding City and sucking Guardiola and Haaland off, would now go and virtue-signal their heads off once it's an easier target. It was the exact same with Chelsea. No one said anything for years, which helped enable it and legitimise it. Now those same arseholes are again there for the moral compass tap-in.

Fuck off Ronay you two-faced prick.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32571 on: Today at 07:51:19 am »
I think one has to realize that the entire PL economy is now partially founded on oil money. The value of LFC is to a large extent connected to the possibility, even if it never materializes, that some oil state will go big and buy the club for much more money than what makes rational business sense. The same is true for all the clubs. Likewise, the hundreds of millions of oil money that is poured into the transfer market increases the value of all players and clubs, because the money is spent.

If ManC would be relegated or punished with a meaningful fine (say 500M), it would make any investment in a PL club much more risky. The owners hate risk. The whole point of ESL was to remove the relegation risk.

PL is a commercial enterprise, dont forget that, and most clubs can never compete for titles anyway. LFC and ManU are the exceptions, because we could have won more titles without Abu Dhabi.

The ideal scenario for the PL is that ManC gets a slap on the wrist, which creates a certain aura of fairness. Arsenal winning would also be fantastic for the credibility of PL as a competition. At the end of the day, everyone in charge is quite happy with the oil money.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32572 on: Today at 07:52:01 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:50:36 am
Refuse to click on anything that wanker writes.

This is exactly what I knew would happen as soon as the news came out yesterday - that journalists football writers who have spent years lauding City and sucking Guardiola and Haaland off, would now go and virtue-signal their heads off once it's an easier target. It was the exact same with Chelsea. No one said anything for years, which helped enable it and legitimise it. Now those same arseholes are again there for the moral compass tap-in.

Fuck off Ronay you two-faced prick.
Yep. Spot on.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32573 on: Today at 07:53:06 am »
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
City cheated for 9 years and still didnt win the Champions League 🤣🤣
And Guardiola hasn't won it for 12 years - despite spending over £1.5 billion in that time.

He'll be just as tainted by all this as City - his soundbites about the ownership are bullshit. He knows exactly what's going on, and probably has a hidden second income waiting in an offshore account for him.

'Here you go Pep - here's another £300m for players, plus the same amount for their wages. We know it's a lot more than all the other clubs, but it's all legit, as Abu Dhabi Taxis have just signed a huge sponsorship deal until 2030'.

'Are you sure guys? I'll walk if I find out you've been lying...'

'Don't worry Pep - just tell the media you know nothing, and  remember that island and yacht that you'll get in retirement. Plus we know where your family live'.


He's as complicit in all of this as the rest of them, and I hope this ends his career just as much as it ends City as a club. A previously doped-up manager and a doped-up football club - both destroyed by their own greed and arrogance. Glorious stuff.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:38 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32574 on: Today at 07:54:16 am »
You dont really feel getting awarded trophies back dated like a win, but the win is getting City punished as severely as possible. Not just because they cheated but to perhaps save whats left of this league from further bum stretching by Newcastle and other clubs in the future.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,772
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32575 on: Today at 07:58:59 am »
I'm hoping that the whole 100+ alleged (lol) infractions will be listed, just to see what exactly the PL are going after them for.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,859
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32576 on: Today at 08:01:55 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:54:16 am
You dont really feel getting awarded trophies back dated like a win, but the win is getting City punished as severely as possible. Not just because they cheated but to perhaps save whats left of this league from further bum stretching by Newcastle and other clubs in the future.

Speak for yourself.

We won those titles fair and square, they didn't!

Try telling Watford they don't deserve that FA Cup.  In athletics, a doped athlete is stripped of all their medals and they are awarded to the ones that didn't cheat.  It should happen here too.  It just makes a mockery of the sport.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32577 on: Today at 08:05:11 am »
Kind of annoying that Man U would win two titles in seasons  where City were so far ahead that no one bothered to compete but hey ho...
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,742
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32578 on: Today at 08:06:20 am »
Give them a different trophy. Something like this



Everyone knows what you did.
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32579 on: Today at 08:09:53 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:53:06 am
And Guardiola hasn't won it for 12 years - despite spending over £1.5 billion in that time.

He'll be just as tainted by all this as City - his soundbites about the ownership are bullshit. He knows exactly what's going on, and probably has a hidden second income waiting in an offshore account for him.

There's nothing hidden about it.  He openly has 'ambassador' roles for non-football companies linked to their owners.  I wonder if this is what has finally done them in, just being so brazen about it.  Classic Icarus story..

Exhibit A: https://cfifinancial.com/about-us/pep-guardiola
Logged

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32580 on: Today at 08:11:20 am »
Simon Jordan, Kenny Dalglish and Alex Ferguson for the panel😂😂
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32581 on: Today at 08:13:42 am »
Be great for Stevie to finally get his medal, also Suarez and Lucas.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,559
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32582 on: Today at 08:23:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:58:59 am
I'm hoping that the whole 100+ alleged (lol) infractions will be listed, just to see what exactly the PL are going after them for.
Sky summarised them last night, and no doubt a lot more detail will come out in the coming weeks and months:

50 charges are for accuracy of financial information and reporting
8 charges are for breaches of reporting of manager renumeration
12 charges are for breaches of reporting on player renumeration
5 charges are for breaches of UEFA regulations
25 charges are for breaches of rules around profitability and sustainability
30 charges are for failure to co-operate and assist with Premier League investigations

So 125 of the 130 charges relate to breaches of specific Premier League rules.


I think once the world can see just how pre-meditated and concealed their industrial-scale cheating was, the anger and desire for justice will only intensify. They're already hated by several heads of the other European leagues - especially La Liga.

I want to hear 'Cheating bastards - we know what you are' ringing out at every stadium for the world to hear. Shame these fuckers at every opportunity whilst they burn.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32583 on: Today at 08:24:42 am »
The spectre of the ESL is also pushing this, if city get away with their cheating the big clubs will move to a competition which is more equitable and the premiership know this .
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,367
  • Kloppite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32584 on: Today at 08:25:04 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:54:56 am
The Premier League simply HAS TO win this battle with Man City now. Otherwise its going to do untold damage. I mean, imagine if City get off with it and then a couple of years down the line another club gets charged with 5, 10, 15 breaches. They're going to turn around and say "you can't punish us for those when you let Man City off with over 100 breaches..."

Indeed, if City are found guilty [even on half the breaches] & only get a fine [any fine will mean nothing to City, when they have unlimited funds] & transfer window ban, then the premier league is finished, calls for ESL will grow & grow.

Then add in Newcastle, whose new owners who will be watching this closely, if City get a slap on the wrist, Newcastle will do the same thing, if City get punished, stripped of titles/relegated, Newcastle owners will think twice before doing what City have done.
Logged
#Sausages

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32585 on: Today at 08:26:40 am »
And this is only what was found. Tip of the iceberg
Logged

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32586 on: Today at 08:27:25 am »
As a fan I am gutted that such blatant cheating robbed us and other teams of their rightful glory at the time and although the immediate pleasure can never be experienced at least justice can be seen to be done retrospectively. This is only right and proper. However thinking about it from a players point of view, they want to look back over their careers with pride over their accomplishments, they deserve to be credited accordingly for their efforts and skill. The Olympic Committee have shown that time is no bar to awarding appropriate justice and the FA should be the same if they want to retain any semblance of credibility.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,698
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32587 on: Today at 08:29:38 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:51:19 am
I think one has to realize that the entire PL economy is now partially founded on oil money. The value of LFC is to a large extent connected to the possibility, even if it never materializes, that some oil state will go big and buy the club for much more money than what makes rational business sense. The same is true for all the clubs. Likewise, the hundreds of millions of oil money that is poured into the transfer market increases the value of all players and clubs, because the money is spent.

If ManC would be relegated or punished with a meaningful fine (say 500M), it would make any investment in a PL club much more risky. The owners hate risk. The whole point of ESL was to remove the relegation risk.

PL is a commercial enterprise, dont forget that, and most clubs can never compete for titles anyway. LFC and ManU are the exceptions, because we could have won more titles without Abu Dhabi.

The ideal scenario for the PL is that ManC gets a slap on the wrist, which creates a certain aura of fairness. Arsenal winning would also be fantastic for the credibility of PL as a competition. At the end of the day, everyone in charge is quite happy with the oil money.

What benefits has the oil money brought to the PL? Abu Dhabi don't have any fans, they have no world wide appeal, they haven't brought a whole new set of supporters in. They may throw £100 million at Villa for Grealish, but all its done is mean that transfer fees are now massively over-inflated and the smaller clubs have to throw more and more money at players.

The money the PL earns is because LFC and ManU are in the division, remove us and you remove the appeal of the PL. The only scenario that is going to wash with FSG, the Glazers, Arsenal and Spurs owners is City being absolutely hammered, massive fines, relegation, stripping of titles. If they don't do this, Saudi Arabia will throw money at Newcastle, Qatar will buy a club and do the same and then, as Peter keeps saying, the ESL becomes a reality, but this time, not as a CL replacement, but as a Premier League replacement and LFC , MUFC, AFC, Spurs will all leave. You can sell that easily to the fans, how can you not agree that a League where a club cheats and isn't punished is a fair league and we'd be better off out of it? If that happens, the PL is dead.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Up
« previous next »
 