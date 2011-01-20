This is reminding me how baffled I was at the wide-ranging outrage over the ESL. I don't even agree with the ESL and wouldn't want it, but as an alternative to UEFA's Champions League it just didn't feel like such a massive aggrievance when compared against City's financial doping and the potential for other clubs to do the same thing in future.



The chances of City finishing outside of the top 4 with that squad is as close to nil as can be. Give it a few years and Newcastle would be in the same position. Then you've got 2 spots left to get in the Champs league for Liverpool, United, Chelsea, Spurs to fight over. And that's until another nation state comes in for a club.



The Champs League was already getting very close to a closed shop, the ESL was taking it just one step further. Getting an invite to the ESL was probably going to be about as likely as finishing above teams ran by Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar etc. But nobody seemed that bothered.