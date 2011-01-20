Never again will they be that 'innocent' old Man City.
I used to like them back in the days of Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee, Franny Lee....Joe Mercer days . I wouldn't call them innocent, but they were honest.
Franny Lee, what a player. Shankly tried to buy him from Bolton, after he scored a cracker against us in the League Cup, I think it was. But he preferred City. City had a good side back then.
Another good reason to like Franny Lee was the way he dealt with Norman Hunter in that infamous Derby County- Leeds United game.
Straying a bit off topic, but enjoying the memories.