Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32520 on: Today at 12:50:47 am
Even if they get away with it, they are tainted in everyone's eyes now, not just ours.


They can never really recover from this second attack unless football itself dies (and don't rule that out)


You can be sure Newcastle will be watching this closely (and Everton)
rushyman

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32521 on: Today at 12:51:40 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:17:27 am
Wowseriously! Absolute assholes at Bluemoon


It's a shame we're not owned by a state or we could start taking people out (hint, hint).

Mate their neighbours want a rapist to play for them

Nothing surprises me with that lot
Samie

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32522 on: Today at 12:51:44 am
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1622566005074456576

Quote
Under Premier League rules the club will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (which overturned the UEFA ban)
The North Bank

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32523 on: Today at 12:52:29 am
Personally Id love to see how many goals Haaland can score in league 2. They dont take kindly to robots at that level.

Some grounds arent fit for tiki taka either, we ll see if pip can adapt.
Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #32524 on: Today at 12:52:30 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:31:59 pm


Guess his wee little heart is going to be broken.
rushyman

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32525 on: Today at 12:53:43 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:50:47 am
Even if they get away with it, they are tainted in everyone's eyes now, not just ours.


They can never really recover from this second attack unless football itself dies (and don't rule that out)


You can be sure Newcastle will be watching this closely (and Everton)

Thats the other thing

Newcastle fans allowed themselves to dream. The partys over lads sorry youll have to earn it like every other successful club
The North Bank

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32526 on: Today at 12:54:49 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:50:47 am
Even if they get away with it, they are tainted in everyone's eyes now, not just ours.


They can never really recover from this second attack unless football itself dies (and don't rule that out)


You can be sure Newcastle will be watching this closely (and Everton)

Yeh even if they dont get punished , will be interesting to see how sky covers them now, and will they finally mention the money, after 12 years of wondering why city are so great at football.
The North Bank

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32527 on: Today at 12:56:53 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:53:43 am
Thats the other thing

Newcastle fans allowed themselves to dream. The partys over lads sorry youll have to earn it like every other successful club

Maybe thats why Newcastle havent gone crazy with spending . Eddie Howe did say we cant spend more because of ffp. They still spent 200m, but maybe it wouldve been 2 bn, maybe theyve been warned it wont end well.

Chelsea are the one that got away with it, bought all their success , and no comebacks .
rushyman

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32528 on: Today at 01:08:59 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:56:53 am
Maybe thats why Newcastle havent gone crazy with spending . Eddie Howe did say we cant spend more because of ffp. They still spent 200m, but maybe it wouldve been 2 bn, maybe theyve been warned it wont end well.

Chelsea are the one that got away with it, bought all their success , and no comebacks .

Yep

Newcastle wouldve started though you can gaurentee it. Their owners are even worse

Their turn being the banker at monopoly wont come like they thought

Its been a wonderful day
Sangria

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32529 on: Today at 01:09:03 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:35:46 am
I've had no takers so far.

Hopeful that I get a PM though. 8)

Which one? Johnson, Truss or Sunak?
jizzspunk

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32530 on: Today at 01:10:17 am
Raheem Sterling to give all his Prem medals back on the news of their titles stripping but awarded one for Liverpools title win in 2013/14 season  🤪
rushyman

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32531 on: Today at 01:13:07 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:15:20 am
So what happens at this point? What are  the most realistic outcomes which might come of the process ? (sincerely doubt it will be just a fine and a few points deductions...they have been cheating for years and the recent ones are still being investigated)

I must admit I had no idea just how massive this was

The Premier League have pushed all their chips into the middle. They wouldnt have without cast iron proof that the city lawyers can only limit the damage on

One of the two are finished. And its going to be City
coolbyrne

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32532 on: Today at 01:14:08 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
Now they are playing the racist card.


 Mansour has to know if he had white skin, none of this would have ever happened.
and now he has to act accordingly.

 Can we not get 50,000 Abu Dhabi flags and wave them at the etihad with a big banner saying Manchester against racism in football.


So its fine to cheat but if caught then claim its racism.

Where are they gonna find 50,000 to hold up those flags?
MBL?

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32533 on: Today at 01:29:45 am
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #32534 on: Today at 01:35:56 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:32:51 pm
The thick acrid smell of hypocrisy in Bluemoon is astounding.


The PL and it's corruption, cheating, selective VAR, creative timekeeping, bookings, penalties etc etc all generally favouring 2 fuckin Clubs can fuck right off.


I guess when you cheat and are blind to it then everyone else is the problem.

Hypocrisy and weapons-grade stupidity. They have pipped us to the title by a point twice. Why would the powers that be allow that if there really were some grand conspiracy against them?
A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32535 on: Today at 01:36:12 am
The Blue Loons are convincing themselves that the UAE will put pressure on the UK Government - to put pressure on the PL.

 :)
Le Westalero

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32536 on: Today at 01:36:23 am
Let's assume a scenario where City is found guilty and the PL decides that they can keep their titles...

Couldn't we and United just upgrade each Wall of Champions with the 3 more titles.

I mean it would be a statement and I think it would be accepted by the vast majority of the public.

Because who is City?
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #32537 on: Today at 01:39:03 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm
Or hes entered a plea bargain sort of arrangement to keep himself out of trouble.

Possibly tax avoidance if he has lied about his income, but I doubt it. The PL doesnt have that sort of power and the tax authorities couldnt give a fuck about breaches of PL rules. This isnt a criminal matter. Effectively City have just breached the private rules of a members club.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32538 on: Today at 01:41:40 am
They really should be expelled from the Premier league. Let them go an play the Abu Dhabi league. They have shown nothing but contempt for the leagues rules so why should they be allowed to continue to participate?
ShrewKop

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32539 on: Today at 01:54:07 am
They are delusional on Bluemoon to think this is a conspiracy against them. Shows what too much sportswashing does to the mind. Theyre going to start rocking up to games in their Make Football Great Again hats the way its going!
tamadic

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32540 on: Today at 01:56:56 am
Never gets old... TOO FUNNY! Karma is a bxxxh

"They had the greatest season in their entire history and they came second... Too funny"
Noel Gallagher takes aim at Liverpool and sets out his 2019/20 Premier League predictions.

Full: http://skysports.tv/OVCoWb
A Red Abroad

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32541 on: Today at 01:57:27 am
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:54:07 am
They are delusional on Bluemoon to think this is a conspiracy against them. Shows what too much sportswashing does to the mind. Theyre going to start rocking up to games in their Make Football Great Again hats the way its going!

'Storm Capitol Hill!'

 ;D
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32542 on: Today at 01:59:35 am
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 01:54:07 am
They are delusional on Bluemoon to think this is a conspiracy against them. Shows what too much sportswashing does to the mind. Theyre going to start rocking up to games in their Make Football Great Again hats the way its going!

Ah yes. The pro Liverpool and Man Utd conspiracy they claim exists. Worst fucking conspiracy ever given we didnt win the league for decades and Man Utd fell off a cliff when Ferguson left.
Bullet500

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32543 on: Today at 03:57:30 am
Their "titles" aren't going away unfortunately. At best, it will be a points deduction in the season they are determined to be guilty and/or relegation.
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32544 on: Today at 04:13:57 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:18:20 am
Never again will they be that 'innocent' old Man City.

I used to like them back in the days of Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee, Franny Lee....Joe Mercer days . I wouldn't call them innocent, but they were honest.

Franny Lee, what a player. Shankly tried to buy him from Bolton, after he scored a cracker against us in the League Cup, I think it was. But he preferred City. City had a good side back then.

Another good reason to like Franny Lee was the way he dealt with Norman Hunter in that infamous Derby County- Leeds United game.

Straying a bit off topic, but enjoying the memories.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32545 on: Today at 04:34:51 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:32:51 pm
The thick acrid smell of hypocrisy in Bluemoon is astounding.


The PL and it's corruption, cheating, selective VAR, creative timekeeping, bookings, penalties etc etc all generally favouring 2 fuckin Clubs can fuck right off.


I guess when you cheat and are blind to it then everyone else is the problem.

They won the league last season because they got away with more than one dodgy VAR decision. ;D
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32546 on: Today at 04:39:24 am
G Richards

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32547 on: Today at 04:45:45 am
Franny Lee was up for the fight. Great scenes with Hunter.
G Richards

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32548 on: Today at 04:48:03 am
The Prem have made a huge move. Man City will either own the league, or be slapped down, with suitable punishment to come.

I favor the latter, as the Prem wants to show the government that it can run its own affairs.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32549 on: Today at 04:54:56 am
The Premier League simply HAS TO win this battle with Man City now. Otherwise its going to do untold damage. I mean, imagine if City get off with it and then a couple of years down the line another club gets charged with 5, 10, 15 breaches. They're going to turn around and say "you can't punish us for those when you let Man City off with over 100 breaches..."
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32550 on: Today at 05:19:19 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:54:56 am
The Premier League simply HAS TO win this battle with Man City now. Otherwise its going to do untold damage. I mean, imagine if City get off with it and then a couple of years down the line another club gets charged with 5, 10, 15 breaches. They're going to turn around and say "you can't punish us for those when you let Man City off with over 100 breaches..."

Yeah but they can spin even a minor punishment as a win though
Brain Potter

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #32551 on: Today at 05:26:24 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:27:48 pm
They'll get a paltry fine for it. That's all.

Why go to 4 years of investigation just to issue a paltry fine though.? And dont forget the Premier League are essentially the 20 clubs who compete in it not some independent organisation like the FA .
