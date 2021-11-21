Burden of proof just seems way too high for the PL. Can't see how they can do it and I've no idea why they've committed to it.



I think the mistake many are making is that this is somehow being heard in a court of law. It's not.The Premier League is a private organisation made up of the member clubs all of which have signed up to certain rules. If the PL considers that a club has breached those rules, it can consider evidence from whatever source. It is my understanding that the rules governing what can be considered are fairly wide-ranging and not contained by the constraints that a civil case might face - let alone a criminal case in the courts.I would expect that the burden of proof will be similar to that of a civil court, that is, balance of probability.The PL would also have considered that any evidence they accept may possibly end up in an actual court should Abu Dhabi appeal all the way. Personally, I find that extremely unlikely because an awful lot more dirty washing would be aired, ruining the sports washing project for good. Nonetheless, I would expect the legal team advising the PL would have tested their case internally fairly robustly, given the risks.To summarise, it would have been far easier for the Premier League to have quietly dropped this whole thing if they were not certain of their proof. It has already done immeasurable harm to the brand, just on the announcement. If they fail to follow through, there will be catastrophic consequences as other writers have pointed out. Years of litigation by the other clubs just to start with. (For example, now these charges have been made, I would expect FSG and the Glazers - running the clubs most affected and scions of the most litigious country on the planet - to be assembling a small horde of lawyers ready to make bank the moment the league makes a misstep).