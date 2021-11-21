« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled  (Read 2154746 times)

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32480 on: Yesterday at 11:00:39 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm
People keep bringing up HMRC, they are inflating the revenues through improper sponsorships etc, why do you conflate that with tax evasion, I doubt they are not paying the right taxes.

I bet the players too are paying the taxes due for their backdoor additional pay packets.

Not reporting accurate financial yearly statements is a very serious offence. They've misreported the source of incoming cash flows. There would be massive tax implications.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32481 on: Yesterday at 11:01:36 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm
People keep bringing up HMRC, they are inflating the revenues through improper sponsorships etc, why do you conflate that with tax evasion, I doubt they are not paying the right taxes.

I bet the players too are paying the taxes due for their backdoor additional pay packets.

Depends where the back door wages are coming from and going to, if they are say going from Abu Dhabi to accounts in a foreign country when the player is playing football in the UK then I suspect HMRC will want to know about it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32482 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
Now they are playing the racist card.


 Mansour has to know if he had white skin, none of this would have ever happened.
and now he has to act accordingly.

 Can we not get 50,000 Abu Dhabi flags and wave them at the etihad with a big banner saying Manchester against racism in football.


So its fine to cheat but if caught then claim its racism.

The fucking stupidity of complaining about racism and wanting to wave the flag of a state that treats its migrant workers as slaves and subhumans.

I hope their club is ended by this. Or rather, maybe the good Man City fans - the ones who stayed away from this vile charade for the last decade or so - can get their club back, and the idiots who are now supporting a cheating machine run by an oppressive state can go do something else, somewhere else.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32483 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm
Either City are found guilty and penalised massively OR

The Premier League's credibility will be shot and major member clubs will up sticks and bring the ESL back into focus with guess-who not invited.

A sea-change is coming, this is the biggest moment in Premier League history.

The Premier League's credibility gone after they allowed City to become the club with most revenue in the world and then allowed Newcastle to start doing the same thing with Noon as a sponsor.
« Reply #32484 on: Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm »
When do the bribes start? 
Or did they ever stop?
« Reply #32485 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm »
Fine and a docking of points for start of next season. Then, back to as you were.
« Reply #32486 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
When do the bribes start? 
Or did they ever stop?

Luckily this time City don't get to choose two of the three members of the adjudicating panel, like they were allowed to with CAS.

Something no-one else before or since has been able to do.
Perhaps it's a coincidence that no-one appearing before CAS before or since has had as much money as City's owners.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32487 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
City cheated for 9 years and still didnt win the Champions League 🤣🤣
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32488 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm
More great stuff that shows their entitled logic.

Lance Armstrong was the most tested cyclist theres ever been, he passed every test under the sun and yet was brought down by a disgruntled team mates confessions they did blood transfusions. We have some pissed off ex managers like Hughes, players like Yaya or even Sterling that could have been granted a pass if they grassed.

So they compare themselves with one of the biggest cheaters in sport who would have got away with it had it not been for a competitor spilling the beans.

We would have gotten away with it had it not been for that grass Mark Hughes.

Instead of looking at other sports to find examples of cheats, why don't they look at their own manager instead?
Don't they know he is also a convicted drugs cheat that only got off on a technicality years later?

Speaking of which, when is the bald one's next press conference? That should be pretty fun to watch.
« Reply #32489 on: Yesterday at 11:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
If Man City are not guilty this has really been one monumental misunderstanding!  ;D

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32490 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jdpxAFpeb0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jdpxAFpeb0I</a>
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32491 on: Yesterday at 11:27:37 pm »
Have we won 2 more titles yet?
It's happening,  isnt it? ISNT IT??
« Reply #32492 on: Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm »
I think they'll just strip City's titles and leave it at that. Awarding titles to other teams opens up a whole can or worms. Like what about the teams that finished fith and missed out on CL or got relegated? Would they have a claim for compensation and who would be liable? Would City be liable?
« Reply #32493 on: Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm
I think they'll just strip City's titles and leave it at that. Awarding titles to other teams opens up a whole can or worms. Like what about the teams that finished fith and missed out on CL or got relegated? Would they have a claim for compensation and who would be liable? Would City be liable?

Of course that Man City would be liable. After all, they have created the entire mess with their cheating ...
« Reply #32494 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm »
Easier to kick them down to league 2
« Reply #32495 on: Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Burden of proof just seems way too high for the PL. Can't see how they can do it and I've no idea why they've committed to it.

I think the mistake many are making is that this is somehow being heard in a court of law. It's not.

The Premier League is a private organisation made up of the member clubs all of which have signed up to certain rules. If the PL considers that a club has breached those rules, it can consider evidence from whatever source. It is my understanding that the rules governing what can be considered are fairly wide-ranging and not contained by the constraints that a civil case might face - let alone a criminal case in the courts.

I would expect that the burden of proof will be similar to that of a civil court, that is, balance of probability.

The PL would also have considered that any evidence they accept may possibly end up in an actual court should Abu Dhabi appeal all the way. Personally, I find that extremely unlikely because an awful lot more dirty washing would be aired, ruining the sports washing project for good. Nonetheless, I would expect the legal team advising the PL would have tested their case internally fairly robustly, given the risks.

To summarise, it would have been far easier for the Premier League to have quietly dropped this whole thing if they were not certain of their proof. It has already done immeasurable harm to the brand, just on the announcement. If they fail to follow through, there will be catastrophic consequences as other writers have pointed out. Years of litigation by the other clubs just to start with. (For example, now these charges have been made, I would expect FSG and the Glazers - running the clubs most affected and scions of the most litigious country on the planet - to be assembling a small horde of lawyers ready to make bank the moment the league makes a misstep).

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #32496 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Instead of looking at other sports to find examples of cheats, why don't they look at their own manager instead?
Don't they know he is also a convicted drugs cheat that only got off on a technicality years later?

Speaking of which, when is the bald one's next press conference? That should be pretty fun to watch.
Friday I think I read, he'll no doubt say he isn't allowed to say anything until due process has been completed
« Reply #32497 on: Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:55:39 pm
I don't think that the PL could simply "take" or "give" the titles. If the crime is serious enough (and we all know that it is), all of Man City's results since 2009 should be annulled, and the matches registered with a 3-0 win for the opposition. The final league tables would be adapted accordingly.

Once that is done, other clubs will see how much damage they have suffered because of Man City's cheating: Lost CL and EL revenues, lost TV revenues, lost PL revenues, and all of that depending on the results in their games against Man City.

Other clubs should sue the shit out of Man City over all that lost revenues. They should go into administration, and if they want to start another club, it should be placed in the lowest tier of the football pyramid. Anyway, the decision is in the hands of the other 19 Premier League clubs, and they should do the right thing ...

agree, do not forget all the previously relegated PL clubs as well who are not in the PL anymore...

also the cups...
« Reply #32498 on: Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm »
Apologies if this has been covered (perhaps a question or issues log might be a good idea) but if City have refused to co-operate since the start of the investigation, or withholding information from the PL, why have they been allowed to continue to play in it?
Surely the PL would have grounds to suspend them pending the information that they requested (and I presume which is made available by every team in the league?)
Reading some of the information now, it seems unthinkable that no one seen all of this cheating happening. It's so obvious. Other teams must have been aware of it. Shame on them all for not sticking together and insisting that the PL deal with it. It harmed every team financially.
« Reply #32499 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
I said from the off, it was a hypeothetical question, but the argument I make is still valid - the whole reason people a lot of people are against FSG is because of our perceived lack of investment When what we have done is monumental when you compare to City and indeed Chelsea over the same period.  Put it this way - Take financial doping out of it, add three league titles to our tally and what is the outcome? Like I said, hypothetical question, but a valid one as this is about how shite football has been, yet despite this we achieved hugely, despite it being seemingly obvious that the odds were stacked against us

Indeed, if these new developments are proven true, I think FSG need to be cut some slack by our fans. Part of the reason why they are perceived as miserly is informed by City's endless spending and ability to continually refresh their squad. That is not or should not be 'real world' football. Real world should be something akin to Arsenal, where there are ebbs and flows and things come in a bit of a cycle. That they've had to wait to find themselves back on top of the pile is what the 'norm' should be.

That Liverpool would have been quite dominant had it not been for City's financial doping is, if we were to be fair to FSG, a testament to the model they've created.

And of course, Jurgen's brilliance.
« Reply #32500 on: Today at 12:11:38 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:45:35 pm
Did Pip sign a new contract yet? Wonder if he might consider walking?

Hes 1/2 to not be in charge start of next season


Its here. The collapse of city, I thought it would take a fade over a decade

They are on a tightrope of wether they return to being plain old Manchester City us old bastards remember
« Reply #32501 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
So what happens at this point? What are  the most realistic outcomes which might come of the process ? (sincerely doubt it will be just a fine and a few points deductions...they have been cheating for years and the recent ones are still being investigated)
« Reply #32502 on: Today at 12:17:27 am »
Wowseriously! Absolute assholes at Bluemoon


It's a shame we're not owned by a state or we could start taking people out (hint, hint).
« Reply #32503 on: Today at 12:18:20 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:11:38 am
Hes 1/2 to not be in charge start of next season


Its here. The collapse of city, I thought it would take a fade over a decade

They are on a tightrope of wether they return to being plain old Manchester City us old bastards remember
Never again will they be that 'innocent' old Man City.
« Reply #32504 on: Today at 12:19:43 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm
I think they'll just strip City's titles and leave it at that. Awarding titles to other teams opens up a whole can or worms. Like what about the teams that finished fith and missed out on CL or got relegated? Would they have a claim for compensation and who would be liable? Would City be liable?
Drug cheating Olympic gold medallists get stripped of their medal and this gets awarded to the guy who won silver. This is well precedented, can't see why this is any different. Can't do much about other teams who missed out on European qualification or were relegated apart from financial compensation.
« Reply #32505 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Lance Armstrong of Financial Dopers!
« Reply #32506 on: Today at 12:20:24 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm
As I have no doubt journalists will be hurriedly trying to pretend they were against City the whole time, I thought I'd record a few bits from previous Barney Ronay pieces.

Earlier this season:

Or their 20/21 title win:

And to two it off, just a selection of quotes from a piece on City's title win last season:https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/23/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-premier-league-title-sky-blue-wash
Great post, Barney Ronay is a terribly unfunny c*nt who writes for an org that don't seem to understand football (and the majority of them are too shit scared of injunction to report on genuine newsworthy stuff).

Surprised he or any of their other football writers were available today, what with the rugby being on
« Reply #32507 on: Today at 12:21:21 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
I said from the off, it was a hypeothetical question, but the argument I make is still valid - the whole reason people a lot of people are against FSG is because of our perceived lack of investment When what we have done is monumental when you compare to City and indeed Chelsea over the same period.  Put it this way - Take financial doping out of it, add three league titles to our tally and what is the outcome? Like I said, hypothetical question, but a valid one as this is about how shite football has been, yet despite this we achieved hugely, despite it being seemingly obvious that the odds were stacked against us

People are against FSG because they will not invest when the club need it. We can drop to 7th for years yet they won't invest at all. We could lose our entire defense because of injuries which happened before and they won't invest. This view will change when they actually invest, nothing to do with City.
« Reply #32508 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
Apologies if this has been covered (perhaps a question or issues log might be a good idea) but if City have refused to co-operate since the start of the investigation, or withholding information from the PL, why have they been allowed to continue to play in it?
Surely the PL would have grounds to suspend them pending the information that they requested (and I presume which is made available by every team in the league?)
Reading some of the information now, it seems unthinkable that no one seen all of this cheating happening. It's so obvious. Other teams must have been aware of it. Shame on them all for not sticking together and insisting that the PL deal with it. It harmed every team financially.

Everyone in world football has been well aware of it for over a decade. The PL just sat on their hands for far too long before doing anything about it.
« Reply #32509 on: Today at 12:29:33 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
Just find this lot guilty, disband City, bulldose the Emptyhad and create a grassy mound over the rubble for the East Mancs to walk their dogs.

They could use the land as a funnelling point for the wider network,traffic's terrible around there.
« Reply #32510 on: Today at 12:31:26 am »
They aint liking this one bit. Herbert will be getting a letter from their solicitors.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11719463/Man-City-line-long-hard-look-writes-Ian-Herbert.html
« Reply #32511 on: Today at 12:31:42 am »
What pisses me off is we all knew

For over a decade we all knew. Every fan of every club and most non delusional city fans even

But they were allowed to continue and quash others success and dreams
« Reply #32512 on: Today at 12:31:53 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm
The process now will be run by a prominent KC, Murray Rosen, who will choose 3 members of the first panel, and also the 3 members of any appeal panel. They're all likely to be prominent lawyers

I'd have thought that as officers of the court they'd be duty bound to report any financial malfeasance they discover to the HMRC.

I don't see how they sweep anything under the carpet. City's only hope is to intimidate the PL into giving as light a punishment as possible.
But that won't help them with the HMRC. I hope they take City down like Capone.

I've been saying that since the Mancini story first broke.
« Reply #32513 on: Today at 12:33:35 am »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm
People keep bringing up HMRC, they are inflating the revenues through improper sponsorships etc, why do you conflate that with tax evasion, I doubt they are not paying the right taxes.

I bet the players too are paying the taxes due for their backdoor additional pay packets.

They were paying them/Mancini off the books more for 4 days work than he got for Managing City.
« Reply #32514 on: Today at 12:35:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
When do the bribes start? 
Or did they ever stop?

I've had no takers so far.

Hopeful that I get a PM though. 8)
« Reply #32515 on: Today at 12:36:38 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:21:21 am
People are against FSG because they will not invest when the club need it. We can drop to 7th for years yet they won't invest at all. We could lose our entire defense because of injuries which happened before and they won't invest. This view will change when they actually invest, nothing to do with City.

You think if we had 3 more league titles that we wouldn't forgive them for a slump this year? I would.
« Reply #32516 on: Today at 12:37:38 am »
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
City cheated for 9 years and still didnt win the Champions League 🤣🤣

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:48:38 pm
I'd love the titles as we'd have earned them,would make a much bugger statement for them to void all the seasons they won a trophy,not like they'd have to worry about voiding European titles.
« Reply #32517 on: Today at 12:46:11 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:18:20 am
Never again will they be that 'innocent' old Man City.

They sold their soul at a crossroads for 10 years of joy

« Reply #32518 on: Today at 12:47:10 am »
Where's the Man City money John?  ;D

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1622563875106308097


Quote
*IF* proven, potential punishments under PL rules W.51.1-5 include a reprimand, unlimited fine, suspension, deduct points, recommend the League expels the Respondent from membership and  pay compensation to other clubs.
« Reply #32519 on: Today at 12:48:30 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
When do the bribes start? 
Or did they ever stop?

Well to be honest its out and detailed

The bribes if they were coming shouldve been before now

The battles on. The Premier league collapses or City do.  Itll be City Id say, not a chance The Premier League wouldve done this even 99.99% sure

It had to be 100%
