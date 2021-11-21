Now they are playing the racist card.
Mansour has to know if he had white skin, none of this would have ever happened.
and now he has to act accordingly.
Can we not get 50,000 Abu Dhabi flags and wave them at the etihad with a big banner saying Manchester against racism in football.
So its fine to cheat but if caught then claim its racism.
The fucking stupidity of complaining about racism and wanting to wave the flag of a state that treats its migrant workers as slaves and subhumans.
I hope their club is ended by this. Or rather, maybe the good Man City fans - the ones who stayed away from this vile charade for the last decade or so - can get their club back, and the idiots who are now supporting a cheating machine run by an oppressive state can go do something else, somewhere else.