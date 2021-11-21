« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32480 on: Today at 11:00:39 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 10:54:39 pm
People keep bringing up HMRC, they are inflating the revenues through improper sponsorships etc, why do you conflate that with tax evasion, I doubt they are not paying the right taxes.

I bet the players too are paying the taxes due for their backdoor additional pay packets.

Not reporting accurate financial yearly statements is a very serious offence. They've misreported the source of incoming cash flows. There would be massive tax implications.
west_london_red

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32481 on: Today at 11:01:36 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 10:54:39 pm
People keep bringing up HMRC, they are inflating the revenues through improper sponsorships etc, why do you conflate that with tax evasion, I doubt they are not paying the right taxes.

I bet the players too are paying the taxes due for their backdoor additional pay packets.

Depends where the back door wages are coming from and going to, if they are say going from Abu Dhabi to accounts in a foreign country when the player is playing football in the UK then I suspect HMRC will want to know about it.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32482 on: Today at 10:58:03 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:58:03 pm
Now they are playing the racist card.


 Mansour has to know if he had white skin, none of this would have ever happened.
and now he has to act accordingly.

 Can we not get 50,000 Abu Dhabi flags and wave them at the etihad with a big banner saying Manchester against racism in football.


So its fine to cheat but if caught then claim its racism.

The fucking stupidity of complaining about racism and wanting to wave the flag of a state that treats its migrant workers as slaves and subhumans.

I hope their club is ended by this. Or rather, maybe the good Man City fans - the ones who stayed away from this vile charade for the last decade or so - can get their club back, and the idiots who are now supporting a cheating machine run by an oppressive state can go do something else, somewhere else.
Egyptian36

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32483 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:57:07 pm
Either City are found guilty and penalised massively OR

The Premier League's credibility will be shot and major member clubs will up sticks and bring the ESL back into focus with guess-who not invited.

A sea-change is coming, this is the biggest moment in Premier League history.

The Premier League's credibility gone after they allowed City to become the club with most revenue in the world and then allowed Newcastle to start doing the same thing with Noon as a sponsor.
newterp

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32484 on: Today at 11:10:41 pm
When do the bribes start? 
Or did they ever stop?
thejbs

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32485 on: Today at 11:14:33 pm
Fine and a docking of points for start of next season. Then, back to as you were.
Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32486 on: Today at 11:15:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:10:41 pm
When do the bribes start? 
Or did they ever stop?

Luckily this time City don't get to choose two of the three members of the adjudicating panel, like they were allowed to with CAS.

Something no-one else before or since has been able to do.
Perhaps it's a coincidence that no-one appearing before CAS before or since has had as much money as City's owners.
redalways

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32487 on: Today at 11:18:32 pm
City cheated for 9 years and still didnt win the Champions League 🤣🤣
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32488 on: Today at 11:19:47 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:45:29 pm
More great stuff that shows their entitled logic.

Lance Armstrong was the most tested cyclist theres ever been, he passed every test under the sun and yet was brought down by a disgruntled team mates confessions they did blood transfusions. We have some pissed off ex managers like Hughes, players like Yaya or even Sterling that could have been granted a pass if they grassed.

So they compare themselves with one of the biggest cheaters in sport who would have got away with it had it not been for a competitor spilling the beans.

We would have gotten away with it had it not been for that grass Mark Hughes.

Instead of looking at other sports to find examples of cheats, why don't they look at their own manager instead?
Don't they know he is also a convicted drugs cheat that only got off on a technicality years later?

Speaking of which, when is the bald one's next press conference? That should be pretty fun to watch.
Vote For Pedro

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #32489 on: Today at 11:19:51 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 10:05:01 pm
If Man City are not guilty this has really been one monumental misunderstanding!  ;D

RedSince86

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Reply #32490 on: Today at 11:21:20 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jdpxAFpeb0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jdpxAFpeb0I</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
