WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32400 on: Today at 09:14:58 pm »
We need a "Who's the Rat" poll.
Logged


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32401 on: Today at 09:16:22 pm »
Where is Andy?
Logged


TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32402 on: Today at 09:16:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:14:58 pm
We need a "Who's the Rat" poll.
Maybe call it the Gary Neville poll?
Logged

Reflexivity

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32403 on: Today at 09:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:11:33 pm
Probably saw Martin Samuel wanking in the press box.
Hope the fat c*nt used DUDE WIPES
Logged

Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32404 on: Today at 09:17:07 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:37:26 pm
Yeah fuck that, might as well let all other fraudsters off the hook as long as they promise to behave

Or you could attempt to see what I was saying rather than go to extreme hyperbole.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32405 on: Today at 09:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:11:33 pm
Probably saw Martin Samuel wanking in the press box.

Logged

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32406 on: Today at 09:19:31 pm »
Yaya finally getting his revenge for not getting a birthday cake?
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32407 on: Today at 09:20:11 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:16:45 pm
Maybe call it the Gary Neville poll?

I want to be on it as well.
Logged


west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32408 on: Today at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:14:58 pm
We need a "Who's the Rat" poll.

My money is on Mancini, the rumours about him have been swirling around for ages so they cut him a deal, tell us everything you know and well go easy on you.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Hoenheim

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32409 on: Today at 09:25:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:14:58 pm
We need a "Who's the Rat" poll.

Yeah, this thread definitely needs a poll, and a name change as well
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32410 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:53:10 pm
It'd be a ridiculous punishment if they're found guilty,like Lance Armstrong getting a fine and a suspension but gets to keep all his Tour De France trophies won doped up.
Absolutely. Ive been out all day and am only just catching up with this but if found guilty, they need to get the Juventus treatment.
Logged

newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32411 on: Today at 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:59 pm


THEY EXPLAIN AND I BELIEVE THEM!!


Logged

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32412 on: Today at 09:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:57:51 pm
Haha it's all kicking off

Man City believe a former member of the playing or coaching staff turned informer for the Premier Leagues investigation.

The club is currently carrying out internal investigations to find the identity of the individual.

@TheAthleticFC
Its difficult to understand how a club can simultaneously believe themselves to be totally innocent yet be the victim of a mole at the same time

Are they suggestingthey may not really be innocent!?  Surely not.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32413 on: Today at 09:29:44 pm »
Surprised Shaun Goater hasn't been mentioned. He used to be their number one legend until Aguero and company came along, I'd say he has a lot to be angry about at City.
Logged

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32414 on: Today at 09:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:59 pm

If he worked for us, he wouldnt  have to deal with accusations

Thats easy to solve Pep
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32415 on: Today at 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:17:07 pm
Or you could attempt to see what I was saying rather than go to extreme hyperbole.
What you said was more hyperbole but carry on.
Logged

newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32416 on: Today at 09:31:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:29:37 pm
Its difficult to understand how a club can simultaneously believe themselves to be totally innocent yet be the victim of a mole at the same time

Are they suggestingthey may not really be innocent!?  Surely not.

More importantly - who do they sue and in which court to have the evidence found not admissible because .... reasons.
Logged

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32417 on: Today at 09:33:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:25:57 pm
Absolutely. Ive been out all day and am only just catching up with this but if found guilty, they need to get the Juventus treatment.
Sorry, thats far far too lenient.

If guilty, they will have carefully and meticulously conspired to break every rule of governance concerning finances and fair play.

Teams have missed out on Europe (Everton), titles (us, united) and other teams have been relegated as a result.

One year in the championship would be little to no punishment.

Its league 2 for me. We cannot have teams do this and not get swinging punishments. Its the most absolute corruption
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Ravishing Rick Dude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32418 on: Today at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:14:58 pm
We need a "Who's the Rat" poll.

We need a new title too.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32419 on: Today at 09:33:54 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:49:54 pm
As I have no doubt journalists will be hurriedly trying to pretend they were against City the whole time, I thought I'd record a few bits from previous Barney Ronay pieces.

Earlier this season:

Or their 20/21 title win:

And to two it off, just a selection of quotes from a piece on City's title win last season:https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/23/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-premier-league-title-sky-blue-wash

Can someone send this to that hypocrite? Not me, I can't be arsed  :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32420 on: Today at 09:35:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:29:37 pm
Its difficult to understand how a club can simultaneously believe themselves to be totally innocent yet be the victim of a mole at the same time

Are they suggestingthey may not really be innocent!?  Surely not.

Clearly, a mole went through their stuff and took things out of context that are completely legal in the right circumstances only to make them look bad. See how easy it is. BTW, if anyone from Abu Dhabi wants to use that excuse contact me via PM and I'll tell you my price and money-transfer-options...
Logged

norecat

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32421 on: Today at 09:37:39 pm »
A danger is the length of time it takes to confirm guilt and then arrive at a verdict. You know City are going to throw the kitchen sink at this legally. I don't think the PL can have legal proceedings drag on too long. At the moment City's name is muck and every title they have won since 2008 are seen as tainted.
Rangers in Scotland went bust and paid players off the books to win a two horse race. They were allowed to continue as Rangers.  This is a continued stain on the game in Scotland as it equates to persisting with a fairytale. Yes they were made restart down the leagues but they were allowed to continue as Rangers and keep their titles. Only Rangers fans see the club as being one and the same. All other fans see it as a new club from 2012. Rangers fan know this which is why they drone on about winning 55 under Gerrard.
The other angle is HMRC. Given the scale of charges against City it seems inconceivable surely that their is nothing for HMRC to look at regarding City since 2008.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:15 pm by norecat »
Logged

BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32422 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:07 pm
Sorry, thats far far too lenient.

If guilty, they will have carefully and meticulously conspired to break every rule of governance concerning finances and fair play.

Teams have missed out on Europe (Everton), titles (us, united) and other teams have been relegated as a result.

One year in the championship would be little to no punishment.

Its league 2 for me. We cannot have teams do this and not get swinging punishments. Its the most absolute corruption
I like your style and fully endorse this punishment.
Logged

Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto
« Reply #32423 on: Today at 09:40:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:20 pm
If he worked for us, he wouldnt  have to deal with accusations

Thats easy to solve Pep

Nah you're alright thanks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,863
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32424 on: Today at 09:42:44 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:39:30 pm
I like your style and fully endorse this punishment.

He's right though a drop to the Championship alone is not enough a punishment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • Ground Control
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32425 on: Today at 09:43:56 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 07:57:22 pm
This is serious shit for City.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/06/if-manchester-city-are-guilty-they-have-betrayed-football-as-a-spectacle

The headline says it all though, doesn't it?

"IF Manchester City are guilty [...]" (my emphasis)

I know they can't come right out and accuse them, but there are ways to re-word that headline so it doesn't sound so "well, this is all brand new information and we'll just have to wait for the proof". The media- like the rest of us- have known for years. The headline only cushions the truth.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32426 on: Today at 09:44:47 pm »
The thing is, the entire ESL project is far from dead. Real Madrid and Barcelona have recently won a court case in Spain that protects them from being punished by La Liga if they continue with the project. At the same time, several sources have reported that as much as 48 European clubs have been consulted about the second attempt to establish the ESL. The first attempt was poorly prepared, but it seems that the big guns have learned from their mistakes, and this time they are doing it better, with 2 divisions of the ESL proposed and promotion/relegation included.

We know that the biggest clubs in England like LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal would like to be part of the ESL. At the moment, they have legally binding agreements with the PL that they won't try to join it again, but if the financial fair play in the PL is not properly enforced, and if Man City are let off the hook after cheating for 14 years and being caught, then the PL will find it very difficult to keep the likes of LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal from joining the ESL.

To summarize, the stakes are probably much higher than any of us could imagine. We are talking about billions of dolars/pounds of TV and sponsorship money, and potentially a development that would change the face of club football for decades to come ...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:50 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32427 on: Today at 09:46:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:20 pm
If he worked for us, he wouldnt  have to deal with accusations

Thats easy to solve Pep

"I am so, so happy to join my good friend Jürgen's coaching staff.  I am excited to get started and to prove that I am the superior Pep compared to Pep Lijnders.  He believes the Eredivisie is the best place to sign players.  I believe that the future is a team of full-backs.  I will ask Jürgen to sign Hakimi for 100 million pounds."
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32428 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:36:54 pm
What difference does it make ? we all know City are cheating and to be honest your question is strange. Not a single person would see this news and think about fans views towards FSG.
I said from the off, it was a hypeothetical question, but the argument I make is still valid - the whole reason people a lot of people are against FSG is because of our perceived lack of investment When what we have done is monumental when you compare to City and indeed Chelsea over the same period.  Put it this way - Take financial doping out of it, add three league titles to our tally and what is the outcome? Like I said, hypothetical question, but a valid one as this is about how shite football has been, yet despite this we achieved hugely, despite it being seemingly obvious that the odds were stacked against us
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,213
  • Legacy fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32429 on: Today at 09:47:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:42:44 pm
He's right though a drop to the Championship alone is not enough a punishment.
No, but can you honestly see that happening? Not a chance theyll relegate them 3 leagues.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32430 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm »
Really puts thing into perspective.

Our lads are dead on their feet and it's no surprise given that they were fighting a financially doped juggernaut.

At most they'll get a slap on the wrist, but we'll all know what's up*.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,863
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #32431 on: Today at 09:50:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:47:59 pm
No, but can you honestly see that happening? Not a chance theyll relegate them 3 leagues.

Let's see if anything else comes out of this, if other clubs are already frustrated about this, think how they'll be if they are proclaimed guilty.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
