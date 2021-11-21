The thing is, the entire ESL project is far from dead. Real Madrid and Barcelona have recently won a court case in Spain that protects them from being punished by La Liga if they continue with the project. At the same time, several sources have reported that as much as 48 European clubs have been consulted about the second attempt to establish the ESL. The first attempt was poorly prepared, but it seems that the big guns have learned from their mistakes, and this time they are doing it better, with 2 divisions of the ESL proposed and promotion/relegation included.



We know that the biggest clubs in England like LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal would like to be part of the ESL. At the moment, they have legally binding agreements with the PL that they won't try to join it again, but if the financial fair play in the PL is not properly enforced, and if Man City are let off the hook after cheating for 14 years and being caught, then the PL will find it very difficult to keep the likes of LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal from joining the ESL.



To summarize, the stakes are probably much higher than any of us could imagine. We are talking about billions of dolars/pounds of TV and sponsorship money, and potentially a development that would change the face of club football for decades to come ...