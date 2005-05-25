Also, there is no way any EFL club will be happy to see City plonked into their league. That would be removing a place for a legitimate club, some of which are on the edge of going under, or at the other end close to getting into the PL and the financial benefits that brings.



IF they are snactioned with something more than a fine, then a points deduction doesn't cut it, and relegation doesn't seem fair to the others affected. Out of the PL, and out of the EFL.



Strip them of their European trophies as well...