Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31640 on: Today at 02:04:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:56:50 pm
Do people really want us to be handed titles though?

I was gutted when we couldn't celebrate our last one at all. I'd be devestated if we were given 2 or 3 more and still couldn't celebrate them. Another kick in the bollocks.

I know I'm mad thinking that.

I'd happily take some titles with an asterisks.

Our players need a mental boost too, this should do nicely.
:D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31641 on: Today at 02:04:42 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:57:16 pm
Snip

Indeed - that was one of the more curious things about the decision. The Court admitted they hid documents, yet did not consider the time limits to have been extended by the deception. Truly bizarre legally speaking.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31642 on: Today at 02:04:47 pm
Quote from: Lord Roger Hunt on Today at 02:01:40 pm
Do they, I'm not sure they do, surely their sanctions stop within the PL?

And, if I was the owner of a Division 2 club with a chance of achieving promotion, I fight like hell to stop them being dropped in by PL club owners.

I'd assume that the EFL would happily stick them in League 2 and promote an extra club to the PL. They might ask for something in return, maybe a slice of the pie. A non doped City is still a viable club at a lower level, I cannot see the EFL alloing them to go to the wall.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31643 on: Today at 02:05:35 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:03:30 pm
James Ducker
@TelegraphDucker

City thought to feel timing of PL announcement is tactical with government white paper on football governance due imminently. Sources indicating they were also alarmed not to get any prior notice of charges/CEO Ferran Soriano only being informed as news was hitting PL website

ha!

So Abu Dhabi upset not to be given advance warning? How about not spending their entire football existence cheating then, problem solved.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31644 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:03:43 pm
We wouldn't be 'handed' those titles. We would have earned them the hard way by getting more points than anyone else without cheating.
Exactly
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31645 on: Today at 02:05:46 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:49:46 pm
Excuse me, we don't want them in our league either. We've already got fucking Linfield, Larne and Glentoran to deal with

And the mighty Crusaders. Unfortunately my old home team isn't even good enough anymore.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31646 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:56:50 pm
Do people really want us to be handed titles though?

I was gutted when we couldn't celebrate our last one at all. I'd be devestated if we were given 2 or 3 more and still couldn't celebrate them. Another kick in the bollocks.

I know I'm mad thinking that.

If we're awarded them it would be on merit, but it certainly would be a kick on the bollocks. I'd have been denied the chance to see all 3 trophy presentations in the flesh, something that I likely won;t have the opportunity to do again so they'd be empty titles for me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31647 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:56:50 pm
Do people really want us to be handed titles though?

I was gutted when we couldn't celebrate our last one at all. I'd be devestated if we were given 2 or 3 more and still couldn't celebrate them. Another kick in the bollocks.

I know I'm mad thinking that.

Id still take them , players probably would get a boost from it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31648 on: Today at 02:06:48 pm
No doubt they get punished and docked points now to help united win the league. Was a case of nothing to see here and hard luck when we were challenging them. Fucking hate this league. Zero interest anymore.

I think our players have given up. They realise its a waste of time
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31649 on: Today at 02:07:17 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:03:30 pm
James Ducker
@TelegraphDucker

City thought to feel timing of PL announcement is tactical with government white paper on football governance due imminently. Sources indicating they were also alarmed not to get any prior notice of charges/CEO Ferran Soriano only being informed as news was hitting PL website

Oh I feel so sorry for City that they weren't given a warning. Twats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31650 on: Today at 02:08:25 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:03:30 pm
James Ducker
@TelegraphDucker

City thought to feel timing of PL announcement is tactical with government white paper on football governance due imminently. Sources indicating they were also alarmed not to get any prior notice of charges/CEO Ferran Soriano only being informed as news was hitting PL website

Alarmed my arse.  They didn't assist at all with the investigations (because they know they were cheating), why do the PL owe them anything - other than a ban adn all the other sanctions.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31651 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:55:11 pm
He's not fit to lace Joe Gormley's boots.

Haaland won't relish playing on a bumpy pitch at Solitude.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31652 on: Today at 02:08:28 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:06:48 pm
No doubt they get punished and docked points now to help united win the league. Was a case of nothing to see here and hard luck when we were challenging them. Fucking hate this league. Zero interest anymore.

I think our players have given up. They realise its a waste of time

This could be the boost they need, knowing that the cheats are getting removed from the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31653 on: Today at 02:08:35 pm
Id have no problem taking titles if city were stripped of them considering how close we were to them. Perhaps not the 2014 one though as they won that by a few points.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31654 on: Today at 02:08:58 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:56:50 pm
Do people really want us to be handed titles though?

I was gutted when we couldn't celebrate our last one at all. I'd be devestated if we were given 2 or 3 more and still couldn't celebrate them. Another kick in the bollocks.

I know I'm mad thinking that.

It's not going to happen but we should absolutely celebrate if we were awarded more titles, the manager, staff and players earned the right to do that, City would not have beaten us had they not cheated the system over multiple years

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31655 on: Today at 02:08:58 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:03:30 pm
James Ducker
@TelegraphDucker

City thought to feel timing of PL announcement is tactical with government white paper on football governance due imminently. Sources indicating they were also alarmed not to get any prior notice of charges/CEO Ferran Soriano only being informed as news was hitting PL website

The timing would have been years ago if City had co-operated and hadn't issued frivolous legal challenges.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31656 on: Today at 02:09:11 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:08:35 pm
Id have no problem taking titles if city were stripped of them considering how close we were to them. Perhaps not the 2014 one though as they won that by a few points.

2
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31657 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm
On the Titles point - it is worth noting that the breaches run up to 2018 - so wouldn't necessarily result in them losing 20/21 & 21/22 (therefore only an additional 2 titles for United and Liverpool each, if 2nd place is awarded the title). A reasonable argument could say those victories stemmed from the cheating that preceded it, but that would probably beyond the scope of what the PL would be willing to do.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31658 on: Today at 02:10:24 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:08:26 pm
Haaland won't relish playing on a bumpy pitch at Solitude.

I wonder if his lawyers added a clause that, if City were out of the PL, he could void his contract and leave on a free?

This element of their disaster could be very interesting...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31659 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm
Surely other clubs must be also under investigation
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31660 on: Today at 02:10:47 pm
Also, there is no way any EFL club will be happy to see City plonked into their league.  That would be removing a place for a legitimate club, some of which are on the edge of going under, or at the other end close to getting into the PL and the financial benefits that brings.

IF they are snactioned with something more than a fine, then a points deduction doesn't cut it, and relegation doesn't seem fair to the others affected.  Out of the PL, and out of the EFL.

Strip them of their European trophies as well...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31661 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:08:35 pm
Id have no problem taking titles if city were stripped of them considering how close we were to them. Perhaps not the 2014 one though as they won that by a few points.

2014 it was only 2 pts and that was all down to us chasing goals at Palace, otherwise we'd have won that game and lost the league on GD. 101 goals and 84 pts, well deserved title that
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31662 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:08:35 pm
Id have no problem taking titles if city were stripped of them considering how close we were to them. Perhaps not the 2014 one though as they won that by a few points.

2 points. Literally the difference between a 5 yard onside goal being disallowed for offside.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31663 on: Today at 02:11:04 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:09:28 pm
On the Titles point - it is worth noting that the breaches run up to 2018 - so wouldn't necessarily result in them losing 20/21 & 21/22 (therefore only an additional 2 titles for United and Liverpool each, if 2nd place is awarded the title). A reasonable argument could say those victories stemmed from the cheating that preceded it, but that would probably beyond the scope of what the PL would be willing to do.

There are no charges so far later than 2018 because City have refused to release documents.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31664 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm
Just dawned on me.

Any sort of punishment of substance (big points deduction etc) - and this season could well be their last ever chance to win the CL...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31665 on: Today at 02:12:06 pm
The two teams that played in that Palace away game in 2014 should play again tonight IMO.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31666 on: Today at 02:12:10 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:09:28 pm
On the Titles point - it is worth noting that the breaches run up to 2018 - so wouldn't necessarily result in them losing 20/21 & 21/22 (therefore only an additional 2 titles for United and Liverpool each, if 2nd place is awarded the title). A reasonable argument could say those victories stemmed from the cheating that preceded it, but that would probably beyond the scope of what the PL would be willing to do.

If they're found guilty, wouldn't there be a case for futher investigation post 2018?  What is the reason the charges stop there - surely a logisitical one, and not that City became squeaky clean in the Summer of 2018.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31667 on: Today at 02:12:22 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:08:25 pm
Alarmed my arse.  They didn't assist at all with the investigations (because they know they were cheating), why do the PL owe them anything - other than a ban adn all the other sanctions.

Maybe the PL stopped emailing them as they had stopped cooperating over more recent issues. Maybe they presumed any communication wasn't going through properly so decided to move forward with the announcement.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31668 on: Today at 02:13:00 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:10:46 pm
Surely other clubs must be also under investigation

Yup. City reserves.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31669 on: Today at 02:13:10 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:11:04 pm
There are no charges so far later than 2018 because City have refused to release documents.

The non existent crypto company and the betting company with a picture of their CEO who is a photo model stolen from an american website from 10 years ago is a start
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31670 on: Today at 02:13:11 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:12:10 pm
If they're found guilty, wouldn't there be a case for futher investigation post 2018?  What is the reason the charges stop there - surely a logisitical one, and not that City became squeaky clean in the Summer of 2018.

There is, and I think it's probably being looked into, but City aren't as cooperative now apparently. Any charges for then probably won't come as soon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31671 on: Today at 02:13:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:56:50 pm
Do people really want us to be handed titles though?

I was gutted when we couldn't celebrate our last one at all. I'd be devestated if we were given 2 or 3 more and still couldn't celebrate them. Another kick in the bollocks.

I know I'm mad thinking that.

Not sure Andy. No doubt we deserved them based on the rules but it would feel a little bit hallow to me all the same. I'll compromise, I'll take them, but I wouldn't go mad on the celebrations. More than anything, I want the PL to show the balls to make an example of City, and not let City take the piss like they have been doing. And not let anyone else do it. The League here stinks at the moment, It's starting to rot. This is their big chance. They roll over and get their balls tickled and the door is open for ruin
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31672 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:46 pm
You are the PL, you have a choice between raking in a £20m fine into your coffers from someone who sees that as small change or you re-write history by re-arranging previous title winners

Which do you choose?

To be fair, £20 million is pocket change for the Premier League, considering the situation ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31673 on: Today at 02:14:08 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 02:04:08 pm
then we and others affected should sue them as well.


Moshi-la should sue them for £750m ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #31674 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:03:30 pm
James Ducker
@TelegraphDucker

City thought to feel timing of PL announcement is tactical with government white paper on football governance due imminently. Sources indicating they were also alarmed not to get any prior notice of charges/CEO Ferran Soriano only being informed as news was hitting PL website

I guess no advanced warning was given so City's huge army of bots and paid for journalists couldn't get their lies out early to pre-empt this
