It won't. Now the charges have been laid there will be an Independent panel that will rule on the charges. There may be legal challenges after the event but the sanctions should be known by then. The really interesting thing for me is the Premier League have highlighted breaches of UEFA's FFP regulations. I can see UEFA leveling charges against City as well. Then hopefully HMRC get involved.
Seen something about managerial contracts being something theyre investigating as well. Surely an honourable man like pep wouldnt let them falsely advertise his wages. Hes a man of honesty and integrity.
I expect the punishment to be a strongly-worded letter from the PL(and the sportwashing cheats will probably even take that to CAS)
I have a very strong feeling the Saudis are involved in this, probably Qatar too. Too big a coincidence they are interested in us and United at the SAME time City finally get charged.
Hope that CAS stuff is true.
Lets hope whatever happens sets the standard for Newcastle and for the way chelsea are acting.
"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.""The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1622570712589381633%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=
Doesn't include the later years.I reckon Guardiola is done in summer at the latest (if not before). He will want to distance himself from any massive punishments.
"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with."
The problem there is UEFA have already tried to make their FFP charges stick and failed due to time barring
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
City statement https://twitter.com/mancity/status/1622569537412517888?s=46&t=Rz8KaXmQppP-ShCnO5mVjQ
It depends on what has been uncovered though and how long it has gone on.
Hopefully HMRC are watching too
When Juve got done in Italy, I don't think there was any noise about other clubs/players getting compensation for missing out, was there?
Anyone seen Martin Samuels hot take yet on this, or is he on holiday in Dubai again?
What's that grotesque walrus saying now?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
That is City's biggest problem for me.If they wish to challenge this it would be through the English courts. Would they be willing to open up their books in an English court?
Id love to see Pip managing in the championship, we ll see if he can do it at a cold tuesday night in Stoke.He ll be off like a shot, the fraud.
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]