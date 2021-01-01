« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31360 on: Today at 12:21:19 pm »
When Juve got done in Italy, I don't think there was any noise about other clubs/players getting compensation for missing out, was there?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31361 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:19:31 pm
It won't. Now the charges have been laid there will be an Independent panel that will rule on the charges. There may be legal challenges after the event but the sanctions should be known by then.

The really interesting thing for me is the Premier League have highlighted breaches of UEFA's FFP regulations. I can see UEFA leveling charges against City as well. Then hopefully HMRC get involved.

The problem there is UEFA have already tried to make their FFP charges stick and failed due to time barring
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31362 on: Today at 12:21:31 pm »
Would be funny if they get deducted points for the way they were paying staff like Arteta ....  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31363 on: Today at 12:21:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:17:21 pm
Seen something about managerial contracts being something theyre investigating as well. Surely an honourable man like pep wouldnt let them falsely advertise his wages. Hes a man of honesty and integrity.

That's purely for the Mancini years.

Pep has been attending regular seminars in the Middle East where he gives lectures on football for extremely high fees.
Players attend soccer schools for a weekend in Dubai etc.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31364 on: Today at 12:22:19 pm »
Lets hope whatever happens sets the standard for Newcastle and for the way chelsea are acting.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31365 on: Today at 12:23:42 pm »
"CHEATING BASTARDS", should be ringing out for ninety minutes at every stadium they play at - sportswashing eh.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31366 on: Today at 12:24:00 pm »
Well hopefully this will make their (and Saudi United) cheating more difficult going forward at least
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31367 on: Today at 12:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:10:10 pm
I expect the punishment to be a strongly-worded letter from the PL

(and the sportwashing cheats will probably even take that to CAS)

They cant go to CAS, it gives the Premier League far more bite than UEFA.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31368 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:20:45 pm
I have a very strong feeling the Saudis are involved in this, probably Qatar too.  Too big a coincidence they are interested in us and United at the SAME time City finally get charged.

Elaborate?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31369 on: Today at 12:24:52 pm »
Would be willing to bet that they will get a 'hefty fine' (the equivalent to them of losing 20p down the back of the couch) and a transfer ban for a couple of seasons, eventually reduced to one window due to some sort of appeal that they've been targeted by meanies
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31370 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
So, they have not only cheated for their titles, but they have also cheated the other Premier League shareholders from substantial revenues, both domestic and European. This could get nasty ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31371 on: Today at 12:25:19 pm »
I wish we had federal oversight like the US. You lie or cheat when dealing with the feds it's big jail time. Look what happened with lance Armstrong when they got at him. No jail but lost all his tours. Anyway I'm just bitter this morning. All the joy over those years we were cheated out of.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31372 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm »
"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with."

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1622570712589381633%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31373 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31374 on: Today at 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:11:58 pm
Hope that CAS stuff is true.
Looking at the premier league rules in provides for arbitration of disputes under English law, which I imagine would take at least a year to get to hearing, then serval months for an award, you could then apply to the High court to challenge the arbitrator's decision and possible appeal the High Judges decision up to the Supreme Court, though you would need to get permission.

You could probably manage at least 2-3 years of delay after the premier league decision if you have the money to spend.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31375 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm »
Isn`t an independent football regulator due soon ?  Could this be just the sacrificial lamb they/EPL need ? 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31376 on: Today at 12:27:00 pm »


City would gladly pay a fine every year as money is literally no object. Points deduction now also makes no sense as their cheating impacted past years.

It has to be stripped titles and league positions for the whole period. Im ambivalent as to whether the titles are awarded to 2nd place teams. In a way leaving the titles vacant for that period as they did with Lance Armstrong would act as a permanent stain and a reminder to future generations of their cheating.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31377 on: Today at 12:27:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:22:19 pm
Lets hope whatever happens sets the standard for Newcastle and for the way chelsea are acting.
Nothing will happen, these cheating bastards have been getting away with it for years and whenever someone has tried holding them accountable they manage to get away with it. The entire footballing world can see their figures just dont make sense, a club that struggles to sell out its stadium for Champions League knockout ties has better revenue than the biggest clubs in the world. Nothing came of it before and Ive no confidence in this investigation.

I mean just look at Chelsea, wtf is going on there? And Newcastle havent even gotten started yet.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31378 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm »
Nothing will happen, a small slap on the wrist and carry on as normal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31379 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm »
The damage to whatever was left of their reputation is already done though
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31380 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:25:26 pm
"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with."

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1622570712589381633%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=

The arrogance
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31381 on: Today at 12:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:53 am
Doesn't include the later years.

I reckon Guardiola is done in summer at the latest (if not before). He will want to distance himself from any massive punishments.

Obviously if you cheat from lets say 2010-2017 you could argue that with the advantages youve cheated yourself to would still have a positive effect on your results after 2017 also. So if they cheated in a big way and thats concluded one or more of the titles post 2017 should also be removed (if such a penalty was the general outcome).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31382 on: Today at 12:29:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:25:26 pm
"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with."

They've refused to cooperate for the last four years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31383 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 12:21:20 pm
The problem there is UEFA have already tried to make their FFP charges stick and failed due to time barring

It depends on what has been uncovered though and how long it has gone on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31384 on: Today at 12:29:59 pm »
Hopefully HMRC are watching too
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31385 on: Today at 12:30:06 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31386 on: Today at 12:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:29:55 pm
It depends on what has been uncovered though and how long it has gone on.

The PL do not have a time bar on their rules
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31387 on: Today at 12:31:10 pm »
One this is certain, this is not the same as the UEFA case. Man City are being charged by the PL, meaning by the other 19 clubs in it ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31388 on: Today at 12:31:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:29:59 pm
Hopefully HMRC are watching too

I think this is where it could get interesting. I'd always really thought most stuff can get kicked into the long grass because of government involvement but....maybe...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31389 on: Today at 12:31:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:21:19 pm
When Juve got done in Italy, I don't think there was any noise about other clubs/players getting compensation for missing out, was there?
Relegating them is a compensation to the other teams in principle.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31390 on: Today at 12:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:53 am
Doesn't include the later years.

I reckon Guardiola is done in summer at the latest (if not before). He will want to distance himself from any massive punishments.

It doesn't include the later years only because they've refused to hand over documents since then, right?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31391 on: Today at 12:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:25:53 pm
City statement :lmao

https://twitter.com/mancity/status/1622569537412517888?s=46&t=Rz8KaXmQppP-ShCnO5mVjQ
The only person in the football world right now who isn't laughing like Micah Richards is MIcah Richards.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31392 on: Today at 12:34:54 pm »
Anyone seen Martin Samuels hot take yet on this, or is he on holiday in Dubai again?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31393 on: Today at 12:35:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:29:59 pm
Hopefully HMRC are watching too

That is City's biggest problem for me.

If they wish to challenge this it would be through the English courts. Would they be willing to open up their books in an English court?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31394 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:34:54 pm
Anyone seen Martin Samuels hot take yet on this, or is he on holiday in Dubai again?

What's that grotesque walrus saying now?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31395 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm »
Id love to see Pip managing in the championship, we ll see if he can do it at a cold tuesday night in Stoke.

He ll be off like a shot, the fraud.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31396 on: Today at 12:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:36:25 pm
What's that grotesque walrus saying now?

Its fine but needs more gravy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31397 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:35:31 pm
That is City's biggest problem for me.

If they wish to challenge this it would be through the English courts. Would they be willing to open up their books in an English court?

It would be quite the statement if they choose to do that. Disclosure rules will mean they will be opening a massive can of worms although the Der Spiegel leaks/articles mean a lot of it is in the public domain already.

HMRC will deffo have an eye on this
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31398 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
For me an asterisk will suffice
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #31399 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:37:35 pm
Id love to see Pip managing in the championship, we ll see if he can do it at a cold tuesday night in Stoke.

He ll be off like a shot, the fraud.

We're both lucky that we dont currently have a manager who has been groomed in every way to repl....oh.
