Lets hope whatever happens sets the standard for Newcastle and for the way chelsea are acting.



Nothing will happen, these cheating bastards have been getting away with it for years and whenever someone has tried holding them accountable they manage to get away with it. The entire footballing world can see their figures just dont make sense, a club that struggles to sell out its stadium for Champions League knockout ties has better revenue than the biggest clubs in the world. Nothing came of it before and Ive no confidence in this investigation.I mean just look at Chelsea, wtf is going on there? And Newcastle havent even gotten started yet.