This is absolutely huge and far too serious a breach for a fine / points deduction. Forget Citys titles, think about the lost revenue of all the other clubs fighting for top 4 and the title, the inflation of the transfer market and wages during the last 10 years.



Imagine clubs finishing 5th realising they’ve been duped out of a CL spot in the past because of Cities doping.



The implications are absolutely massive. They should be chucked out of the league.