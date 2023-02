Their squad reached saturation point about 3 or 4 years ago. Meaning they had spent so much money and discarded so many players over the 10 years prior that you couldn't doubt the quality of anyone in the regular squad, and the biggest challenge became which mega money players to keep and which to sell. Weird problem to have and having world class players happy with a lower amount of game time is a big factor.



I think they've had a mixed record since reaching this point. Leroy Sane, Ferran Torres and Zinchenko could have been worth keeping, but probably the right call with Gabriel Jesus and Sterling. Cancelo seems to be a mistake but we'll have to see.