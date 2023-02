There has always been rumours of issues in the dressing room, I guess the player quality was so high and squad so deep it was never noticeable.



Aguero was said to not fit in.

Sane wanted to move.

Sterling was unhappy.

Bernardo Silva wanted to leave.

Gundogan wants out.



Often they get put in the team go on and become a match winner, or sold eventually like Sane and Sterling.