Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2125820 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30960 on: Yesterday at 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm
Went to see E.T. there. My first ever trip to the cinema I think. :D

What movie did you watch

 :D
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • Scrubbers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30961 on: Yesterday at 03:49:44 pm »
Debbie Does Dallas

or

Rita Sue and Bob too
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30962 on: Yesterday at 04:13:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:03:02 pm
;D

Its just north of Liverpool, its most famous thing is the Gormley statues on the beach and some players live there I think, I think I've read Carra lives out that way.
Yes, Carragher lives there. Loads of players have, including Gerrard, McManaman, Fowler, Henchoz. Andy Carroll  :-X Tommy Smith. Ancelotti lived there when he was taking the Bitters for millions.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30963 on: Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:22:58 pm
Kirkby baths were brilliant too, same thing, kids pool, great big main pool and a 3 board diving pool. Think we used to do Crosby just to have a day out
Crosby baths were a great day out. Great location right next to the beach. Demolished and replaced years ago now. The new pool is smaller and the building looks like a big UFO, so makes a great picture if you use it as a backdrop to one of the iron men. Like something out of 'The Day The Earth Stood Still'.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,341
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30964 on: Yesterday at 05:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm
Crosby baths were a great day out. Great location right next to the beach. Demolished and replaced years ago now. The new pool is smaller and the building looks like a big UFO, so makes a great picture if you use it as a backdrop to one of the iron men. Like something out of 'The Day The Earth Stood Still'.

Just Googled that, fuck that is one ugly building.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30965 on: Yesterday at 06:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:49:44 pm
Rita Sue and Bob too

I remember that was on telly a few years ago and the next day in work one of the older lads asked this young lad "did you see Rita Sue and Bob Too last night?" Young fella said "no, didn't even see the first one"
Logged

Online 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 491
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30966 on: Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm »
And home to West Lancs golf course.
Logged
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30967 on: Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:49:44 pm
Just Googled that, fuck that is one ugly building.

The new, UFO one? https://www.flickr.com/photos/pauls_web_pics/10875733526/in/photostream/

Mind you, the original was a crumbling eyesore. The sea air absolutely ravaged it.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30968 on: Yesterday at 06:14:17 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 03:38:41 pm
It's a shame LCC couldn't keep up with maintance and running costs of these great pools. What happened to Woolton Baths is a bit of a mystery, locals raised thousands of pounds for filters to help get it reopened.

Then out of the blue, without public consultation LCC put the building up for sale. Last I heard under the 'freedom of information act' people, rightly want answers to how this sale process came about and what happened to funds raised by members of the public to keep the pool open.
Was Chippy Tits the Mayor then? ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30969 on: Today at 09:05:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:03:02 pm
;D

Its just north of Liverpool, its most famous thing is the Gormley statues on the beach and some players live there I think, I think I've read Carra lives out that way.
the baths --- don't forget the baths!!

edit:  oops.  you didn't.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:11 am by SamLad »
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30970 on: Today at 09:25:18 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 02:58:44 pm
It's got the fantastic Crosby Plaza Cinema too, proper old school Indepenent Flicks.. Cheap to get in, free parking right outside, best Cinema (after The Woolton!) on Merseyside.



Woolton Cinema been boarded up for two years now sadly. This also despite some local fundraising. Great place that will degenerate until it has to be demolished and no doubt fancy apartments built in its place.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,341
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30971 on: Today at 09:35:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
The new, UFO one? https://www.flickr.com/photos/pauls_web_pics/10875733526/in/photostream/

Mind you, the original was a crumbling eyesore. The sea air absolutely ravaged it.

Mars Attacks :lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30972 on: Today at 09:41:25 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 09:25:18 am


Woolton Cinema been boarded up for two years now sadly. This also despite some local fundraising. Great place that will degenerate until it has to be demolished and no doubt fancy apartments built in its place.
Supposedly reopens spring of this year so fingers crossed.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30973 on: Today at 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm
Crosby baths were a great day out. Great location right next to the beach. Demolished and replaced years ago now. The new pool is smaller and the building looks like a big UFO, so makes a great picture if you use it as a backdrop to one of the iron men. Like something out of 'The Day The Earth Stood Still'.
;D ;D
Bloody Hell. Go on the City thread and there's a big discussion on a North Liverpool suburb.
Old Crosby baths was great, but if I remember there was a bit of a scandal about the quality of the building. They used the wrong concrete and it couldn't cope with the sea air, which is why they knocked it down. It lasted for less than 35 years.

That's the thing about building down there, you can't skimp on the materials. You need the quality to cope with the conditions. Meanwhile, 4 miles north....
 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,341
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30974 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Crosby is a lot more interesting and honest than Abu Dhabi Sportswashers
Logged
Fuck the Tories
