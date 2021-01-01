Crosby baths were a great day out. Great location right next to the beach. Demolished and replaced years ago now. The new pool is smaller and the building looks like a big UFO, so makes a great picture if you use it as a backdrop to one of the iron men. Like something out of 'The Day The Earth Stood Still'.



Bloody Hell. Go on the City thread and there's a big discussion on a North Liverpool suburb.Old Crosby baths was great, but if I remember there was a bit of a scandal about the quality of the building. They used the wrong concrete and it couldn't cope with the sea air, which is why they knocked it down. It lasted for less than 35 years.That's the thing about building down there, you can't skimp on the materials. You need the quality to cope with the conditions. Meanwhile, 4 miles north....