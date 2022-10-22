« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 769 770 771 772 773 [774]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2124753 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30920 on: Yesterday at 08:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:21:37 pm
I have to agree. The deranged rantings of those brainwashed clowns has no place here.
It stains our forum having their shite posted.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,968
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30921 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm
Why would any of us give a fuck about what's posted on Blueloon? Might as well go to a mental asylum to ask for their opinion on us,

Yes, because people in psychiatric hospitals have no valid opinions.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30922 on: Today at 02:38:05 am »
Its weird how much they hate you, when so many of you want them to win the league.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30923 on: Today at 07:21:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:05 am
Its weird how much they hate you, when so many of you want them to win the league.

I'd say still less of us than Arsenal fans when the tables were turned,good to see you're trying your hardest to change that. ;)
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30924 on: Today at 07:23:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:05 am
Its weird how much they hate you, when so many of you want them to win the league.

The poll is at 82% wanting Arsenal to win it?

I would say 82% of Arsenal fans would have wanted City to win it over us the last few years
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,193
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30925 on: Today at 07:25:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:05 am
Its weird how much they hate you, when so many of you want them to win the league.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353631.0

The second highest option :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30926 on: Today at 08:01:04 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 07:23:19 am
The poll is at 82% wanting Arsenal to win it?

I would say 82% of Arsenal fans would have wanted City to win it over us the last few years

Hahaha awkward
Logged
Believer

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30927 on: Today at 08:07:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:25:24 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353631.0

The second highest option :thumbup


 :lmao

One of my proudest moments, dont really care if Arsenal win the league now, not only did I make it on to a Rawk poll, but 10 people voted for me ! (Well 9 + myself).

thanks rawk for all your support. We couldnt finish first this time, but we gave the sportswashing option a bloody nose, and if theyre listening, I tell them now, we are not going away!!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30928 on: Today at 08:42:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:38:05 am
Its weird how much they hate you, when so many of you want them to win the league.

Being honest, out of all the Arsenal fans you know or speak to, how many wanted us to lose to city and how many were happy we lost by a point?

As I've said, I fucking hate City and do not WANT them to win the league, but anyone else but them winning it makes Sportswashers more acceptable.

We don't count, as every c*nt hates us anyway 😉
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30929 on: Today at 10:13:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:11 am
Being honest, out of all the Arsenal fans you know or speak to, how many wanted us to lose to city and how many were happy we lost by a point?

As I've said, I fucking hate City and do not WANT them to win the league, but anyone else but them winning it makes Sportswashers more acceptable.

We don't count, as every c*nt hates us anyway 😉

In all seriousness Liverpool fans are going through the same thing other fans did . Theres no way Arsenal fans hate Liverpool more than city, after Adebayor, Nasir, clichy, toure, they gutted our team and replaced us in their early oil days as the best footballing team. But just like Liverpool fans, no one sees city as a proper entity and every title they win is tainted and bought, so many want them to win it because it doesnt mean anything when they do. And obviously the team that misses out will always get laughed, everyone here will laugh at us if we miss out this season, even if you hate city, youll still enjoy someone elses misery. Thats football.
I dont like it, I think city and Chelsea have been the worst thing to happen to football. And as much as I hate man utd , they get a lot more respect from me than Those two ever will, even if everything they won they did by cheating and with the help of the refs and the media.
City are just the default option for many fans.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30930 on: Today at 10:20:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:13:29 am
In all seriousness Liverpool fans are going through the same thing other fans did . Theres no way Arsenal fans hate Liverpool more than city, after Adebayor, Nasir, clichy, toure, they gutted our team and replaced us in their early oil days as the best footballing team. But just like Liverpool fans, no one sees city as a proper entity and every title they win is tainted and bought, so many want them to win it because it doesnt mean anything when they do. And obviously the team that misses out will always get laughed, everyone here will laugh at us if we miss out this season, even if you hate city, youll still enjoy someone elses misery. Thats football.
I dont like it, I think city and Chelsea have been the worst thing to happen to football. And as much as I hate man utd , they get a lot more respect from me than Those two ever will, even if everything they won they did by cheating and with the help of the refs and the media.
City are just the default option for many fans.

I've had Utd fans say that they don't care if City win it, they're stopping us overtaking them. Footy fans are a bit thick at times, refusing to see that City winning stuff actually hurts their club. I'm not sure I'll laugh, but a part of me will be "see, it fucking hurts when you give it everything and Ben Johnson legs past doped to fuck and no-one will drugs test him" and have a smile. Abu Dhabi can then have their 2 bus stop parade down deansgate.

I used to enjoy watching Wengers teams, it was a joy, even though we weren't that good, to watch Henry, Viera etc play, especially at Anfield. Your fucking shit "Liverpool hood the ball" chant was annoying, except for that time Kirkland hoofed it to Mellor to smash that last minute winner ;D  Can't take to Arteta, fucking Ped inspired gimp that he is.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,775
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30931 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
I think Robbie Keane silenced them mid hoooooo at the Emirates too. In that weird mash up kit of silver shirt and red shorts.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30932 on: Today at 12:37:32 pm »
Our chants might be cringe but at least theyre always about football . Id hate it if the nasty bile that other clubs sing creeps into our support.
Even with Spurs, its always about how shit they are on the field , to be fair they get so angry so easily theres no need to be that imaginative. What do you think of Tottenham, shit  is all it takes ....
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,334
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30933 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:11 am
Being honest, out of all the Arsenal fans you know or speak to, how many wanted us to lose to city and how many were happy we lost by a point?

As I've said, I fucking hate City and do not WANT them to win the league, but anyone else but them winning it makes Sportswashers more acceptable.

We don't count, as every c*nt hates us anyway 😉

Come on Rob, you think he knows any other Arsenal fans? Hes on here all day every day craving validation from Liverpool fans  ;D Oh,  maybe that Scottish Goon bloke, spose he sort of knows him. 
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30934 on: Today at 12:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:43:53 pm
Come on Rob, you think he knows any other Arsenal fans? Hes on here all day every day craving validation from Liverpool fans  ;D Oh,  maybe that Scottish Goon bloke, spose he sort of knows him.
As he is on here so much, can we even be sure he is an Arsenal fan?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,334
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30935 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:50:20 pm
As he is on here so much, can we even be sure he is an Arsenal fan?

I am sure he is! Guessing hes from nowhere near north London though (nothing wrong with that of course!), otherwise hed surely have more of an Arsenal based social circle, so wouldnt feel the need to spend so much time with another teams fanbase. Although in this day and age, its easy enough to find one online youd think, maybe he too finds Arsenal fans to be some of the most tedious dullards around so chooses not to spend time with them.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30936 on: Today at 01:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:54:42 pm
I am sure he is! Guessing hes from nowhere near north London though (nothing wrong with that of course!), otherwise hed surely have more of an Arsenal based social circle, so wouldnt feel the need to spend so much time with another teams fanbase. Although in this day and age, its easy enough to find one online youd think, maybe he too finds Arsenal fans to be some of the most tedious dullards around so chooses not to spend time with them.

Im in Tottenham right now.


Cant be dealing with Arsenal fans on social media, deluded lot. Harmless, but deluded.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30937 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:50:20 pm
As he is on here so much, can we even be sure he is an Arsenal fan?

Course I am


YNWA
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,534
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30938 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:12:52 pm
Course I am


YNWA

You never watch arsenal?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,775
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30939 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:54:42 pm
I am sure he is! Guessing hes from nowhere near north London though (nothing wrong with that of course!), otherwise hed surely have more of an Arsenal based social circle, so wouldnt feel the need to spend so much time with another teams fanbase. Although in this day and age, its easy enough to find one online youd think, maybe he too finds Arsenal fans to be some of the most tedious dullards around so chooses not to spend time with them.

He lives near me. But that doesnt mean hes a Brentford fan like the rest of us. Theres even the odd Liverpool fan around these parts apparently. No City though, obviously.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30940 on: Today at 01:23:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:12:52 pm
Course I am


YNWA

Mate of mine was an ST Holder in the North Bank for years. The ones sat around him were gobsmacked when they found out he is actually a Liverpool fan ;D  His wife and one of his sons are Arsenal, his other son is Liverpool, I think his daughters might be Arsenal too.

He's still got his corporate at the Emirates as well as 2 corporate at Anfield in the Main Stand
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30941 on: Today at 01:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:22 pm
He lives near me. But that doesnt mean hes a Brentford fan like the rest of us. Theres even the odd Liverpool fan around these parts apparently. No City though, obviously.

You just cant wait to tell everyone youre a brentford fan just because Liverpool lost a few games. Disgraceful that, youd be no good in the trenches !
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,334
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30942 on: Today at 01:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:22 pm
He lives near me. But that doesnt mean hes a Brentford fan like the rest of us. Theres even the odd Liverpool fan around these parts apparently. No City though, obviously.

 ;D
And there wont be any Newcastle ones either, so theres that!

Makes it all the more bizarre then to spend his entire time on a Liverpool forum. Those weirdos on RedCafe that think they are Liverpool fans likely never set foot in Liverpool, so have no concept of fan culture and probably dont know anyone who does, still doesnt make sense as to why they want to hang out with sodding Man Utd fans mind you!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30943 on: Today at 01:32:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:23:41 pm
Mate of mine was an ST Holder in the North Bank for years. The ones sat around him were gobsmacked when they found out he is actually a Liverpool fan ;D  His wife and one of his sons are Arsenal, his other son is Liverpool, I think his daughters might be Arsenal too.

He's still got his corporate at the Emirates as well as 2 corporate at Anfield in the Main Stand

Mate of mine has season tickets at both Emirates and old trafford.

Messaged him after the game Sunday have that you c*nt
What
United st holder
🤣

To be fair he only uses the United tickets to make money, anyway its probably illegal so Ill leave it here.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30944 on: Today at 01:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:32:05 pm
;D
And there wont be any Newcastle ones either, so theres that!

Makes it all the more bizarre then to spend his entire time on a Liverpool forum. Those weirdos on RedCafe that think they are Liverpool fans likely never set foot in Liverpool, so have no concept of fan culture and probably dont know anyone who does, still doesnt make sense as to why they want to hang out with sodding Man Utd fans mind you!

Best football forum in the world this . Obviously I contribute massively to it, but overall, Liverpool fans are probably the most knowledgeable and passionate about the game so its the best place to be. Apart from the likes of Nick. Fair weather brentford fans who have nothing better to do when the theatre is closed, no boats going under kew bridge in this weather, so ends up here, bothering real football fans.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30945 on: Today at 01:43:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:32:21 pm
Mate of mine has season tickets at both Emirates and old trafford.

Messaged him after the game Sunday have that you c*nt
What
United st holder
🤣

To be fair he only uses the United tickets to make money, anyway its probably illegal so Ill leave it here.

;D

My mate is from the North West, lives down there now, bought his corporates at the Emirates to entertain business clients. He's a part owner of St Albans City now, so that takes up a hell of a lot of his time and he doesn't tout his seats ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30946 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:41:44 pm
Best football forum in the world this . Obviously I contribute massively to it, but overall, Liverpool fans are probably the most knowledgeable and passionate about the game so its the best place to be. Apart from the likes of Nick. Fair weather brentford fans who have nothing better to do when the theatre is closed, no boats going under kew bridge in this weather, so ends up here, bothering real football fans.

Pulled a map of liverpool up on Google and picked a place name to make himself sound like a Liverpool fan
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30947 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:43:39 pm
;D

My mate is from the North West, lives down there now, bought his corporates at the Emirates to entertain business clients. He's a part owner of St Albans City now, so that takes up a hell of a lot of his time and he doesn't tout his seats ;D

Fair play hes doing well.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30948 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:44:57 pm
Pulled a map of liverpool up on Google and picked a place name to make himself sound like a Liverpool fan

Theres a place called Crosby in Liverpool?

I thought he named himself after Bill Cosby....which is why I never answer his Pms...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30949 on: Today at 02:03:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:53:05 pm
Theres a place called Crosby in Liverpool?

I thought he named himself after Bill Cosby....which is why I never answer his Pms...

;D

Its just north of Liverpool, its most famous thing is the Gormley statues on the beach and some players live there I think, I think I've read Carra lives out that way.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30950 on: Today at 02:15:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:03:02 pm
;D

Its just north of Liverpool, its most famous thing is the Gormley statues on the beach and some players live there I think, I think I've read Carra lives out that way.

Ive only ever been to Liverpool once, to watch Arsenal at Everton(we won 4-1) . Anfield is one of the few grounds Ive never been to, and Im gutted about it, has to be done, I mean you cant claim to be a football fan if youve never been to Anfield.
Never been to the new brentford stadium either, before Nick pipes up. The minor traffic jam outside at home games can be irritating when you have places to go to.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30951 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:43:39 pm
;D

My mate is from the North West, lives down there now, bought his corporates at the Emirates to entertain business clients. He's a part owner of St Albans City now, so that takes up a hell of a lot of his time and he doesn't tout his seats ;D

Think I might have met your mate, you know. I was on the plane back from Porto away a couple of years back sat next to a Liverpool fan who owned part of St Albans City. Was a sound lad.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,775
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30952 on: Today at 02:49:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:03:02 pm
;D

Its just north of Liverpool, its most famous thing is the Gormley statues on the beach and some players live there I think, I think I've read Carra lives out that way.

No Gormley statues when I lived there. Most famous thing about it must have been me. And Ronnie Moran I think?

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:32:05 pm
;D
And there wont be any Newcastle ones either, so theres that!

Makes it all the more bizarre then to spend his entire time on a Liverpool forum. Those weirdos on RedCafe that think they are Liverpool fans likely never set foot in Liverpool, so have no concept of fan culture and probably dont know anyone who does, still doesnt make sense as to why they want to hang out with sodding Man Utd fans mind you!

Someone asked me yesterday who all the kids at my sons school support. Being west London Id say its a mix of Chelsea and glory hunting Arsenal fans. A few hipster Brentford types, and the smattering of Liverpool and United. The only City fan I know of was a mate of my sons who used to support Arsenal and then started turning up to training in a City kit. Not sure if hes transferred back now though!

And one poor bastard whos a Derby fan and presumably must curse his dad daily. I know this because I had to buy him an official club pencil case for his secret Santa. :D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30953 on: Today at 02:58:19 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:37:22 pm
Think I might have met your mate, you know. I was on the plane back from Porto away a couple of years back sat next to a Liverpool fan who owned part of St Albans City. Was a sound lad.

Yeah that'll have been him

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:49:51 pm
No Gormley statues when I lived there. Most famous thing about it must have been me. And Ronnie Moran I think?


Went once to see them, fucking tide was in 😡
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:54 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • kopite
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30954 on: Today at 02:58:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:03:02 pm
;D

Its just north of Liverpool, its most famous thing is the Gormley statues on the beach and some players live there I think, I think I've read Carra lives out that way.

It's got the fantastic Crosby Plaza Cinema too, proper old school Indepenent Flicks.. Cheap to get in, free parking right outside, best Cinema (after The Woolton!) on Merseyside.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:49 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30955 on: Today at 03:07:18 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:58:44 pm
It's got the fantastic Crosby Plaza Cinema too, proper old school Indepenent Flicks.. Cheap to get in, free parking right outside, best Cinema (after The Woolton!) on Merseyside.

Never been there, always the ABC or Odeon in town for us

As kids/teens, we used to get the train to go to Crosby baths every Saturday, paid the fare there but could always bunk back on the train. Taught our kid to dive there, we started him off the side of the pool, next think the mad bastard is doing running dives off toppy. ;D

One time we were sat in the seats after getting drinks and some fella went off 2nd board and landed flat on his back, the noise echoed around the place, the lifeguards had to drag him out, his back was bright red.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,775
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30956 on: Today at 03:11:47 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:58:44 pm
It's got the fantastic Crosby Plaza Cinema too, proper old school Indepenent Flicks.. Cheap to get in, free parking right outside, best Cinema (after The Woolton!) on Merseyside.



Went to see E.T. there. My first ever trip to the cinema I think. :D
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • kopite
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30957 on: Today at 03:17:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:07:18 pm
Never been there, always the ABC or Odeon in town for us

As kids/teens, we used to get the train to go to Crosby baths every Saturday, paid the fare there but could always bunk back on the train. Taught our kid to dive there, we started him off the side of the pool, next think the mad bastard is doing running dives off toppy. ;D

One time we were sat in the seats after getting drinks and some fella went off 2nd board and landed flat on his back, the noise echoed around the place, the lifeguards had to drag him out, his back was bright red.

I think I remember those Baths, similar to Dovecot Baths I think. Well ahead of its time Dovey Baths, 3 pools (one for Diving) seats all around it for spectators and a cafe. This was in the late 60s/early 70's  I lived behind it.

It was the Baths every Sat morning, then jump the bus to Anfield to the Boys Pen if we where at home.


« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:22 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,308
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30958 on: Today at 03:22:58 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:17:29 pm
I think I remember those Baths, similar to Dovecot Baths I think. Well ahead of its time Dovey Baths, 3 pools (one for Diving) seats all around it for spectators and a cafe. This was in the late 60s/early 70's  I lived behind it.

It was the Baths every Sat morning, then jump the bus to Anfield to the Boys Pen if we where at home.




Kirkby baths were brilliant too, same thing, kids pool, great big main pool and a 3 board diving pool. Think we used to do Crosby just to have a day out
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 769 770 771 772 773 [774]   Go Up
« previous next »
 